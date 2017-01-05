Canada advanced to the gold medal match against the United States thanks to a 5-2 victory over Sweden in the semifinal. TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog sets you up for today's gold medal match on the TSN Network and TSN 4K at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt.

🇺🇸🥇 D



Jones-McAvoy

Lindgren-Fitzgerald

Ahcan-Cecconi

Fox



Parsons starts — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸🥇 lines



Keller-White-Anderson

Greenway-Kunin-Bracco

Bellows-Roslovic-Thompson

Foley-Laczynski-Terry

Harper — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Chilling on the bench one hour before the biggest game of their lives: Roy, Speers, Cirelli, Raddysh, Fabbro, Dube pic.twitter.com/2QVb8L4pa2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Is the Canadian power play a cause for concern? After a strong start to the tournament on the power play, Canada has not scored since New Year's Eve on the man advantage and have given up two short-handed goals. The WJC panel discuss if it's a cause for concern and also tee up how both teams will deploy their top defenders.

Sens draft picks Chabot, White could be key in gold medal showdown Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro explain why Senators draft picks Thomas Chabot and Colin White could be the keys to tonight's gold medal matchup.

Good luck to my little bro @Jones4Caleb and @usahockey in the gold medal game today. Let's go!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 captain Dylan Strome on the magnitude of the moment: "It’s so much more than 22 people" pic.twitter.com/QBlQnwCXhT — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 coach Ducharme on his msg to players: "You don’t get too many chances like this. When you have one, you have to make the most of it." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 forward Dillon Dubé on facing 🇺🇸: "It’s the game you always watch. You can’t write it up any better. It’s going to be a game to remember" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇺🇸 captain Luke Kunin: "We feel like if we go out & play the game that we need to play then I think we’ll control most of the game" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

On the line tonight ... pic.twitter.com/zEM9dAbL6c — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Canadian coaches had a plan if Ingram faltered in semis Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-hosts Dave Poulin & Craig Button discuss Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme’s decision to pull Connor Ingram in favour of Carter Hart and what it says about him as a coach.

Hot Button Issues: Canada vs. USA Craig Button joins Rod Smith to discuss the Hot Button Issues ahead of the championship game between Canada and the USA. Button breaks down Carter Hart's calming presence in net, Noah Juulsen's impact without Philippe Myers and the importance of french connection line.

Button's keys to victory TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button gives his three keys to victory for Canada ahead the World Junior gold medal game against Team USA.

Wishing Team Canada good luck at tonight's final at #WorldJuniors. And thank you Canada for giving the world the sport of ice-hockey! pic.twitter.com/uywndxda2F — Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) January 5, 2017

Barzal: We can't let USA dictate the pace Mathew Barzal says that the team has already moved on from their game against Sweden, and that Canada is focused on not letting the Americans dictate the play like they did on new Year's Eve.

'Canadian fans want to see us win gold and we were born and raised to do that' Captain Dylan Strome has been haunted by last year's sixth place finish at the world juniors. He's guaranteed to walk away with a medal this year, but the Coyotes prospect and his fellow returning players, Thomas Chabot and Mathew Barzal, say that's not good enough for them or the country. Mark Masters has more.

Two heavyweights going to slug each other The USA beat Canada 3-1 just a few days ago. The Americans are confident they can repeat the performance. Canada, meanwhile, insists it has grown as a team since that setback. The coaches, meanwhile, say the time for big speeches is over.

Chabot on Myers: 'We're going to try & get the win for him' Canada's Philippe Myers (concussion) hasn't played since being absorbing a big hit from USA captain on New Year's Eve. Thomas Chabot, his defence partner and roommate, said the team is rallying around Myers and looking to make sure it's him and not Kunin who wins a gold medal tonight.

Strome: "We're not content. We’re not OK with just having a silver. That’s not what this country is about, not what Canadians are built for" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇺🇸 captain Luke Kunin: "We feel like if we go out & play the game that we need to play then I think we'll control most of the game" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Good luck to the @usahockey boys tonight ! Bring home the gold 🇺🇸#rideout — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 5, 2017

🇺🇸 coach Bob Motzko confirms Tyler Parsons will start & expects Tanner Kaczynski (illness) should be good to go — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

World Junior Notes:

Team that scored first is 19-7 (both teams that scored 1st in SF lost)

14 of the 26 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd

3 games tied entering 3rd pd

9 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (both SF games, USA led and won, CAN led and won)

CANADA

Scored first in 3 of 6GP (3-0)

6GF/6GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd including vs USA

Last gold 2015, Last silver 2011

USA

Scored first in 5 of 6GP (5-0)

Outscored opponent 9-4 in 1st pd

Only game in which they trailed was vs RUS(SF)

Last gold 2013, Last silver 1997

CANADA vs USA

Twice Meeting Same WJC

Year CAN Result Game 1-2

2017 L-?

2013 W-L

2010 W-L*

2007 W-W

2000 T-W

1997 T-W*

*Gold Medal Game

Canada vs USA Gold Medal Games

Year Winner

2015 CAN

2010 USA

2004 USA

1997 CAN

Canada vs USA - 8PM

USA beat CAN 3-1 in prelim rd. Last time met twice in same WJC was 2013 (split)

CAN 6th in 2016:



one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015.

leads WJC in GF 31. 9/29 PP(2nd), 22/25 on PK (2nd), .889 team sv% (7th)

Strome (3G, 7A), last 2GP Hart has stopped 51 of 53 shots|



USA Bronze in 2016:

2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013

8/27 PP(3rd), 15/20 PK(6th), .922 team sv% (4th)

Keller (3G, 7A)

History of Canada and USA in gold medal games at WJC SportsCentre takes a look at the history of gold medal games between Canada and the United States in the SC Timeline.

What did Canada learn from round robin loss to USA? TH2N breaks down what Canada needs to do against the United States in the gold medal game and explain that they need to carry their game plane against Sweden into Thursday's showdown.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby keeping eyes on #TeamCanada & fellow Lloydminster native Kale Clague "The city is excited about him" #WJC2017 — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 5, 2017

Leafs placing friendly wagers on tonight's gold medal game Ahead of tonight's World Junior gold medal matchup between Canada and the USA, the Maple Leafs talk about pulling for their countries and discuss some friendly wagers going around the dressing room.

Auston Matthews said he's got one bet going with Mike Babcock, one with Mitch Marner over tonight's #USAvsCAN game — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Marner asked if he's likely to hear from Jeremy Bracco if USA wins tonight: "You won't stop hearing from him I bet." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Babcock asked about '97 WJC, looks over at Matthews standing nearby: "Oh, 20 years ago...Canada beat who? The U.S." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Matthews joking on Babcock bet: "Lose-lose for me, because he'll just make an excuse, like if he was coaching there's no way they'd lose." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Cirelli goes from draft snub to big-game performer Anthony Cirelli was passed over not once, but twice in the OHL draft. He made the Oshawa Generals as a walk-on and went on to score the Memorial Cup winning goal in 2015. Now, he's starring for Canada at the World Juniors leading the team with seven even-strength points, including two in Wednesday's semifinal win. Mark Masters has more.

Cirelli leads 🇨🇦 with seven even-strength points; big goal & assist tonight; Anthony: "Sometimes it feels kind of surreal just being here" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Love this quote from Dylan Strome on Anthony Cirelli: "I played against him in minor midget & didn’t even know who he was ..." pic.twitter.com/tCNzZH1lX2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Hart shuts down the Swedes in unlikely fashion Carter Hart started the game on the bench, but came in midway through the first period and completely shut down Sweden, stopping all 28 shots he faced. The WJC panel break down his incredible effort and explain why the game was a complete performance by Team Canada.