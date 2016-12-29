Matt Barzal and an undefeated Team Canada looks to improve to 3-0 as they take on Latvia at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto. Check out TSN.ca's Game Day Blog for all the buzz surrounding the action during tonight's game.
Must See: Dzierkals outmuscles Myers, scores beauty goal
In the third period, Martins Dzierkals beats Philippe Myers in a race on the breakaway, then outmuscles the Canadian defenceman before finishing off a beautiful goal to get Latvia its second of the game.
--
Martins Dzierkals fights off his Rouyn-Noranda teammate, Phillippe Myers, to score a beauty of a goal. Dzierkals is a #Leafs prospect.
Chabot makes a nice pass to set up Raddysh for a goal
On the power play late in the first period, Thomas Chabot jumps on a loose puck, makes a great pass to set up Taylor Raddysh who makes no mistake scoring just under the bar to extend Canada's lead to 3-0.
TSN Hockey host James Duthie talks about how this year's Canadian World Junior team is different then last year's team. James talks about the Leafs win in Florida and how John Tortorella has turned his coaching career around.
--
Martins Dziekas is a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect on Thursday night, he's hoping to make the ACC crowd upset.
Latvia's Leafs prospect hoping to spoil Canada's party
Thursday's game is one Mārtiņš Dzierkals has had circled on his calendar for some time. The Latvian forward, Toronto's third round pick in 2015, will be facing a couple of his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Philippe Myers and Jeremy Lauzon. And there was a bit of gamesmanship on display at the morning skate.
--
With Mitchell Stephens out with an injury, can Michael McLeod take advantage?
Opportunity knocks: McLeod goes from 13th forward to Canada's top line
With Mitchell Stephens sidelined with injury, Mississauga, Ont. native Michael McLeod, who started the World Juniors as Canada's 13th forward, will get a major promotion Thursday playing alongside Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois. McLeod is hoping his minor hockey chemistry with Strome will be revived.
--
Craig Button takes a look like who's emerging as a favourite thus far in the tournament:
Hot Button Issues: Sweden looking like a gold medal contender
Craig Button discusses his Hot Button Issues for Day 4 of the World Junior Championship. He touches on the immense skill set of Russia's Kirill Kaprizov, Sweden's strong play through their first two games and the depth of the Montreal pool.
--
Not World Junior Hockey Championship news per se, but something important when it comes to the future of Hockey Canada:
Hockey Canada's next president Scott Smith at the podium as wife Karen and son Jackson watch proudly from front row pic.twitter.com/ADsYNHYsAk