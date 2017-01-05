The USA won gold and defeated Canada 5-4 (1-0) in the shootout to win the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship. It marks their fourth ever WJC and third in the last eight years. Follow along to TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog for all the reaction, highlights and tweets from the gold medal game.

--

USA wins the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship in a shootout over Canada to win gold.

Must See: USA wins Gold in the shootout

Nicolas Roy must score to extend the shootout for Canada but Tyler Parsons makes the stop as the United States wins the WJC Gold Medal in the shootout.

--

Shootout is underway

--

Gold medal will be decided by a shootout. Overtime solves nothing. 

--

 

Overtime is underway. 

--

After 60 minutes, the game is going to overtime. 

--

--

It's the USA again, ties the game up for the second time. 4-4.

White ties it up for the USA

After Mathew Barzal is unable to clear the puck, the USA regain possession and continue to apply pressure which leads to a tip by Colin White on the Adam Fox point shot that ties the game.

--

--

USA quickly responds. 4-3.

Bellows' second of the game pulls USA within one

Kieffer Bellows scored his second of the game off the feed for Charlie McAvoy to cut Canada's lead to 1 in the third period

--

Canada adds another, 4-2

Joseph doubles Canada's lead early in the third

Mathieu Joseph splits the defence and makes a great move on Tyler Parsons to double the lead for Canada five minutes into the third period.

--

--

Canada takes the lead, 3-2.

Roy gives Canada the lead

On the power play Nicolas Roy fires one into the top corner past Tyler Parsons as Canada takes the lead.

--

--

The third period is underway. 

--

After two periods, the score is tied 2-2.

--

--

USA ties the game, 2-2.

Bellows ties things up on the power play

Adam Fox takes a shot from the point and the puck deflects off Kieffer Bellows and into the net to even the score midway through the second period.

--

USA cuts Canada's lead to just one. 2-1 Canada.

McAvoy gets the USA on the board

Charlie McAvoy scores from the slot to cut Canada's lead to one in the second period. Jordan Greenway and Adam Fox credited with assists on the play.

--

The second period is underway.

--

At the end of the first period, Canada leads 2-0. 

--

--

Canada adds another 2-0.

Lauzon makes no mistake for Canada

Jeremy Lauzon corrals the loose puck and snaps one past Tyler Parsons to give Canada a two-goal lead.

--

Canada takes an early lead 1-0.

Chabot strikes for Canada five minutes into the first period

Off the rush, Mathew Barzal sends the puck across the front of the net and Thomas Chabot buries it to give Canada the lead early in the first period.

--

Is the Canadian power play a cause for concern?

After a strong start to the tournament on the power play, Canada has not scored since New Year's Eve on the man advantage and have given up two short-handed goals. The WJC panel discuss if it's a cause for concern and also tee up how both teams will deploy their top defenders.

 

Sens draft picks Chabot, White could be key in gold medal showdown

Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro explain why Senators draft picks Thomas Chabot and Colin White could be the keys to tonight's gold medal matchup.

 

Canadian coaches had a plan if Ingram faltered in semis

Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-hosts Dave Poulin & Craig Button discuss Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme’s decision to pull Connor Ingram in favour of Carter Hart and what it says about him as a coach.

 

Hot Button Issues: Canada vs. USA

Craig Button joins Rod Smith to discuss the Hot Button Issues ahead of the championship game between Canada and the USA. Button breaks down Carter Hart's calming presence in net, Noah Juulsen's impact without Philippe Myers and the importance of french connection line.

 

Button's keys to victory

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button gives his three keys to victory for Canada ahead the World Junior gold medal game against Team USA.

 

 

Barzal: We can't let USA dictate the pace

Mathew Barzal says that the team has already moved on from their game against Sweden, and that Canada is focused on not letting the Americans dictate the play like they did on new Year's Eve.

 

'Canadian fans want to see us win gold and we were born and raised to do that'

Captain Dylan Strome has been haunted by last year's sixth place finish at the world juniors. He's guaranteed to walk away with a medal this year, but the Coyotes prospect and his fellow returning players, Thomas Chabot and Mathew Barzal, say that's not good enough for them or the country. Mark Masters has more.

 

Two heavyweights going to slug each other

The USA beat Canada 3-1 just a few days ago. The Americans are confident they can repeat the performance. Canada, meanwhile, insists it has grown as a team since that setback. The coaches, meanwhile, say the time for big speeches is over.

 

Chabot on Myers: 'We're going to try & get the win for him'

Canada's Philippe Myers (concussion) hasn't played since being absorbing a big hit from USA captain on New Year's Eve. Thomas Chabot, his defence partner and roommate, said the team is rallying around Myers and looking to make sure it's him and not Kunin who wins a gold medal tonight.

 

 

 

 

 

World Junior Notes:

Team that scored first is 19-7 (both teams that scored 1st in SF lost)
14 of the 26 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd
3 games tied entering 3rd pd
9 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (both SF games, USA led and won, CAN led and won)

CANADA

Scored first in 3 of 6GP (3-0)
6GF/6GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd including vs USA
Last gold 2015, Last silver 2011

USA

Scored first in 5 of 6GP (5-0)
Outscored opponent 9-4 in 1st pd
Only game in which they trailed was vs RUS(SF)
Last gold 2013, Last silver 1997

CANADA vs USA

Twice Meeting Same WJC
Year    CAN Result Game 1-2

2017    L-?
2013    W-L
2010    W-L*
2007    W-W
2000    T-W
1997    T-W*

*Gold Medal Game

Canada vs USA Gold Medal Games

Year    Winner

2015    CAN
2010    USA
2004    USA
1997    CAN

Canada vs USA - 8PM

USA beat CAN 3-1 in prelim rd. Last time met twice in same WJC was 2013 (split)

CAN 6th in 2016:

one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015.
leads WJC in GF 31. 9/29 PP(2nd), 22/25 on PK (2nd), .889 team sv% (7th)
Strome (3G, 7A), last 2GP Hart has stopped 51 of 53 shots|

USA Bronze in 2016:

2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013
8/27 PP(3rd), 15/20 PK(6th), .922 team sv% (4th)
Keller (3G, 7A)

 

 

History of Canada and USA in gold medal games at WJC

SportsCentre takes a look at the history of gold medal games between Canada and the United States in the SC Timeline.

 

What did Canada learn from round robin loss to USA?

TH2N breaks down what Canada needs to do against the United States in the gold medal game and explain that they need to carry their game plane against Sweden into Thursday's showdown.

 

 

 

Leafs placing friendly wagers on tonight's gold medal game

Ahead of tonight's World Junior gold medal matchup between Canada and the USA, the Maple Leafs talk about pulling for their countries and discuss some friendly wagers going around the dressing room.

 

 

 

 

 

Cirelli goes from draft snub to big-game performer

Anthony Cirelli was passed over not once, but twice in the OHL draft. He made the Oshawa Generals as a walk-on and went on to score the Memorial Cup winning goal in 2015. Now, he's starring for Canada at the World Juniors leading the team with seven even-strength points, including two in Wednesday's semifinal win. Mark Masters has more.

 

 

Hart shuts down the Swedes in unlikely fashion

Carter Hart started the game on the bench, but came in midway through the first period and completely shut down Sweden, stopping all 28 shots he faced. The WJC panel break down his incredible effort and explain why the game was a complete performance by Team Canada.

 

Canada vs. U.S. - Who's The Favourite?

The United States spoiled the party on New Year's Eve beating Canada 3-1 at the Air Canada Centre. A gold medal will be on the line tonight when the two countries meet again. Frank Seravalli and Mark Masters preview the rematch. Who's the favourite? Who needs to be a game breaker? Who has the edge in goal?

 

 

 