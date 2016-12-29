World Juniors Game Day Blog: Hart gets the call against Latvia

Carter Hart and undefeated Canada looks to improve to 3-0 tonight when they face Latvia at the World Junior Hockey Championship (TSN 1/4, 7:30pm et). Check out TSN.ca's Game Day Blog for all the buzz surrounding the action.

--

Martins Dziekas is a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect on Thursday night, he's hoping to make the ACC crowd upset.

Latvia's Leafs prospect hoping to spoil Canada's party Thursday's game is one Mārtiņš Dzierkals has had circled on his calendar for some time. The Latvian forward, Toronto's third round pick in 2015, will be facing a couple of his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Philippe Myers and Jeremy Lauzon. And there was a bit of gamesmanship on display at the morning skate.

--

With Mitchell Stephens out with an injury, can Michael McLeod take advantage?

Opportunity knocks: McLeod goes from 13th forward to top line With Mitchell Stephens sidelined with injury, Mississauga, Ont. native Michael McLeod, who started the World Juniors as Canada's 13th forward, will get a major promotion Thursday playing alongside Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois. McLeod is hoping his minor hockey chemistry with Strome will be revived.

--

Craig Button takes a look like who's emerging as a favourite thus far in the tournament:

Hot Button Issues: Sweden looking like a gold medal contender Craig Button discusses his Hot Button Issues for Day 4 of the World Junior Championship. He touches on the immense skill set of Russia's Kirill Kaprizov, Sweden's strong play through their first two games and the depth of the Montreal pool.

--

Not World Junior Hockey Championship news per se, but something important when it comes to the future of Hockey Canada:

Hockey Canada's next president Scott Smith at the podium as wife Karen and son Jackson watch proudly from front row pic.twitter.com/ADsYNHYsAk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2016

--

Carter Hart will return to net for Canada.

Carter Hart starts tonight for Canada



Mitchell Stephens will not dress against Latvia — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2016

--

They won last year led by the likes of Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi, but Finland is on the brink right now.

🇫🇮 eliminated if:



* they lose in regulation v 🇸🇪 tomorrow

* 🇨🇭 beats 🇩🇰 on Friday



Margin of error slim for defending champs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2016

--

On tap for Thursday:

1pm et/10am pt - Czech Republic (1-0-1-0) vs. Denmark (1-0-0-1)

3:30pm et/12:30pm pt - United States (2-0-0-0) vs. Russia (1-0-0-1)

5:30pm et/2:30pm pt - Sweden (2-0-0-0) vs. Finland (0-0-0-2)

8pm et/5pm pt - Canada (2-0-0-0) vs. Latvia (0-0-0-2)