6h ago
World Juniors Game Day Blog: Canada v. Czech Republic
TSN.ca Staff
Team Canada (3-1) finished second in Group B and Czech Republic (1-2-1) who finished third in Group A, go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the World Juniors. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the action from the big game. You can watch live on the TSN Network and TSN GO or listen on TSN Radio at 7:30pm et/5pm pt.
--
--
Update (Noon et/9am pt): Connor Ingram will start in goal for Canada tonight in their quarterfinal against the Czech Republic.
Tournament analysis from TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie:
World Junior Notes:
Team that scored first is 16-4 (FIN lost to SWE, CZE lost to DEN, LAT lost SVK, DEN lost to SUI)
12 of the 20 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd
3 games tied entering 3rd pd (FIN/CZE), (SWE/SUI), (FIN/SWE)
5 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (CZE led DEN, lost in OT), (USA led vs RUS and won), (DEN led SUI, DEN lost in SO), (SVK led vs LAT and won), (RUS led vs SVK and won)
Late Game, Big Goals:
CZE 18:42 (GWG) vs FIN
CZE 19:44 (tie) vs SUI
Multi Goal Comebacks To Earn At Least 1P
CZE (2G) vs SUI 3rd pd (lost in OT)
SUI (3G) vs DEN 2nd pd (won in SO)
Denmark vs Russia - 1pm et/10am pt (in Toronto)
2 all-time meetings, RUS won both past regulation. Incl last year in QF
DEN 8th place in 2016:
4 all-time appearances in top group, best finish an 8th, twice (15&16)
15/15 on PK, Blichfield (3G, 1A)
RUS Silver in 2016:
Won a medal 6 straight years and 11 of past 12 years
6/17 on PP, Kaprizov (5G, 3A)
Sweden vs Slovakia - 3:30pm et/12:30pm pt (in Montreal)
SWE beat SVK 6-0 in QF last year. SVK beat SWE for bronze in 2015
SWE 4th in 2016:
Finished 4th 2 straight years, last medal was a silver in 2014, last gold was 2012
Best team sv% .942, Nylander 4G, 5A leads WJC in PTS
SVK 7th in 2016:
After winning bronze in 2015. Two all-time medals, both bronze (15&99)
1/11 on PP, 6GF, no player with more than 1G (Roman 1G, 2A)
USA vs Switzerland - 5:30pm et/2:30pm pt (in Toronto)
US beat SUI 10-1 last year. US has won 5 straight vs SUI since a tie in 2006
USA Bronze in 2016:
2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013, bronze last year
.929 team sv%, only SWE better, Keller (3G, 4A)
SUI 9th in 2016:
Last 2 years have finished 9th, only ever medal was a bronze in 98
11GF, 4 on PP (4/17), Hischier (2G, 3A)
Canada vs. Czech Republic - 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt (in Montreal)
Last met in 2014, CZE shootout win. CAN had won prior 8 meetings
CAN 6th in 2016:
One medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015
9/19 on PP, ranks 1st. Strome (2G, 6A)
CZE 5th in 2016:
Last medal was a bronze in 2005, last gold was in 2001
2/14 on PP, 10/15 on PK tied with LAT for worst PK. Chlapik and Hronek both 2G, 1A