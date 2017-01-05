Canada advanced to the gold medal match against the United States thanks to a 5-2 victory over Sweden in the semifinal. TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog sets you up for today's gold medal match on the TSN Network and TSN 4K at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt.
Is the Canadian power play a cause for concern?
After a strong start to the tournament on the power play, Canada has not scored since New Year's Eve on the man advantage and have given up two short-handed goals. The WJC panel discuss if it's a cause for concern and also tee up how both teams will deploy their top defenders.
Sens draft picks Chabot, White could be key in gold medal showdown
Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro explain why Senators draft picks Thomas Chabot and Colin White could be the keys to tonight's gold medal matchup.
Canadian coaches had a plan if Ingram faltered in semis
Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-hosts Dave Poulin & Craig Button discuss Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme’s decision to pull Connor Ingram in favour of Carter Hart and what it says about him as a coach.
Hot Button Issues: Canada vs. USA
Craig Button joins Rod Smith to discuss the Hot Button Issues ahead of the championship game between Canada and the USA. Button breaks down Carter Hart's calming presence in net, Noah Juulsen's impact without Philippe Myers and the importance of french connection line.
Button's keys to victory
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button gives his three keys to victory for Canada ahead the World Junior gold medal game against Team USA.
Barzal: We can't let USA dictate the pace
Mathew Barzal says that the team has already moved on from their game against Sweden, and that Canada is focused on not letting the Americans dictate the play like they did on new Year's Eve.
'Canadian fans want to see us win gold and we were born and raised to do that'
Captain Dylan Strome has been haunted by last year's sixth place finish at the world juniors. He's guaranteed to walk away with a medal this year, but the Coyotes prospect and his fellow returning players, Thomas Chabot and Mathew Barzal, say that's not good enough for them or the country. Mark Masters has more.
Two heavyweights going to slug each other
The USA beat Canada 3-1 just a few days ago. The Americans are confident they can repeat the performance. Canada, meanwhile, insists it has grown as a team since that setback. The coaches, meanwhile, say the time for big speeches is over.
Chabot on Myers: 'We're going to try & get the win for him'
Canada's Philippe Myers (concussion) hasn't played since being absorbing a big hit from USA captain on New Year's Eve. Thomas Chabot, his defence partner and roommate, said the team is rallying around Myers and looking to make sure it's him and not Kunin who wins a gold medal tonight.
World Junior Notes:
Team that scored first is 19-7 (both teams that scored 1st in SF lost)
14 of the 26 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd
3 games tied entering 3rd pd
9 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (both SF games, USA led and won, CAN led and won)
CANADA
Scored first in 3 of 6GP (3-0)
6GF/6GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd including vs USA
Last gold 2015, Last silver 2011
USA
Scored first in 5 of 6GP (5-0)
Outscored opponent 9-4 in 1st pd
Only game in which they trailed was vs RUS(SF)
Last gold 2013, Last silver 1997
CANADA vs USA
Twice Meeting Same WJC
Year CAN Result Game 1-2
2017 L-?
2013 W-L
2010 W-L*
2007 W-W
2000 T-W
1997 T-W*
*Gold Medal Game
Canada vs USA Gold Medal Games
Year Winner
2015 CAN
2010 USA
2004 USA
1997 CAN
USA beat CAN 3-1 in prelim rd. Last time met twice in same WJC was 2013 (split)
CAN 6th in 2016:
one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015.
leads WJC in GF 31. 9/29 PP(2nd), 22/25 on PK (2nd), .889 team sv% (7th)
Strome (3G, 7A), last 2GP Hart has stopped 51 of 53 shots|
USA Bronze in 2016:
2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013
8/27 PP(3rd), 15/20 PK(6th), .922 team sv% (4th)
Keller (3G, 7A)
History of Canada and USA in gold medal games at WJC
SportsCentre takes a look at the history of gold medal games between Canada and the United States in the SC Timeline.
What did Canada learn from round robin loss to USA?
TH2N breaks down what Canada needs to do against the United States in the gold medal game and explain that they need to carry their game plane against Sweden into Thursday's showdown.
Leafs placing friendly wagers on tonight's gold medal game
Ahead of tonight's World Junior gold medal matchup between Canada and the USA, the Maple Leafs talk about pulling for their countries and discuss some friendly wagers going around the dressing room.
Cirelli goes from draft snub to big-game performer
Anthony Cirelli was passed over not once, but twice in the OHL draft. He made the Oshawa Generals as a walk-on and went on to score the Memorial Cup winning goal in 2015. Now, he's starring for Canada at the World Juniors leading the team with seven even-strength points, including two in Wednesday's semifinal win. Mark Masters has more.
Hart shuts down the Swedes in unlikely fashion
Carter Hart started the game on the bench, but came in midway through the first period and completely shut down Sweden, stopping all 28 shots he faced. The WJC panel break down his incredible effort and explain why the game was a complete performance by Team Canada.
Canada vs. U.S. - Who's The Favourite?
The United States spoiled the party on New Year's Eve beating Canada 3-1 at the Air Canada Centre. A gold medal will be on the line tonight when the two countries meet again. Frank Seravalli and Mark Masters preview the rematch. Who's the favourite? Who needs to be a game breaker? Who has the edge in goal?