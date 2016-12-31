World Juniors Game Day Blog: Canada vs. USA on New Year's Eve

In World Junior action, Team Canada (3-0) takes on the USA (3-0) with first place in Group B on the line. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the excitement leading up to the big game. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt across the TSN Network and TSN GO.

🇨🇦 coach Ducharme tells @Tessab25 that Mitchell Stephens (ankle) will not play today; McLeod expected to remain with PLD-Strome — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Canada & USA haven't trailed for a second at #WorldJuniors so far



🇨🇦 has played with the lead 65.1% of the time

🇺🇸 75.5% of the time — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

ICYMI

Jost wants revenge

🇺🇸 ready for raucous ACC

Fabbro v @TerrierHockey mates

Bellows on dad's advice

& more notes https://t.co/MFvmBRH0S1 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Looks like Leafs prospect Joseph Woll will start for 🇺🇸 today https://t.co/K8tsK5r8Gh — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Does 🇺🇸 play different style than 🇨🇦's previous opponents? Coach Ducharme: "Probably a little bit faster pace, but we're ready for that" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Last yr, Marner & Matthews battled at #WorldJuniors, now both with Leafs; wonder if there may be a small wager on this year's 🇨🇦🇺🇸 game — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Ducharme announces Ingram will start against U.S. Team Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme met the media Saturday morning and explained why Connor Ingram is the best option to start against the USA, and updated the status of Mitchell Stephens.

Has 🇨🇦 been tested physically yet at #WorldJuniors? Coach Ducharme: "It's hard to hit something that goes fast" pic.twitter.com/C4GvphFSx6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

New Years Eve is Canada vs. USA! Nothing more exciting than being behind bench! #TeamCanada #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/NbxjacQvVu — Bryan A. Boyes (@BryanBoyes) December 31, 2016

Canada, USA will be decided by special teams James Duthie, Jeff O'Neill and Bob McKenzie preview Canada's New Year's Eve matchup with the U.S., look at what role the power play could have in the game, and discuss whether Mathew Barzal or Clayton Keller will have a bigger impact.

Connor Ingram hasn't allowed a goal in 4 straight games:



6/6 v 🇸🇰

21/21 v 🇨🇿

5/5 v 🇨🇿 *

11/11 v @USportsCA *



* selection camp scrimmage — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

🇨🇦 goalie situation at #WorldJuniors this year similar to two years ago when Fucale & Comrie also split round robin — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Mitchell Stephens (ankle) remains a game-time decision — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

Coach Ducharme announces that Connor Ingram will start for Canada today — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

#WorldJuniors quarterfinal Monday shaping up as ...



1 pm 🇷🇺/🇸🇰 winner in TOR

3:30 pm 🇸🇪 in MTL

5:30 pm 🇺🇸 in TOR

8 pm 🇨🇦 in MTL — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016

State of Group B



🇨🇦🇺🇸 play for 1st tomorrow

🇷🇺🇸🇰 face-off for 3rd pic.twitter.com/DPvhRAojyA — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2016