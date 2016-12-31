In World Junior action, Team Canada (3-0) takes on the USA (3-0) with first place in Group B on the line. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the excitement leading up to the big game. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt across the TSN Network and TSN GO.
Ducharme announces Ingram will start against U.S.
Team Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme met the media Saturday morning and explained why Connor Ingram is the best option to start against the USA, and updated the status of Mitchell Stephens.
Canada, USA will be decided by special teams
James Duthie, Jeff O'Neill and Bob McKenzie preview Canada's New Year's Eve matchup with the U.S., look at what role the power play could have in the game, and discuss whether Mathew Barzal or Clayton Keller will have a bigger impact.