22h ago
World Juniors Blog: Canada defeats Switzerland
TSN.ca Staff
Four players scored as Canada beat Switzerland 4-3 in overtime in pre-World Junior Hockey Championship tournament action from Toronto. Dylan Strome, Dillon Dube, Dante Fabbro and Nicolas Roy scored for Canada. Nico Hischier scored twice for Switzerland and Dominik Diem added the Swiss’ other goal.
POST-GAME
END OF OVERTIME PERIOD - FINAL - 4-3 Canada
GOAL - 4-3 Canada
OVERTIME PERIOD BEGINS
END OF THIRD PERIOD - Tied AT 3-3
GOAL - TIED AT 3-3
THIRD PERIOD BEGINS
END OF SECOND PERIOD - 3-2 Canada
GOAL - 3-2 Canada
GOAL - 3-1 Canada
SECOND PERIOD BEGINS
END OF FIRST PERIOD - 3-0 Canada
GOAL - 3-0 Canada
GOAL - 2-0 Canada
GOAL - 1-0 Canada
FIRST PERIOD BEGINS
Pre-Game
Friday's notes from Mark Masters:
Dylan Strome was among those surprised when Team USA decided to cut Alex DeBrincat on Thursday. Strome plays with DeBrincat in Erie and is actually roommates with him this year. "I think it's good for us that he's not there," Strome said. "He's got a lot of goals so a little bit of a strange decision. They obviously wanted to go a certain way with their team and he wasn't part of it. I feel bad for him." DeBrincat leads the OHL with 30 goals in 28 games. Canada will play the United States on New Year's Eve.
Strome grew up 15 minutes away from the Air Canada Centre and is pumped to play his first game in the building tonight. "It's somewhere I've been a lot of times so to play in it will be cool," the Coyotes prospect said. "It's an historic rink with many good memories for me and my family." Strome says his favourite ACC memory is Joe Nieuwendyk scoring twice against Ottawa in Game 7 of a first round series back in 2004. He wasn't in the building that night, but vividly recalls watching it on his couch at home. Strome was just outside the doors of the arena in 2013 watching Game 7 of the Leafs-Bruins series in Maple Leaf Square.
Strome scored in Wednesday's win over the Czechs but his linemate, Pierre-Luc Dubois, has yet to record a point in the two pre-tournament games. "I mean, it started off a little slow," Strome admitted when asked about their chemistry, "but I think we're getting better. It takes a little while. PLD's never played left wing before so I'm getting used to him playing left wing, he's getting used to left wing and we'll build chemistry from there. I like playing with him. I think he kind of fits my game well. He's big guy who's a good passer and a good shooter. We should be working well and I think we are working well, we just have to create a few more chances." Dominique Ducharme gave Strome and Dubois a new right winger – Mitchell Stephens – on Wednesday night and has decided to keep that trio in place for Friday's game. "It's just a matter of time," Canada's coach said. "They're good players. It's only two games so we got to give them time. I want to be patient with them. The other lines are doing well with good chemistry so I'm not too worried." Only three Canadian forwards have failed to register a point in the two pre-tournament games, but two of them – Dubois and Stephens – are playing with Strome. The other Canadian forward without a point is Michael McLeod, who is the 13th forward.
It was 10 years ago that Jonathan Toews scored three times in a shootout to help Canada beat the United States in the semifinals at the world juniors. "I was a little bit young, but I definitely remember it," 18-year-old Tyson Jost says with a smile. "It was pretty special watching Toews going 3/3. It's something I'll remember for a long time." Jost models his game on and off the ice after Toews. "Being from (the University of) North Dakota and being coached by the same staff that coached him when he was there, I hear a lot of stories about how he came to the rink every day and how he prepared and how he was a pro at such a young age and that's something I really admire about him. He's someone I really look up to. He came to the rink every day and wanted to get better and be in the NHL and wanted to have all the success that he has had with the Stanley Cups and the Olympic golds and the world juniors and that's something I want to do with my career." Jost, picked 10th overall by Colorado last June, said one story, in particular, stands out about Toews. "The coaches told me that in between classes and stuff like that he'd always come out onto the rink and text the coach and say, 'Let's go, we're going to work on certain skills,' and stuff like that."
Jost leads Canada with three goals in two pre-tournament games and insists there hasn't been a big adjustment from the style of play he's used to in the NCAA. "The NCAA's kind of right there. It's fast and you are playing against older players, 23 or 24, so I think that helps for sure. You can definitely tell there's (more) speed and skill in this tournament, which is to be expected, because it's the best players in the world so it is an adjustment, but I was pretty quick to adjust because I'm used to playing against older guys."
Jost and linemates Nicolas Roy and Julien Gauthier have created some good chemistry. Roy, a 6-foot-4 centre, has earned rave reviews from Ducharme. "He's doing a lot of little things that can help you win," the coach said. "He's winning face-offs, he's a good net-front presence on the power play. He's a really reliable player, we can use him on the PK, he's the kind of guy that can be used in many situations and I really like the way he plays." The Hurricanes prospect says he gained 10 pounds of muscle in the off-season, which has allowed him to take his game to another level. "I worked a lot this summer to gain some pounds and to be stronger on the ice," said Roy. "I'm way stronger than I was last year, especially in front of the net and in the corner when I protect the puck. I had a nutrition program this summer, which helped me." Roy is listed by Hockey Canada as weighing 202 pounds, but the Chicoutimi forward says he's been bouncing between 205 and 210 this season.
Lines at Canada's morning skate:
Dubois-Strome-Stephens
Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh
Jost-Roy-Gauthier
Dubé-Cirelli-Speers
McLeod
Chabot-Myers
Bean-Juulsen
Fabbro-Clague
Lauzon
Ducharme announced that Carter Hart will start tonight and play the entire game. The Everett Silvertips goalie has stopped all 39 shots he's faced in two scrimmages and one pre-tournament game.
Canada is scheduled to skate at 11am et/8am pt. at the Air Canada Centre today ahead of tonight's game.
The team won each of their first two pre-tournament games 5-0.
Switzerland's roster features just four players who have been drafted in the NHL and five who remain draft eligible. The matchup appears to favour Canada heavily.
Canada staying humble despite early success:
Thursday's notes from Mark Masters:
Team Canada cancelled practice on Thursday, but held media availability at the team hotel.
Since camp opened, Team Canada has won three scrimmages and two pre-tournament games by a combined score of 26-3. "It's definitely nice to see us having some success, but at the same time we had success at the pre-tournament games last year and obviously the tournament's a different world," said captain Dylan Strome. Canada won three pre-tournament games last year before finishing sixth at the World Juniors in Finland. Although two of the pre-tournament games last year – a 1-0 win over the Czechs and a 6-5 victory over Sweden – were close calls, and Canada did lose a scrimmage against Canadian university players last year during its selection camp.
Canada hasn't faced much adversity in this year's pre-tournament schedule jumping out to early leads against the U Sports team (twice), the Czechs (twice) and Finland. "It's been going good so far, but at the same time we're trying to stress to the guys who haven't been here before: it really comes quick and we really haven't had many of those peaks and valleys," said Strome, one of five players back from last year's squad. "It's a tournament where it really does go up and down and you really have to be aware of what can happen and be able to flush it as soon as it happens, because the next shift something else crazy is going to happen."
What happened last year is still fresh in the minds of the returning players, who don't hesitate to bring up the painful loss. "We all remember what happened last year," said alternate captain Thomas Chabot, the only defenceman back from last year's team. "Every single one of us doesn't want that same thing to happen. Since Day 1 we made sure everyone understood that, going into that tournament, it's not easy. We made sure everyone understood that it's very hard and you got to show up every night and it seems like everyone understands that."
More from Masters here.
