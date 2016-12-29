5h ago
World Juniors Game Day Blog: Hart gets the call against Latvia
TSN.ca Staff
Carter Hart and undefeated Canada looks to improve to 3-0 tonight when they face Latvia at the World Junior Hockey Championship (TSN 1/4, 7:30pm et). Check out TSN.ca's Game Day Blog for all the buzz surrounding the action.
--
Martins Dziekas is a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect on Thursday night, he's hoping to make the ACC crowd upset.
--
With Mitchell Stephens out with an injury, can Michael McLeod take advantage?
--
Craig Button takes a look like who's emerging as a favourite thus far in the tournament:
--
Not World Junior Hockey Championship news per se, but something important when it comes to the future of Hockey Canada:
--
Carter Hart will return to net for Canada.
--
They won last year led by the likes of Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi, but Finland is on the brink right now.
--
On tap for Thursday:
1pm et/10am pt - Czech Republic (1-0-1-0) vs. Denmark (1-0-0-1)
3:30pm et/12:30pm pt - United States (2-0-0-0) vs. Russia (1-0-0-1)
5:30pm et/2:30pm pt - Sweden (2-0-0-0) vs. Finland (0-0-0-2)
8pm et/5pm pt - Canada (2-0-0-0) vs. Latvia (0-0-0-2)