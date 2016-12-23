Four players scored as Canada beat Switzerland 4-3 in overtime in pre-World Junior Hockey Championship tournament action from Toronto. Dylan Strome, Dillon Dube, Dante Fabbro and Nicolas Roy scored for Canada. Nico Hischier scored twice for Switzerland and Dominik Diem added the Swiss’ other goal.

Canada outscores opposition 30-6 in three scrimmages and three pre-tournament games



Next up: Russia on Boxing Day — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

16 Canadian players pick up at least one point in pre-tournament play ... Jost and Dube lead the way with 4 points each — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

Dillon Dube named Canada's player of the game — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

POST-GAME

END OF OVERTIME PERIOD - FINAL - 4-3 Canada

GOAL - 4-3 Canada

Dillon Dube's relentless pursuit of the puck leads to a chance for Nicolas Roy and he buries it with just 1:42 remaining in overtime to give Canada the win over Switzerland.

Roy in OT ... Canada beats Switzerland 4-3 to finish pre-tournament schedule 3-0 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

OVERTIME PERIOD BEGINS

END OF THIRD PERIOD - Tied AT 3-3

GOAL - TIED AT 3-3

Early in the third period Dominik Diem's shot trickles past Carter Hart as the Swiss tie it up.

Shot trickles thru Hart, who has allowed goals on 3 of last 4 shots ... tie game with 18:10 left in 3rd ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

THIRD PERIOD BEGINS

END OF SECOND PERIOD - 3-2 Canada

GOAL - 3-2 Canada

After giving up three goals in the opening period, Switzerland responded with two goals in the second, both from Nico Hischier, to pull to within one goal of Canada.

--

Hischier scores his second ... Canada's lead down to 3-2 ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

GOAL - 3-1 Canada

Canada allows its 1st goal in its 8th pre-tournament period ... 3-1 with 11:13 left in 2nd ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

Barzal has returned ... Canada fans can exhale ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

Mathew Barzal to the room in some discomfort — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

SECOND PERIOD BEGINS

END OF FIRST PERIOD - 3-0 Canada

GOAL - 3-0 Canada

Dante Fabbro scored Canada's third goal of the period with a shot from the top of the circle. Canada leads Switzerland 3-0.

Fabbro shot eludes van Pottelberghe ... Swiss goalie is struggling early ... 3-0 Canada — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

GOAL - 2-0 Canada

Noah Juulsen puts one on net and Dillon Dubé buries the rebound to double the lead for Canada.

Juulsen shot, Dube pops home the rebound ... 2-0 Canada — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

GOAL - 1-0 Canada

After Canada wins the draw, the puck finds Dylan Strome and he fires it home to give Canada the early lead just 35 seconds into the game against Switzerland.

--

In his 1st game at the ACC, Dylan Strome scores ... 1-0 Canada ... PPG, Roy drew the penalty — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2016

--

FIRST PERIOD BEGINS

Pre-Game

Canada lines v SUI:



Dubois-Strome-Stephens

Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh

Jost-Roy-Gauthier

Dubé-Cirelli-Speers

McLeod — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 23, 2016

Here's the Switzerland roster for tonight's game in Toronto; head coach is Christian Wohlwend pic.twitter.com/0wchcveuFr — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 23, 2016

Friday's notes from Mark Masters:

Dylan Strome was among those surprised when Team USA decided to cut Alex DeBrincat on Thursday. Strome plays with DeBrincat in Erie and is actually roommates with him this year. "I think it's good for us that he's not there," Strome said. "He's got a lot of goals so a little bit of a strange decision. They obviously wanted to go a certain way with their team and he wasn't part of it. I feel bad for him." DeBrincat leads the OHL with 30 goals in 28 games. Canada will play the United States on New Year's Eve.

Strome grew up 15 minutes away from the Air Canada Centre and is pumped to play his first game in the building tonight. "It's somewhere I've been a lot of times so to play in it will be cool," the Coyotes prospect said. "It's an historic rink with many good memories for me and my family." Strome says his favourite ACC memory is Joe Nieuwendyk scoring twice against Ottawa in Game 7 of a first round series back in 2004. He wasn't in the building that night, but vividly recalls watching it on his couch at home. Strome was just outside the doors of the arena in 2013 watching Game 7 of the Leafs-Bruins series in Maple Leaf Square.

Strome scored in Wednesday's win over the Czechs but his linemate, Pierre-Luc Dubois, has yet to record a point in the two pre-tournament games. "I mean, it started off a little slow," Strome admitted when asked about their chemistry, "but I think we're getting better. It takes a little while. PLD's never played left wing before so I'm getting used to him playing left wing, he's getting used to left wing and we'll build chemistry from there. I like playing with him. I think he kind of fits my game well. He's big guy who's a good passer and a good shooter. We should be working well and I think we are working well, we just have to create a few more chances." Dominique Ducharme gave Strome and Dubois a new right winger – Mitchell Stephens – on Wednesday night and has decided to keep that trio in place for Friday's game. "It's just a matter of time," Canada's coach said. "They're good players. It's only two games so we got to give them time. I want to be patient with them. The other lines are doing well with good chemistry so I'm not too worried." Only three Canadian forwards have failed to register a point in the two pre-tournament games, but two of them – Dubois and Stephens – are playing with Strome. The other Canadian forward without a point is Michael McLeod, who is the 13th forward.

It was 10 years ago that Jonathan Toews scored three times in a shootout to help Canada beat the United States in the semifinals at the world juniors. "I was a little bit young, but I definitely remember it," 18-year-old Tyson Jost says with a smile. "It was pretty special watching Toews going 3/3. It's something I'll remember for a long time." Jost models his game on and off the ice after Toews. "Being from (the University of) North Dakota and being coached by the same staff that coached him when he was there, I hear a lot of stories about how he came to the rink every day and how he prepared and how he was a pro at such a young age and that's something I really admire about him. He's someone I really look up to. He came to the rink every day and wanted to get better and be in the NHL and wanted to have all the success that he has had with the Stanley Cups and the Olympic golds and the world juniors and that's something I want to do with my career." Jost, picked 10th overall by Colorado last June, said one story, in particular, stands out about Toews. "The coaches told me that in between classes and stuff like that he'd always come out onto the rink and text the coach and say, 'Let's go, we're going to work on certain skills,' and stuff like that."

Jost leads Canada with three goals in two pre-tournament games and insists there hasn't been a big adjustment from the style of play he's used to in the NCAA. "The NCAA's kind of right there. It's fast and you are playing against older players, 23 or 24, so I think that helps for sure. You can definitely tell there's (more) speed and skill in this tournament, which is to be expected, because it's the best players in the world so it is an adjustment, but I was pretty quick to adjust because I'm used to playing against older guys."

Jost and linemates Nicolas Roy and Julien Gauthier have created some good chemistry. Roy, a 6-foot-4 centre, has earned rave reviews from Ducharme. "He's doing a lot of little things that can help you win," the coach said. "He's winning face-offs, he's a good net-front presence on the power play. He's a really reliable player, we can use him on the PK, he's the kind of guy that can be used in many situations and I really like the way he plays." The Hurricanes prospect says he gained 10 pounds of muscle in the off-season, which has allowed him to take his game to another level. "I worked a lot this summer to gain some pounds and to be stronger on the ice," said Roy. "I'm way stronger than I was last year, especially in front of the net and in the corner when I protect the puck. I had a nutrition program this summer, which helped me." Roy is listed by Hockey Canada as weighing 202 pounds, but the Chicoutimi forward says he's been bouncing between 205 and 210 this season.

Lines at Canada's morning skate:

Dubois-Strome-Stephens

Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh

Jost-Roy-Gauthier

Dubé-Cirelli-Speers

McLeod

Chabot-Myers

Bean-Juulsen

Fabbro-Clague

Lauzon

Ducharme announced that Carter Hart will start tonight and play the entire game. The Everett Silvertips goalie has stopped all 39 shots he's faced in two scrimmages and one pre-tournament game.

Long-time Leaf fan, Strome pumped for ACC debut Dylan Strome grew up a Leafs fan living just 15 minutes away from the Air Canada Centre. Tonight, he plays in the building for the first time and will get to use the Leafs dressing room. Strome spoke about the special opportunity as well as his chemistry with Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Team Canada hits the ice at the ACC ... will play next five games here starting tonight v SUI pic.twitter.com/Oj8ctkmUgq — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 23, 2016

Canada is scheduled to skate at 11am et/8am pt. at the Air Canada Centre today ahead of tonight's game.

WJC Pre-Competition: Czech Republic 0, Canada 5 Anthony Cirelli scored twice as Canada beat the Czech Republic in pre-World Junior Hockey Championship tourney play. Tyson Jost, Dylan Strome and Julien Gauthier also scored.

The team won each of their first two pre-tournament games 5-0.

Switzerland's roster features just four players who have been drafted in the NHL and five who remain draft eligible. The matchup appears to favour Canada heavily.

Canada lines v SUI:



Dubois-Strome-Stephens

Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh

Jost-Roy-Gauthier

Dubé-Cirelli-Speers

McLeod — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 23, 2016

Canada staying humble despite early success:

Canada taking early positive strides with caution this year Last year Team Canada won all three of its pre-tournament games, and then went on to finish sixth at the World Juniors. As Mark Masters explains, none of the returnees have forgotten that and it's a big reason why nobody is getting too carried away about the early positive returns.

Dylan Strome on USA cutting his roommate DeBrincat: "I think it's good for us that he's not there ... strange decision." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 23, 2016

Strome on USA cutting DeBrincat: ''It's good for us' ' Team USA raised eyebrows on Thursday by cutting the OHL's goal-scoring leader Alex DeBrincat. Dylan Strome, who is DeBrincat's roommates in Erie, says the "strange" decision should help Canada, who will face-off against the Americans on New Year's Eve.

Thursday's notes from Mark Masters:

Team Canada cancelled practice on Thursday, but held media availability at the team hotel.

Since camp opened, Team Canada has won three scrimmages and two pre-tournament games by a combined score of 26-3. "It's definitely nice to see us having some success, but at the same time we had success at the pre-tournament games last year and obviously the tournament's a different world," said captain Dylan Strome. Canada won three pre-tournament games last year before finishing sixth at the World Juniors in Finland. Although two of the pre-tournament games last year – a 1-0 win over the Czechs and a 6-5 victory over Sweden – were close calls, and Canada did lose a scrimmage against Canadian university players last year during its selection camp.

Canada hasn't faced much adversity in this year's pre-tournament schedule jumping out to early leads against the U Sports team (twice), the Czechs (twice) and Finland. "It's been going good so far, but at the same time we're trying to stress to the guys who haven't been here before: it really comes quick and we really haven't had many of those peaks and valleys," said Strome, one of five players back from last year's squad. "It's a tournament where it really does go up and down and you really have to be aware of what can happen and be able to flush it as soon as it happens, because the next shift something else crazy is going to happen."

What happened last year is still fresh in the minds of the returning players, who don't hesitate to bring up the painful loss. "We all remember what happened last year," said alternate captain Thomas Chabot, the only defenceman back from last year's team. "Every single one of us doesn't want that same thing to happen. Since Day 1 we made sure everyone understood that, going into that tournament, it's not easy. We made sure everyone understood that it's very hard and you got to show up every night and it seems like everyone understands that."

More from Masters here.

