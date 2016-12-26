In World Junior action, Team Canada squares off with Russia in their opening game of the tournament. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the excitement leading up to the game. Pre-game coverage begins at 7pm et/4pm pt across the TSN Network and TSN GO.

In face of pressure, Canada's Hart relies on routine

On Monday morning, head coach Dominique Ducharme officially named Carter Hart as Canada's starter against Russia. The Everett Silvertips goalie is under big-time pressure to bounce back from a sub-par effort against the Swiss on Friday. Hart relies on a sports psychologist and a series of routines to maintain focus amid stressful times.

Canada-Russia rivalry renewed: "There's lots of hatred"

The waiting is almost over. Team Canada opens its world junior campaign against arch-rival Russia on Boxing Day. Players on both sides are expecting an emotional, physical battle and an electric atmosphere inside the Air Canada Centre.

Game Notes

Canada vs Russia - 8PM Group B

Last met in 2015, CAN won, RUS has won 4 of the past 6 meetings

CAN 6th in 2016:

One medal in previous four WJC, Gold in 2015
First time no OHL d-men on team since 2000

RUS Silver in 2016:
Won a medal six straight years and 11 of past 12 years
Notable CHL Players: Trenin, Zborovski, Sergachyov