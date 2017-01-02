Team Canada (3-1) finished second in Group B and Czech Republic (1-2-1) who finished third in Group A, go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the World Juniors. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the action from the big game. You can watch live on the TSN Network and TSN GO or listen on TSN Radio at 7:30pm et/5pm pt.

Update (Noon et/9am pt): Connor Ingram will start in goal for Canada tonight in their quarterfinal against the Czech Republic.

Canada learned from last year's quarterfinal rollercoaster loss Last year, Team Canada's world junior dream ended in the quarterfinals when the host Finns edged Mathew Barzal and company 6-5. This year, the five returning players and determined not to let the same mistakes happen again.

McKenzie : Don`t take the Czech Republic lightly TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie joined Marinaro and Stein to preview Canada`s quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic at the World Juniors.

Tournament analysis from TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie:

If you were seeding top teams in WJC based on play thus far, as well as on paper talent, it's: 1. Sweden. 2. USA. 3. Canada. 4. Russia. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

That said, it's sudden death now. Today's QFs: RUS-DEN; SWE-SVK; USA-SUI; CAN-CZE. CAN-CZE winner plays winner of SWE-SVK is SF. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

SWE is only one of the Big Four that doesn't have WJC-eligible talent currently playing in the NHL. RUS is missing Provorov. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

USA is without Matthews, Tkachuk, Werenski, Hanifin and Fischer. CAN: McDavid, Marner, Konecny, Crouse, Beauvillier and Chychrun. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

FIN is playing LAT in best of three relegation round and, of course, are without Aho, Laine and Puljujarvi. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

Jost and Strome, BTW, played well together in summer evaluation camp. Dubois-Roy-Gauthier played well together in Super Series game vs. RUS. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

Kale Clague, left-shot D who plays RS in Brandon, fills in for Myers on RD on top pair with Chabot.

Bean-Juulsen

Lauzon-Fabbro

round it out. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

As @markhmasters noted, two lines shuffled for CAN: Jost and Speers flank Strome; Roy between Dubois and Gauthier. Other Fs status quo. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2017

World Junior Notes:

Team that scored first is 16-4 (FIN lost to SWE, CZE lost to DEN, LAT lost SVK, DEN lost to SUI)

12 of the 20 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd

3 games tied entering 3rd pd (FIN/CZE), (SWE/SUI), (FIN/SWE)

5 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (CZE led DEN, lost in OT), (USA led vs RUS and won), (DEN led SUI, DEN lost in SO), (SVK led vs LAT and won), (RUS led vs SVK and won)

Late Game, Big Goals:

CZE 18:42 (GWG) vs FIN

CZE 19:44 (tie) vs SUI

Multi Goal Comebacks To Earn At Least 1P

CZE (2G) vs SUI 3rd pd (lost in OT)

SUI (3G) vs DEN 2nd pd (won in SO)

Denmark vs Russia - 1pm et/10am pt (in Toronto)

2 all-time meetings, RUS won both past regulation. Incl last year in QF

DEN 8th place in 2016:

4 all-time appearances in top group, best finish an 8th, twice (15&16)

15/15 on PK, Blichfield (3G, 1A)

RUS Silver in 2016:

Won a medal 6 straight years and 11 of past 12 years

6/17 on PP, Kaprizov (5G, 3A)

Sweden vs Slovakia - 3:30pm et/12:30pm pt (in Montreal)

SWE beat SVK 6-0 in QF last year. SVK beat SWE for bronze in 2015

SWE 4th in 2016:

Finished 4th 2 straight years, last medal was a silver in 2014, last gold was 2012

Best team sv% .942, Nylander 4G, 5A leads WJC in PTS

SVK 7th in 2016:

After winning bronze in 2015. Two all-time medals, both bronze (15&99)

1/11 on PP, 6GF, no player with more than 1G (Roman 1G, 2A)

USA vs Switzerland - 5:30pm et/2:30pm pt (in Toronto)

US beat SUI 10-1 last year. US has won 5 straight vs SUI since a tie in 2006

USA Bronze in 2016:

2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013, bronze last year

.929 team sv%, only SWE better, Keller (3G, 4A)

SUI 9th in 2016:

Last 2 years have finished 9th, only ever medal was a bronze in 98

11GF, 4 on PP (4/17), Hischier (2G, 3A)

Canada vs. Czech Republic - 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt (in Montreal)

Last met in 2014, CZE shootout win. CAN had won prior 8 meetings

CAN 6th in 2016:

One medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015

9/19 on PP, ranks 1st. Strome (2G, 6A)

CZE 5th in 2016:

Last medal was a bronze in 2005, last gold was in 2001

2/14 on PP, 10/15 on PK tied with LAT for worst PK. Chlapik and Hronek both 2G, 1A