UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley announced on his podcast that he will defend his title against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on March 4th at UFC 209, in a rematch of their bout at UFC 205 that ended in a majority draw.

Thompson said earlier on Monday that he had signed a UFC bout agreement to fight Woodley but the champion had yet to accept the fight. He also posted a copy of the signed agreement on Twitter.

The move paid off for Thompson as it was enough to motivate Woodley into signing the document.

“He got under my skin so much that I’m just going to go ahead and fight this dude,” Woodley said on his podcast. “Like straight up. He got under my skin that bad where I don’t even care about the money and what fight makes the most sense. You need to be careful what you ask for.”

UFC 209 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; the promotion has yet to confirm the fight.