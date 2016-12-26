8h ago
World Juniors Gameday Blog: Russia vs. Canada
TSN.ca Staff
In World Junior action, Team Canada squares off with Russia in their opening game of the tournament. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the excitement leading up to the game. Pre-game coverage begins at 7pm et/4pm pt across the TSN Network and TSN GO.
Game Notes
Canada vs Russia - 8PM Group B
Last met in 2015, CAN won, RUS has won 4 of the past 6 meetings
CAN 6th in 2016:
One medal in previous four WJC, Gold in 2015
First time no OHL d-men on team since 2000
RUS Silver in 2016:
Won a medal six straight years and 11 of past 12 years
Notable CHL Players: Trenin, Zborovski, Sergachyov