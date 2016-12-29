Matt Barzal and an undefeated Team Canada looks to improve to 3-0 as they take on Latvia at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto. Check out TSN.ca's Game Day Blog for all the buzz surrounding the action during tonight's game.

--

3-0: Canada pummels Latvia 10-2 to get their 3rd win in the group stage, will play USA next on New Year’s Eve #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/qV3JeuD9Sg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

--

MAKE IT 10! Gauthier puts Canada into double digits, leading Latvia 10-2 late in the 3rd period! #WorldJuniors — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

--

Must See: Dzierkals outmuscles Myers, scores beauty goal In the third period, Martins Dzierkals beats Philippe Myers in a race on the breakaway, then outmuscles the Canadian defenceman before finishing off a beautiful goal to get Latvia its second of the game.

--

Martins Dzierkals fights off his Rouyn-Noranda teammate, Phillippe Myers, to score a beauty of a goal. Dzierkals is a #Leafs prospect. — Tony Ambrogio (@Tony_Ambrogio) December 30, 2016

--

GOAL: Martins Dzierkals scores on the breakaway off a turnover in the third. Canada 9, Latvia 2. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

--

The feeling of 5 Canada goals in a period #WorldJuniors https://t.co/H83rXagHbr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

--

AFTER TWO: Canada breaks out with a five-goal 2nd period and leads Latvia 8-1 heading to the third. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N pic.twitter.com/v7OVEbG3ES — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

Krastenbergs scores as Latvia ends Canadian shutout Latvia breaks out on a 2-on-0, and Renars Krastenbergs keeps it and beats Carter Hart to break the Canadian shutout.

--

McLeod gets in on the fun, extends Canada's lead to 8-0 Late in the second period, Michael McLeod pounces on a juicy rebound and easily slides home his first goal of the game to give Canada an 8-0 lead.

--

GOAL: Michael McLeod grabs Canada's fifth goal of the second period. Canada 8, Latvia 0. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

Cirelli scores to cap three Canadian goals in 1:17 Anthony Cirelli picks up the loose puck in front of the net and roofs it as Canada scores three goals in a minute and 17 seconds.

--

GOAL: Anthony Cirelli gets into the act with Canada's third goal in 1:17. Canada 7, Latvia 0. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

--

Barzal fires home his second of the game Just 40 seconds after Taylor Raddysh completed his hat trick, Raddysh finds Mathew Barzal in the slot and he fires home his second of the game to extend Canada's commanding lead over Latvia.

--

--

Raddysh completes natural hat trick Taylor Raddysh capped off his natural hat trick by tipping in Kale Clague's point shot as Canada's lead expands to 5-0 over Latvia.

--

GOAL: Taylor Raddysh completes the natural hat trick as he tips home another. Canada 5, Latvia 0. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

#WorldJuniors #CANvsLAT | Gustavs Grigals takes over for Mareks Mitens in net for Latvia. — Team Canada Men (@HC_Men) December 30, 2016

--

Chabot makes a nice pass to set up Raddysh for a goal On the power play late in the first period, Thomas Chabot jumps on a loose puck, makes a great pass to set up Taylor Raddysh who makes no mistake scoring just under the bar to extend Canada's lead to 3-0.

--

GOAL: Taylor Raddysh scores his second of the game midway through the 2nd period. Canada 4, Latvia 0. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

Barzal reacts to seeing his parents celebrating his breakaway goal #FlyTheFlag #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/UmLLFXsTFE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

--

Canada outshot in a period for the first time in the 2017 #WorldJuniors. By 🇱🇻 Latvia! — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) December 30, 2016

--

AFTER ONE: Barzal, Roy and Raddysh have the goals as Canada leads Latvia 3-0 at the 1st intermission. #WorldJuniors. https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N pic.twitter.com/WF4E2bKO1T — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

--

Roy doubles Canada's lead Nicolas Roy keeps the play alive, and then tips Philippe Myers' point shot past Mareks Mitens on the power play to give Canada a 2-0 lead partway through the first against Latvia.

--

Nicolas Roy has put Canada up by two early. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/upMNEvFplD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

--

Barzal opens the scoring for Canada On a bad Latvian line change, Matt Barzal chips the puck past the defenceman, takes off on a breakaway and scores shorthanded to give Canada the lead midway through the first.

--

GOAL: Mathew Barzal opens the scoring short-handed midway through the first. Canada 1, Latvia 0. #WorldJuniors https://t.co/KjYOg4Rs5N — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) December 30, 2016

--

Hockey...where the refs have just as much grit as the players #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/cWTfxoyEXL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

--

Up close and personal with Dylan Strome James Duthie catches up with Dylan Strome to find out more about his teammates, his favourite celebrations and what it means to be the captain of Team Canada.

--

--

--

Duthie: CAN has different feel this year TSN Hockey host James Duthie talks about how this year's Canadian World Junior team is different then last year's team. James talks about the Leafs win in Florida and how John Tortorella has turned his coaching career around.

--

Martins Dziekas is a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect on Thursday night, he's hoping to make the ACC crowd upset.

Latvia's Leafs prospect hoping to spoil Canada's party Thursday's game is one Mārtiņš Dzierkals has had circled on his calendar for some time. The Latvian forward, Toronto's third round pick in 2015, will be facing a couple of his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Philippe Myers and Jeremy Lauzon. And there was a bit of gamesmanship on display at the morning skate.

--

With Mitchell Stephens out with an injury, can Michael McLeod take advantage?

Opportunity knocks: McLeod goes from 13th forward to Canada's top line With Mitchell Stephens sidelined with injury, Mississauga, Ont. native Michael McLeod, who started the World Juniors as Canada's 13th forward, will get a major promotion Thursday playing alongside Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois. McLeod is hoping his minor hockey chemistry with Strome will be revived.

--

Craig Button takes a look like who's emerging as a favourite thus far in the tournament:

Hot Button Issues: Sweden looking like a gold medal contender Craig Button discusses his Hot Button Issues for Day 4 of the World Junior Championship. He touches on the immense skill set of Russia's Kirill Kaprizov, Sweden's strong play through their first two games and the depth of the Montreal pool.

--

Not World Junior Hockey Championship news per se, but something important when it comes to the future of Hockey Canada:

Hockey Canada's next president Scott Smith at the podium as wife Karen and son Jackson watch proudly from front row pic.twitter.com/ADsYNHYsAk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2016

--

Carter Hart will return to net for Canada.

Carter Hart starts tonight for Canada



Mitchell Stephens will not dress against Latvia — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2016

--

They won last year led by the likes of Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi, but Finland is on the brink right now.

🇫🇮 eliminated if:



* they lose in regulation v 🇸🇪 tomorrow

* 🇨🇭 beats 🇩🇰 on Friday



Margin of error slim for defending champs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2016

Game Notes

Team that scored first, has won all 10 games

8 of the 10 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd

2 games tied entering 3rd pd (FIN/CZE), (SWE/SUI)

Late Game Big Goals

CZE 18:42 (GWG) vs FIN

CZE 19:44 (tie) vs SUI

Multi Goal Comebacks To Earn At Least 1P

CZE (2) vs SUI 3rd pd (lost in OT)

Denmark (3P) vs Czech Rep (4P) - 1PM Group A

Last met in 2015, CZE won in OT. CZE 3-0-0 all-time vs DEN

DEN (1-0-0-1):

4GF, 1/8 on PP, 32 total shots in 2GP

J Rondbjerg (2A) only player on team with more than 1P

CZE (1-0-1-0):

5GF, 4 have come in 3rd pd, both games decided by 1G

Spacek (1G, 2A)

Russia (3P) vs USA (6P) - 330PM Group B

RUS beat USA last year 2-1. RUS has won 5 straight vs USA, incl each of previous 4 years

RUS (1-0-0-1):

12GF, 4/11 on PP, 9GF in 2nd game vs LAT

Kaprizov (4G, 3A)

USA (2-0-0-0):

11GF, 2/8 on PP, did not trail in either game

Keller/White both 2G, 1A

Finland (0P) vs Sweden (6P) - 530PM Group A

FIN beat SWE 2-1 last year, met 6 times previous 5 years, each with 3 wins

FIN (0-0-0-2):

3GF, 0/7 on PP, lost both games by 1G, have not led, 1GF in 1st/2nd Pd

Luoto (1G, 1A) only player with more than 1G

SWE (2-0-0-0):

10GF, 0/4 on PP, did not trail in either game

Eriksson (3G, 1A)

Latvia (0P) vs Canada (6P) - 8PM Group B

one all-time meeting, CAN won 16-0 in 2010

CAN (2-0-0-0):

5/9 on PP, of their 10G, 6 have come in 2nd Pd, 1G in 1st Pd

Barzal (1G, 3A)

LAT (0-0-0-2):

2GF on 38 shots, 1/8 on PP, lost by 5G&8G

No player has more than 1P. Mitens and Grigals both 6GA

--

On tap for Thursday:

1pm et/10am pt - Czech Republic (1-0-1-0) vs. Denmark (1-0-0-1)

3:30pm et/12:30pm pt - United States (2-0-0-0) vs. Russia (1-0-0-1)

5:30pm et/2:30pm pt - Sweden (2-0-0-0) vs. Finland (0-0-0-2)

8pm et/5pm pt - Canada (2-0-0-0) vs. Latvia (0-0-0-2)