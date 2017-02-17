CALGARY — Running back Anthony Woodson has come home.

The Calgary native signed as a free agent with the Stampeders on Friday. His father, Tony, was a linebacker with the franchise in the 1980s.

Woodson has played for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton over his five-year CFL career. In 55 career regular-season games, he has rushed for 234 rushing yards and a touchdown, registered 16 catches for 117 yards, returned three kickoffs for 58 yards and made 17 special-teams tackles.

Woodson has also played in three playoff games.

"It's long been a dream for me to come home and play for the Stampeders," Woodson said in a statement. "When I was growing up, I watched this team win Grey Cups and this is the team my father played for so it's an unbelievable feeling to be a Stamp."

Calgary also re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Dan Federkeil, who became a free agent Tuesday. The 33-year-old native of Medicine Hat., Alta., has spent the last four seasons with the Stampeders, making 42 regular-season starts at right tackle.

He has also played in three playoff games and two Grey Cups with Calgary, helping the Stampeders win in 2014. Federkeil has been medically cleared to resume playing after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of the 2016 season.

"I wanted to take a step back and evaluate things after my shoulder surgery at the end of last season," he said. "But now that I'm healthy and ready to go, I'm looking forward to starting the season."