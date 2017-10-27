PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case, expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion program.

The 41-year-old Woods was scheduled to enter the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after passing out in his Mercedes on the side of a road.