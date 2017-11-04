Washington Wizards point guard John Wall had his shoulder in a sling following his team's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.

John Wall shoulder in a sling pic.twitter.com/VezXRprgYE — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 4, 2017

Wall sustained the injury in the third quarter after running into the Cavaliers' Channing Frye. The point guard briefly left the game, but returned to finish the outing. Speaking with the media postgame, Wall said that he “shouldn’t have been out there” playing with the injury, but that he chose to play on. Wall said he felt like his shoulder was "on fire," when https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wizards-insider/wp/2017/11/04/john-wall-suffers-shoulder-stinger-availability-for-raptors-game-in-doubt/?utm_term=.19d6367c0db0 the injury to reporters.

Wall finished with 13 points, 15 assists and six rebounds on Friday night. For the season, the four-time All-Star is averaging 21.6 points per game and 9.7 assists.