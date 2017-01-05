The USA won gold and defeated Canada 5-4 (1-0) in the shootout to win the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship. It marks their fourth ever WJC and third in the last eight years. Follow along to TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog for all the reaction, highlights and tweets from the gold medal game.

Thomas Chabot named #WorldJuniors MVP



Voted by media — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

That...was a fantastic night of hockey. Proud to be part of this crew for the last 22 #WorldJuniors and many more to come. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 6, 2017

Great effort by the @HockeyCanada boys. Be proud🇨🇦 — Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) January 6, 2017

Wow!!! What a game!! 🇺🇸 — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 6, 2017

Sens prospects White & Chabot with a quick hug ... Ottawa fans must've enjoyed this game, tournament ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Wow!! I know it wasn't the result we wanted but thank you 🇨🇦🇺🇸... that was epic!! #WorldJuniors — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017

2017 #WorldJuniors Final Standings



🥇🇺🇸

🥈🇨🇦

🥉🇷🇺

4 🇸🇪

5 🇩🇰

6 🇨🇿

7 🇨🇭

8 🇸🇰

9 🇫🇮

10 🇱🇻 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

A fantastic game to end what was a fantastic tournament!!! Until next year... #WorldJuniors 🇨🇦🇺🇸 — Laura Diakun (@LauraDiakun) January 6, 2017

IIHF Awards



Best Goalie 🇸🇪 Sandstrom

Best Defenceman 🇨🇦 Chabot

Best Forward 🇷🇺 Kaprizov — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸 player of the game is Charlie McAvoy — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Player of the game for 🇨🇦 is Thomas Chabot ... he could've won it for every game ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸 ran the table beating 🇨🇦 & 🇷🇺 twice ... USA trailed by two twice tonight, but wouldn't be denied ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Tyler Parsons ... Memorial Cup & now #WorldJuniors gold ... he was incredible ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Those kids did 🇨🇦 proud tonight. No shame in losing in a skills competition. Congrats to Team USA on the comeback win. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 6, 2017

USA wins the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship in a shootout over Canada to win gold.

Must See: USA wins Gold in the shootout Nicolas Roy must score to extend the shootout for Canada but Tyler Parsons makes the stop as the United States wins the WJC Gold Medal in the shootout.

Troy Terry. Holy smokes. 🇺🇸 knocks off 🇨🇦, 5-4, on Canadian soil to claim its fourth gold medal in program history. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

For the fourth time, 🇺🇸 is #WorldJuniors 🥇medal winners — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Hart stops Bracco ... Roy has to score ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Bracco for the win ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Troy Terry ... the legend grows ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Shootout is underway

Hart stopper — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Strome said Raddysh has been great in shootouts in OHL ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

On behalf of all fans, let me just say thank you to all the world class athletes in this game. You should be very proud #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017

Whatever happens, that was just great. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 6, 2017

Carter Hart has worked with a sports psychologist since age 9 ... aim is to always been calm & focused — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Such a good game. Both countries with so much more left in the battle. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 6, 2017

This game has had everything else, why not a shootout? #WorldJuniors — Tessa Bonhomme (@Tessab25) January 6, 2017

When 🇨🇦 practised shootouts, Barzal, Strome, Jost were stand outs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Oh, my, a WJC classic. One of the best ever. CAN and USA going to shootout for the gold medal. High drama. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 6, 2017

HEADING TO A SHOOTOUT. Canada and USA all knotted at 4-4. Such a shame to decide this gold medal with a shootout. We were robbed. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

Gold medal will be decided by a shootout. Overtime solves nothing.

2017 will have a really tough time topping this game. — Bryan Hayes (@HayesTSN) January 6, 2017

If Canada 🇨🇦 wins this Chabot should get 2 mvp's #WorldJuniors — Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017

Whatever happens, Thomas Chabot is a 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors legend — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

USA calls timeout after icing ... 1:01 left in OT ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

The 🇨🇦 player parents look just a little nervous — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

So many chances for Canada in this OT. You can cut the tension with a knife in this building. Unbelievable theater. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

Tyler Parsons, man ... pad save on Gauthier ... 10:41 left in OT ... crowd going nuts ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

This #WorldJuniors Championship game is like Federer vs Nadal at Wimbledon; back and forth and back and forth and back and forth. 🔥🔥🔥 — Cabbie Richards (@Cabbie) January 6, 2017

Foley will serve it ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Too many men on the 🇺🇸 ... 🇨🇦 PP in overtime ... wow ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

#WorldJuniors gold-medal game overtime



Live now on TSN1/3/4/5 & 4K — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

OVERTIME NOW on #TSN: 🇨🇦 vs. 🇺🇸. Go. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

Overtime is underway.

Who are your OT hero picks?



🇨🇦

Obvious: Cirelli

Momentum: Joseph

Cinderella: McLeod



🇺🇸

Obvious: White

Momentum: Bellows

Cinderella: Terry — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Such a classic,needs to be decided in OT not shootout. With 2,2&4 goals scored in 1st 3 periods, can't imagine a scoreless OT #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017

Every 🇺🇸 player surveyed before NYE game said John Carlson OT winner in Saskatoon was their favourite memory in rivalry with 🇨🇦 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Teams didn't realize there was an intermission before OT period ... does anybody know the rules at #WorldJuniors? — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

This is awesome! Canada 🇨🇦 USA 🇺🇸 overtime! #WorldJuniors — Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017

#WorldJuniors 🥇-medal game is going to overtime for the 9th time in history



Another classic in the 🇨🇦🇺🇸 rivalry — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

After 60 minutes, the game is going to overtime.

4:45 left ... frantic action at both end ... vintage #WorldJuniors ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Jones just got a hand on Barzal pass ... puck hops past Dubois ... wow ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Dubois ... what a chance, how'd he miss? ... 7:45 left ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

This game has been too good to be decided by a puck-over-glass penalty. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 6, 2017

Four 3rd P goals in 5+ minutes. Regardless of your birth certificate, how can you not love the drama of #WorldJuniors? #TSN 🇨🇦 4 - 4 🇺🇸 — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017

Am I ever glad we just went to break. I just realized I hadn't been breathing for the last 8 minutes or so. #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017

12:42 left in the 3rd period ... who steps up? — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Worst lead in hockey... — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2017

This feels like 6-5. Again. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 6, 2017

It's the USA again, ties the game up for the second time. 4-4.

White ties it up for the USA After Mathew Barzal is unable to clear the puck, the USA regain possession and continue to apply pressure which leads to a tip by Colin White on the Adam Fox point shot that ties the game.

TIE GAME. 🇺🇸 Colin White plays the hero for USA, knotting game at 4-4. Second time they've erased a two-goal deficit this game. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

Sens prospect Colin White ... 7 goals in 7 #WorldJuniors games ... tie game ... what a game ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

13th forward Michael McLeod picks up an assist on his first shift of the game ... you can't make this stuff up ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Oh #WorldJuniors you never disappoint — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017

--

USA quickly responds. 4-3.

Bellows' second of the game pulls USA within one Kieffer Bellows scored his second of the game off the feed for Charlie McAvoy to cut Canada's lead to 1 in the third period

McAvoy to Bellows & the USA responds immediately ... 4-3 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

GOAL. 🇺🇸 Kieffer Bellows cuts it to 4-3 with 15:16 to play. Hold those tickets. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

--

Canada adds another, 4-2

Joseph doubles Canada's lead early in the third Mathieu Joseph splits the defence and makes a great move on Tyler Parsons to double the lead for Canada five minutes into the third period.

JOSEPH 👀👀👀👀👀👀 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017

What a goal! Canada 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors — Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017

Mathieu Joseph, who appeared to be hurt moments ago, with an amazing breakaway goal ... 4-2 Canada ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

GOAL 🇨🇦. Canada up 4-2 off Mathieu Joseph breakaway. Looked like it could've been ugly for him earlier this period w knee-on-knee collision. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

--

Roy snipes, un troisième quèbecois marque, crowd sings Bell Centre Olé Olé tune. 3-2 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN pic.twitter.com/wZstn4vDur — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017

Had forgotten how stressful #WorldJuniors can be to watch. Another goal would help with the ❤️rate 🇨🇦 — Kara Wagland (@Kara_Wagland) January 6, 2017

--

Canada takes the lead, 3-2.

Roy gives Canada the lead On the power play Nicolas Roy fires one into the top corner past Tyler Parsons as Canada takes the lead.

Jake Bean, a quiet #WorldJuniors so far, makes a nice play to set up Roy ...



Joseph back on the bench ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Remember that Canadian Power play that was on a 1 for 19 slide??... never mind. 3-2 Canada #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017

Perfect shot by Roy, but it may have fooled Parsons a little bit because his shot angle changed right before release to avoid a block. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

Nicolas Roy PPG ... Canada leads 3-2 ... 18:08 left ... what a shot ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

--

Bellows kneeing on Joseph ... Mathieu to the dressing room ... 🇨🇦 to the PP — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

--

The third period is underway.

--

This is one heck of a game! Both of these teams 🇨🇦 and the 🇺🇸 playing hard! #WorldJuniors — Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017

44 kids set to step back on the ice to play a period of hockey not a single 1 of them will ever forget. Hockey!Just awesome! #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017

🇨🇦 PP started #WorldJuniors 8/13 ... but now on 1/19 run with two SHGA



Only goal in that stretch: 2-man advantage v 🇺🇸 on NYE — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

After two periods, the score is tied 2-2.

--

Meh... this will just make it better when we win! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017

--

USA ties the game, 2-2.

Bellows ties things up on the power play Adam Fox takes a shot from the point and the puck deflects off Kieffer Bellows and into the net to even the score midway through the second period.

Bellows credited with goal ... too many men penalty hurts 🇨🇦 here in Montreal ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

TIE GAME. 🇺🇸 Bellows knots it for USA on the PP. A too-many-men call looms large. 10:30 remaining in the 2nd. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸 PPG ... Fox point shot ... seems to hit both Terry & Bellows on the way in ... big FO win by Terry ... 2-2, halfway thru 2nd — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

--

USA cuts Canada's lead to just one. 2-1 Canada.

McAvoy gets the USA on the board Charlie McAvoy scores from the slot to cut Canada's lead to one in the second period. Jordan Greenway and Adam Fox credited with assists on the play.

McAvoy beats Hart ... 🇺🇸 on the board ... 2-1 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

GOAL 🇺🇸. Charlie McAvoy cuts Canada lead to 2-1. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

--

Chabot logged more than 11 minutes in the 1st period ... just a beast on the blue line for Canada ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

The second period is underway.

--

Run to the fridge NOW and don't miss a second of 2nd period. It's inconceivable that USA won't push back hard. 2-0 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017

Still trying to figure out where 🇨🇦 forecheck appeared from in these last two games. Looks like a totally different team than prelims & QF. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

At the end of the first period, Canada leads 2-0.

--

I see you Canada!!! 👀 Keep it going boys!! #canadaaaaaa #worldjuniors — Natalie Spooner (@natspooner5) January 6, 2017

Per @TSNBobMcKenzie, 🇺🇸 d-man Ryan Lindgren is sick & can't play tonight ... heartbreaking for Bruins prospect — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

#Habs fan Carter Hart, wearing 31, in 31's usual home net, is looking very 31ish for Canada in the early going. #WorldJuniors #TSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017

--

Canada adds another 2-0.

Lauzon makes no mistake for Canada Jeremy Lauzon corrals the loose puck and snaps one past Tyler Parsons to give Canada a two-goal lead.

Overcoming adversity: Lauzon cut in Helsinki last yr; scary neck laceration in Q playoffs; concussion this year; now #WorldJuniors success — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Once more, the celly procession for Canada's Hart and teammates following Lauzon's snipe from the slot.



2-0 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN pic.twitter.com/k4PP9tldBa — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017

Jeremy Lauzon ... started as the 7th d-man ... bigger role since Myers injured ... delivers Canada's 2nd goal ... 2-0 ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

GOAL. 2-0 Canada. Jeremy Lauzon. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

--

Canada takes an early lead 1-0.

Chabot strikes for Canada five minutes into the first period Off the rush, Mathew Barzal sends the puck across the front of the net and Thomas Chabot buries it to give Canada the lead early in the first period.

Canada's Hart comes out to high 5 the skaters on the ice after Chabot's icebreaker. 1-0 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN pic.twitter.com/1KyyHIYElE — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017

Chabot has been an absolute stud on the blue line for Canada all #WorldJuniors...and now...he puts Canada on the board in Gold Medal Game. — Kelcey Brade (@KelceyBradeTSN) January 6, 2017

What a start #WorldJuniors 🇨🇦 great pace! — Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017

Chabot ... who else ... 1-0 🇨🇦 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

GOAL. Canada up 1-0. Thomas Chabot. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017

--

Hart stops Bellows ... Stephens off the post ... great pace to start ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

McAvoy played 32 minutes yesterday ... Chabot 27 ... how much left in the tank for the two workhorses? — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

When Carter Hart leads 🇨🇦 onto the ice he will pause right before stepping out: "I like to take a moment. Take a deep breath & just relax.” — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Day 1 of 🇨🇦 camp

How long did it take you to get over last year's loss?

Strome: "I'm not over it. Hopefully I'll be over it on January 5th." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇨🇦🥇 lines



Jost-Strome-Speers

Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh

Dubois-Roy-Gauthier

Dube-Cirelli-Stephens

McLeod — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇨🇦🥇 D



Chabot-Clague

Bean-Juulsen

Lauzon-Fabbro



Injured: Myers



Hart starts — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸🥇 D



Jones-McAvoy

Lindgren-Fitzgerald

Ahcan-Cecconi

Fox



Parsons starts — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

🇺🇸🥇 lines



Keller-White-Anderson

Greenway-Kunin-Bracco

Bellows-Roslovic-Thompson

Foley-Laczynski-Terry

Harper — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Chilling on the bench one hour before the biggest game of their lives: Roy, Speers, Cirelli, Raddysh, Fabbro, Dube pic.twitter.com/2QVb8L4pa2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017

Is the Canadian power play a cause for concern? After a strong start to the tournament on the power play, Canada has not scored since New Year's Eve on the man advantage and have given up two short-handed goals. The WJC panel discuss if it's a cause for concern and also tee up how both teams will deploy their top defenders.

Sens draft picks Chabot, White could be key in gold medal showdown Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro explain why Senators draft picks Thomas Chabot and Colin White could be the keys to tonight's gold medal matchup.

Good luck to my little bro @Jones4Caleb and @usahockey in the gold medal game today. Let's go!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 captain Dylan Strome on the magnitude of the moment: "It’s so much more than 22 people" pic.twitter.com/QBlQnwCXhT — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 coach Ducharme on his msg to players: "You don’t get too many chances like this. When you have one, you have to make the most of it." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 forward Dillon Dubé on facing 🇺🇸: "It’s the game you always watch. You can’t write it up any better. It’s going to be a game to remember" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇺🇸 captain Luke Kunin: "We feel like if we go out & play the game that we need to play then I think we’ll control most of the game" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

On the line tonight ... pic.twitter.com/zEM9dAbL6c — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Canadian coaches had a plan if Ingram faltered in semis Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-hosts Dave Poulin & Craig Button discuss Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme’s decision to pull Connor Ingram in favour of Carter Hart and what it says about him as a coach.

Hot Button Issues: Canada vs. USA Craig Button joins Rod Smith to discuss the Hot Button Issues ahead of the championship game between Canada and the USA. Button breaks down Carter Hart's calming presence in net, Noah Juulsen's impact without Philippe Myers and the importance of french connection line.

Button's keys to victory TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button gives his three keys to victory for Canada ahead the World Junior gold medal game against Team USA.

Wishing Team Canada good luck at tonight's final at #WorldJuniors. And thank you Canada for giving the world the sport of ice-hockey! pic.twitter.com/uywndxda2F — Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) January 5, 2017

Barzal: We can't let USA dictate the pace Mathew Barzal says that the team has already moved on from their game against Sweden, and that Canada is focused on not letting the Americans dictate the play like they did on new Year's Eve.

'Canadian fans want to see us win gold and we were born and raised to do that' Captain Dylan Strome has been haunted by last year's sixth place finish at the world juniors. He's guaranteed to walk away with a medal this year, but the Coyotes prospect and his fellow returning players, Thomas Chabot and Mathew Barzal, say that's not good enough for them or the country. Mark Masters has more.

Two heavyweights going to slug each other The USA beat Canada 3-1 just a few days ago. The Americans are confident they can repeat the performance. Canada, meanwhile, insists it has grown as a team since that setback. The coaches, meanwhile, say the time for big speeches is over.

Chabot on Myers: 'We're going to try & get the win for him' Canada's Philippe Myers (concussion) hasn't played since being absorbing a big hit from USA captain on New Year's Eve. Thomas Chabot, his defence partner and roommate, said the team is rallying around Myers and looking to make sure it's him and not Kunin who wins a gold medal tonight.

Strome: "We're not content. We’re not OK with just having a silver. That’s not what this country is about, not what Canadians are built for" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇺🇸 captain Luke Kunin: "We feel like if we go out & play the game that we need to play then I think we'll control most of the game" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Good luck to the @usahockey boys tonight ! Bring home the gold 🇺🇸#rideout — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 5, 2017

🇺🇸 coach Bob Motzko confirms Tyler Parsons will start & expects Tanner Kaczynski (illness) should be good to go — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

World Junior Notes:

Team that scored first is 19-7 (both teams that scored 1st in SF lost)

14 of the 26 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd

3 games tied entering 3rd pd

9 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (both SF games, USA led and won, CAN led and won)

CANADA

Scored first in 3 of 6GP (3-0)

6GF/6GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd including vs USA

Last gold 2015, Last silver 2011

USA

Scored first in 5 of 6GP (5-0)

Outscored opponent 9-4 in 1st pd

Only game in which they trailed was vs RUS(SF)

Last gold 2013, Last silver 1997

CANADA vs USA

Twice Meeting Same WJC

Year CAN Result Game 1-2

2017 L-?

2013 W-L

2010 W-L*

2007 W-W

2000 T-W

1997 T-W*

*Gold Medal Game

Canada vs USA Gold Medal Games

Year Winner

2015 CAN

2010 USA

2004 USA

1997 CAN

Canada vs USA - 8PM

USA beat CAN 3-1 in prelim rd. Last time met twice in same WJC was 2013 (split)

CAN 6th in 2016:



one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015.

leads WJC in GF 31. 9/29 PP(2nd), 22/25 on PK (2nd), .889 team sv% (7th)

Strome (3G, 7A), last 2GP Hart has stopped 51 of 53 shots|



USA Bronze in 2016:

2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013

8/27 PP(3rd), 15/20 PK(6th), .922 team sv% (4th)

Keller (3G, 7A)

History of Canada and USA in gold medal games at WJC SportsCentre takes a look at the history of gold medal games between Canada and the United States in the SC Timeline.

What did Canada learn from round robin loss to USA? TH2N breaks down what Canada needs to do against the United States in the gold medal game and explain that they need to carry their game plane against Sweden into Thursday's showdown.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby keeping eyes on #TeamCanada & fellow Lloydminster native Kale Clague "The city is excited about him" #WJC2017 — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 5, 2017

Leafs placing friendly wagers on tonight's gold medal game Ahead of tonight's World Junior gold medal matchup between Canada and the USA, the Maple Leafs talk about pulling for their countries and discuss some friendly wagers going around the dressing room.

Auston Matthews said he's got one bet going with Mike Babcock, one with Mitch Marner over tonight's #USAvsCAN game — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Marner asked if he's likely to hear from Jeremy Bracco if USA wins tonight: "You won't stop hearing from him I bet." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Babcock asked about '97 WJC, looks over at Matthews standing nearby: "Oh, 20 years ago...Canada beat who? The U.S." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Matthews joking on Babcock bet: "Lose-lose for me, because he'll just make an excuse, like if he was coaching there's no way they'd lose." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017

Cirelli goes from draft snub to big-game performer Anthony Cirelli was passed over not once, but twice in the OHL draft. He made the Oshawa Generals as a walk-on and went on to score the Memorial Cup winning goal in 2015. Now, he's starring for Canada at the World Juniors leading the team with seven even-strength points, including two in Wednesday's semifinal win. Mark Masters has more.

Cirelli leads 🇨🇦 with seven even-strength points; big goal & assist tonight; Anthony: "Sometimes it feels kind of surreal just being here" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Love this quote from Dylan Strome on Anthony Cirelli: "I played against him in minor midget & didn’t even know who he was ..." pic.twitter.com/tCNzZH1lX2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Hart shuts down the Swedes in unlikely fashion Carter Hart started the game on the bench, but came in midway through the first period and completely shut down Sweden, stopping all 28 shots he faced. The WJC panel break down his incredible effort and explain why the game was a complete performance by Team Canada.