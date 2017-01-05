16h ago
World Juniors Game Day Blog: USA wins gold in shootout over Canada
TSN.ca Staff
Team USA, The Canadian Press
The USA won gold and defeated Canada 5-4 (1-0) in the shootout to win the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship. It marks their fourth ever WJC and third in the last eight years. Follow along to TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog for all the reaction, highlights and tweets from the gold medal game.
Thomas Chabot named #WorldJuniors MVP— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Voted by media
That...was a fantastic night of hockey. Proud to be part of this crew for the last 22 #WorldJuniors and many more to come.— Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 6, 2017
Great effort by the @HockeyCanada boys. Be proud🇨🇦— Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) January 6, 2017
Wow!!! What a game!! 🇺🇸— James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) January 6, 2017
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 6, 2017
Sens prospects White & Chabot with a quick hug ... Ottawa fans must've enjoyed this game, tournament ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Wow!! I know it wasn't the result we wanted but thank you 🇨🇦🇺🇸... that was epic!! #WorldJuniors— Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017
2017 #WorldJuniors Final Standings— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
🥇🇺🇸
🥈🇨🇦
🥉🇷🇺
4 🇸🇪
5 🇩🇰
6 🇨🇿
7 🇨🇭
8 🇸🇰
9 🇫🇮
10 🇱🇻
A fantastic game to end what was a fantastic tournament!!! Until next year... #WorldJuniors 🇨🇦🇺🇸— Laura Diakun (@LauraDiakun) January 6, 2017
IIHF Awards— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Best Goalie 🇸🇪 Sandstrom
Best Defenceman 🇨🇦 Chabot
Best Forward 🇷🇺 Kaprizov
🇺🇸 player of the game is Charlie McAvoy— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Player of the game for 🇨🇦 is Thomas Chabot ... he could've won it for every game ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
🇺🇸 ran the table beating 🇨🇦 & 🇷🇺 twice ... USA trailed by two twice tonight, but wouldn't be denied ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Tyler Parsons ... Memorial Cup & now #WorldJuniors gold ... he was incredible ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Those kids did 🇨🇦 proud tonight. No shame in losing in a skills competition. Congrats to Team USA on the comeback win.— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 6, 2017
--
USA wins the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship in a shootout over Canada to win gold.
Nicolas Roy must score to extend the shootout for Canada but Tyler Parsons makes the stop as the United States wins the WJC Gold Medal in the shootout.
Troy Terry. Holy smokes. 🇺🇸 knocks off 🇨🇦, 5-4, on Canadian soil to claim its fourth gold medal in program history.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
For the fourth time, 🇺🇸 is #WorldJuniors 🥇medal winners— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Hart stops Bracco ... Roy has to score ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Bracco for the win ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Troy Terry ... the legend grows ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
--
Shootout is underway
--
Hart stopper— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Strome said Raddysh has been great in shootouts in OHL ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
On behalf of all fans, let me just say thank you to all the world class athletes in this game. You should be very proud #WorldJuniors— Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017
Whatever happens, that was just great.— James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 6, 2017
Carter Hart has worked with a sports psychologist since age 9 ... aim is to always been calm & focused— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Such a good game. Both countries with so much more left in the battle.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 6, 2017
This game has had everything else, why not a shootout? #WorldJuniors— Tessa Bonhomme (@Tessab25) January 6, 2017
When 🇨🇦 practised shootouts, Barzal, Strome, Jost were stand outs— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Oh, my, a WJC classic. One of the best ever. CAN and USA going to shootout for the gold medal. High drama.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 6, 2017
HEADING TO A SHOOTOUT. Canada and USA all knotted at 4-4. Such a shame to decide this gold medal with a shootout. We were robbed.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
Gold medal will be decided by a shootout. Overtime solves nothing.
--
2017 will have a really tough time topping this game.— Bryan Hayes (@HayesTSN) January 6, 2017
If Canada 🇨🇦 wins this Chabot should get 2 mvp's #WorldJuniors— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017
Whatever happens, Thomas Chabot is a 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors legend— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
USA calls timeout after icing ... 1:01 left in OT ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
January 6, 2017
The 🇨🇦 player parents look just a little nervous— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
So many chances for Canada in this OT. You can cut the tension with a knife in this building. Unbelievable theater.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
Tyler Parsons, man ... pad save on Gauthier ... 10:41 left in OT ... crowd going nuts ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
This #WorldJuniors Championship game is like Federer vs Nadal at Wimbledon; back and forth and back and forth and back and forth. 🔥🔥🔥— Cabbie Richards (@Cabbie) January 6, 2017
Foley will serve it ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Too many men on the 🇺🇸 ... 🇨🇦 PP in overtime ... wow ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
#WorldJuniors gold-medal game overtime— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Live now on TSN1/3/4/5 & 4K
OVERTIME NOW on #TSN: 🇨🇦 vs. 🇺🇸. Go.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
Overtime is underway.
--
Who are your OT hero picks?— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
🇨🇦
Obvious: Cirelli
Momentum: Joseph
Cinderella: McLeod
🇺🇸
Obvious: White
Momentum: Bellows
Cinderella: Terry
Such a classic,needs to be decided in OT not shootout. With 2,2&4 goals scored in 1st 3 periods, can't imagine a scoreless OT #WorldJuniors— Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017
Every 🇺🇸 player surveyed before NYE game said John Carlson OT winner in Saskatoon was their favourite memory in rivalry with 🇨🇦— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Teams didn't realize there was an intermission before OT period ... does anybody know the rules at #WorldJuniors?— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
This is awesome! Canada 🇨🇦 USA 🇺🇸 overtime! #WorldJuniors— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017
#WorldJuniors 🥇-medal game is going to overtime for the 9th time in history— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Another classic in the 🇨🇦🇺🇸 rivalry
After 60 minutes, the game is going to overtime.
--
4:45 left ... frantic action at both end ... vintage #WorldJuniors ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Jones just got a hand on Barzal pass ... puck hops past Dubois ... wow ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Dubois ... what a chance, how'd he miss? ... 7:45 left ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
This game has been too good to be decided by a puck-over-glass penalty.— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 6, 2017
Four 3rd P goals in 5+ minutes. Regardless of your birth certificate, how can you not love the drama of #WorldJuniors? #TSN 🇨🇦 4 - 4 🇺🇸— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017
Am I ever glad we just went to break. I just realized I hadn't been breathing for the last 8 minutes or so. #WorldJuniors— Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017
12:42 left in the 3rd period ... who steps up?— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Worst lead in hockey...— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2017
This feels like 6-5. Again.— James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 6, 2017
--
It's the USA again, ties the game up for the second time. 4-4.
After Mathew Barzal is unable to clear the puck, the USA regain possession and continue to apply pressure which leads to a tip by Colin White on the Adam Fox point shot that ties the game.
TIE GAME. 🇺🇸 Colin White plays the hero for USA, knotting game at 4-4. Second time they've erased a two-goal deficit this game.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
Sens prospect Colin White ... 7 goals in 7 #WorldJuniors games ... tie game ... what a game ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
--
13th forward Michael McLeod picks up an assist on his first shift of the game ... you can't make this stuff up ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Oh #WorldJuniors you never disappoint— Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017
--
USA quickly responds. 4-3.
Kieffer Bellows scored his second of the game off the feed for Charlie McAvoy to cut Canada's lead to 1 in the third period
McAvoy to Bellows & the USA responds immediately ... 4-3— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
GOAL. 🇺🇸 Kieffer Bellows cuts it to 4-3 with 15:16 to play. Hold those tickets.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
--
Canada adds another, 4-2
Mathieu Joseph splits the defence and makes a great move on Tyler Parsons to double the lead for Canada five minutes into the third period.
JOSEPH 👀👀👀👀👀👀 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦— Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017
What a goal! Canada 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017
Mathieu Joseph, who appeared to be hurt moments ago, with an amazing breakaway goal ... 4-2 Canada ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
GOAL 🇨🇦. Canada up 4-2 off Mathieu Joseph breakaway. Looked like it could've been ugly for him earlier this period w knee-on-knee collision.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
--
Roy snipes, un troisième quèbecois marque, crowd sings Bell Centre Olé Olé tune. 3-2 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN pic.twitter.com/wZstn4vDur— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017
Had forgotten how stressful #WorldJuniors can be to watch. Another goal would help with the ❤️rate 🇨🇦— Kara Wagland (@Kara_Wagland) January 6, 2017
--
Canada takes the lead, 3-2.
On the power play Nicolas Roy fires one into the top corner past Tyler Parsons as Canada takes the lead.
Jake Bean, a quiet #WorldJuniors so far, makes a nice play to set up Roy ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Joseph back on the bench ...
Remember that Canadian Power play that was on a 1 for 19 slide??... never mind. 3-2 Canada #WorldJuniors— Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017
Perfect shot by Roy, but it may have fooled Parsons a little bit because his shot angle changed right before release to avoid a block.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
Nicolas Roy PPG ... Canada leads 3-2 ... 18:08 left ... what a shot ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
--
Bellows kneeing on Joseph ... Mathieu to the dressing room ... 🇨🇦 to the PP— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
--
The third period is underway.
--
This is one heck of a game! Both of these teams 🇨🇦 and the 🇺🇸 playing hard! #WorldJuniors— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017
44 kids set to step back on the ice to play a period of hockey not a single 1 of them will ever forget. Hockey!Just awesome! #WorldJuniors— Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 6, 2017
🇨🇦 PP started #WorldJuniors 8/13 ... but now on 1/19 run with two SHGA— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Only goal in that stretch: 2-man advantage v 🇺🇸 on NYE
After two periods, the score is tied 2-2.
--
Shoot the puck! #WorldJuniors— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017
Meh... this will just make it better when we win! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦— Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 6, 2017
--
USA ties the game, 2-2.
Adam Fox takes a shot from the point and the puck deflects off Kieffer Bellows and into the net to even the score midway through the second period.
Bellows credited with goal ... too many men penalty hurts 🇨🇦 here in Montreal ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
TIE GAME. 🇺🇸 Bellows knots it for USA on the PP. A too-many-men call looms large. 10:30 remaining in the 2nd.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
🇺🇸 PPG ... Fox point shot ... seems to hit both Terry & Bellows on the way in ... big FO win by Terry ... 2-2, halfway thru 2nd— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
--
USA cuts Canada's lead to just one. 2-1 Canada.
Charlie McAvoy scores from the slot to cut Canada's lead to one in the second period. Jordan Greenway and Adam Fox credited with assists on the play.
McAvoy beats Hart ... 🇺🇸 on the board ... 2-1— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
GOAL 🇺🇸. Charlie McAvoy cuts Canada lead to 2-1.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
--
Chabot logged more than 11 minutes in the 1st period ... just a beast on the blue line for Canada ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
The second period is underway.
--
Run to the fridge NOW and don't miss a second of 2nd period. It's inconceivable that USA won't push back hard. 2-0 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017
Still trying to figure out where 🇨🇦 forecheck appeared from in these last two games. Looks like a totally different team than prelims & QF.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
At the end of the first period, Canada leads 2-0.
--
I see you Canada!!! 👀 Keep it going boys!! #canadaaaaaa #worldjuniors— Natalie Spooner (@natspooner5) January 6, 2017
Per @TSNBobMcKenzie, 🇺🇸 d-man Ryan Lindgren is sick & can't play tonight ... heartbreaking for Bruins prospect— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
#Habs fan Carter Hart, wearing 31, in 31's usual home net, is looking very 31ish for Canada in the early going. #WorldJuniors #TSN— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017
--
Canada adds another 2-0.
Jeremy Lauzon corrals the loose puck and snaps one past Tyler Parsons to give Canada a two-goal lead.
Overcoming adversity: Lauzon cut in Helsinki last yr; scary neck laceration in Q playoffs; concussion this year; now #WorldJuniors success— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Once more, the celly procession for Canada's Hart and teammates following Lauzon's snipe from the slot.— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017
2-0 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN pic.twitter.com/k4PP9tldBa
Jeremy Lauzon ... started as the 7th d-man ... bigger role since Myers injured ... delivers Canada's 2nd goal ... 2-0 ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
GOAL. 2-0 Canada. Jeremy Lauzon.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
--
Canada takes an early lead 1-0.
Off the rush, Mathew Barzal sends the puck across the front of the net and Thomas Chabot buries it to give Canada the lead early in the first period.
Canada's Hart comes out to high 5 the skaters on the ice after Chabot's icebreaker. 1-0 🇨🇦 #WorldJuniors #TSN pic.twitter.com/1KyyHIYElE— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 6, 2017
Chabot has been an absolute stud on the blue line for Canada all #WorldJuniors...and now...he puts Canada on the board in Gold Medal Game.— Kelcey Brade (@KelceyBradeTSN) January 6, 2017
What a start #WorldJuniors 🇨🇦 great pace!— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) January 6, 2017
Chabot ... who else ... 1-0 🇨🇦— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
GOAL. Canada up 1-0. Thomas Chabot.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2017
--
Hart stops Bellows ... Stephens off the post ... great pace to start ...— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
McAvoy played 32 minutes yesterday ... Chabot 27 ... how much left in the tank for the two workhorses?— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
January 6, 2017
When Carter Hart leads 🇨🇦 onto the ice he will pause right before stepping out: "I like to take a moment. Take a deep breath & just relax.”— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Day 1 of 🇨🇦 camp— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
How long did it take you to get over last year's loss?
Strome: "I'm not over it. Hopefully I'll be over it on January 5th."
Deal. Let's go boys 🇨🇦 https://t.co/rbPURD2kd6— Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) January 6, 2017
🇨🇦🥇 lines— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Jost-Strome-Speers
Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh
Dubois-Roy-Gauthier
Dube-Cirelli-Stephens
McLeod
🇨🇦🥇 D— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Chabot-Clague
Bean-Juulsen
Lauzon-Fabbro
Injured: Myers
Hart starts
🇺🇸🥇 D— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Jones-McAvoy
Lindgren-Fitzgerald
Ahcan-Cecconi
Fox
Parsons starts
🇺🇸🥇 lines— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Keller-White-Anderson
Greenway-Kunin-Bracco
Bellows-Roslovic-Thompson
Foley-Laczynski-Terry
Harper
Warm-ups ... pic.twitter.com/0vEFQnZH54— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
Chilling on the bench one hour before the biggest game of their lives: Roy, Speers, Cirelli, Raddysh, Fabbro, Dube pic.twitter.com/2QVb8L4pa2— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2017
After a strong start to the tournament on the power play, Canada has not scored since New Year's Eve on the man advantage and have given up two short-handed goals. The WJC panel discuss if it's a cause for concern and also tee up how both teams will deploy their top defenders.
Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro explain why Senators draft picks Thomas Chabot and Colin White could be the keys to tonight's gold medal matchup.
Good luck to my little bro @Jones4Caleb and @usahockey in the gold medal game today. Let's go!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸— Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) January 5, 2017
🇨🇦 captain Dylan Strome on the magnitude of the moment: "It’s so much more than 22 people" pic.twitter.com/QBlQnwCXhT— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
🇨🇦 coach Ducharme on his msg to players: "You don’t get too many chances like this. When you have one, you have to make the most of it."— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
🇨🇦 forward Dillon Dubé on facing 🇺🇸: "It’s the game you always watch. You can’t write it up any better. It’s going to be a game to remember"— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
🇺🇸 captain Luke Kunin: "We feel like if we go out & play the game that we need to play then I think we’ll control most of the game"— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
On the line tonight ... pic.twitter.com/zEM9dAbL6c— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-hosts Dave Poulin & Craig Button discuss Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme’s decision to pull Connor Ingram in favour of Carter Hart and what it says about him as a coach.
Craig Button joins Rod Smith to discuss the Hot Button Issues ahead of the championship game between Canada and the USA. Button breaks down Carter Hart's calming presence in net, Noah Juulsen's impact without Philippe Myers and the importance of french connection line.
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button gives his three keys to victory for Canada ahead the World Junior gold medal game against Team USA.
Wishing Team Canada good luck at tonight's final at #WorldJuniors. And thank you Canada for giving the world the sport of ice-hockey! pic.twitter.com/uywndxda2F— Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) January 5, 2017
Mathew Barzal says that the team has already moved on from their game against Sweden, and that Canada is focused on not letting the Americans dictate the play like they did on new Year's Eve.
Captain Dylan Strome has been haunted by last year's sixth place finish at the world juniors. He's guaranteed to walk away with a medal this year, but the Coyotes prospect and his fellow returning players, Thomas Chabot and Mathew Barzal, say that's not good enough for them or the country. Mark Masters has more.
The USA beat Canada 3-1 just a few days ago. The Americans are confident they can repeat the performance. Canada, meanwhile, insists it has grown as a team since that setback. The coaches, meanwhile, say the time for big speeches is over.
Canada's Philippe Myers (concussion) hasn't played since being absorbing a big hit from USA captain on New Year's Eve. Thomas Chabot, his defence partner and roommate, said the team is rallying around Myers and looking to make sure it's him and not Kunin who wins a gold medal tonight.
Strome: "We're not content. We’re not OK with just having a silver. That’s not what this country is about, not what Canadians are built for"— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
🇺🇸 captain Luke Kunin: "We feel like if we go out & play the game that we need to play then I think we'll control most of the game"— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
Good luck to the @usahockey boys tonight ! Bring home the gold 🇺🇸#rideout— Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 5, 2017
🇺🇸 coach Bob Motzko confirms Tyler Parsons will start & expects Tanner Kaczynski (illness) should be good to go— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
World Junior Notes:
Team that scored first is 19-7 (both teams that scored 1st in SF lost)
14 of the 26 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd
3 games tied entering 3rd pd
9 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (both SF games, USA led and won, CAN led and won)
CANADA
Scored first in 3 of 6GP (3-0)
6GF/6GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd including vs USA
Last gold 2015, Last silver 2011
USA
Scored first in 5 of 6GP (5-0)
Outscored opponent 9-4 in 1st pd
Only game in which they trailed was vs RUS(SF)
Last gold 2013, Last silver 1997
CANADA vs USA
Twice Meeting Same WJC
Year CAN Result Game 1-2
2017 L-?
2013 W-L
2010 W-L*
2007 W-W
2000 T-W
1997 T-W*
*Gold Medal Game
Canada vs USA Gold Medal Games
Year Winner
2015 CAN
2010 USA
2004 USA
1997 CAN
Canada vs USA - 8PM
USA beat CAN 3-1 in prelim rd. Last time met twice in same WJC was 2013 (split)
CAN 6th in 2016:
one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015.
leads WJC in GF 31. 9/29 PP(2nd), 22/25 on PK (2nd), .889 team sv% (7th)
Strome (3G, 7A), last 2GP Hart has stopped 51 of 53 shots|
USA Bronze in 2016:
2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013
8/27 PP(3rd), 15/20 PK(6th), .922 team sv% (4th)
Keller (3G, 7A)
SportsCentre takes a look at the history of gold medal games between Canada and the United States in the SC Timeline.
TH2N breaks down what Canada needs to do against the United States in the gold medal game and explain that they need to carry their game plane against Sweden into Thursday's showdown.
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby keeping eyes on #TeamCanada & fellow Lloydminster native Kale Clague "The city is excited about him" #WJC2017— Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 5, 2017
Ahead of tonight's World Junior gold medal matchup between Canada and the USA, the Maple Leafs talk about pulling for their countries and discuss some friendly wagers going around the dressing room.
Auston Matthews said he's got one bet going with Mike Babcock, one with Mitch Marner over tonight's #USAvsCAN game— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017
Marner asked if he's likely to hear from Jeremy Bracco if USA wins tonight: "You won't stop hearing from him I bet."— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017
Babcock asked about '97 WJC, looks over at Matthews standing nearby: "Oh, 20 years ago...Canada beat who? The U.S."— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017
Matthews joking on Babcock bet: "Lose-lose for me, because he'll just make an excuse, like if he was coaching there's no way they'd lose."— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 5, 2017
Anthony Cirelli was passed over not once, but twice in the OHL draft. He made the Oshawa Generals as a walk-on and went on to score the Memorial Cup winning goal in 2015. Now, he's starring for Canada at the World Juniors leading the team with seven even-strength points, including two in Wednesday's semifinal win. Mark Masters has more.
Cirelli leads 🇨🇦 with seven even-strength points; big goal & assist tonight; Anthony: "Sometimes it feels kind of surreal just being here"— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
Love this quote from Dylan Strome on Anthony Cirelli: "I played against him in minor midget & didn’t even know who he was ..." pic.twitter.com/tCNzZH1lX2— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017
Carter Hart started the game on the bench, but came in midway through the first period and completely shut down Sweden, stopping all 28 shots he faced. The WJC panel break down his incredible effort and explain why the game was a complete performance by Team Canada.
The United States spoiled the party on New Year's Eve beating Canada 3-1 at the Air Canada Centre. A gold medal will be on the line tonight when the two countries meet again. Frank Seravalli and Mark Masters preview the rematch. Who's the favourite? Who needs to be a game breaker? Who has the edge in goal?