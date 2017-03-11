The World of Warcraft Arena Championship is expanding in 2017 with an increased prize pool and more competitors for the world championship finals, game developer Blizzard announced Thursday.

The updates were provided by WoW esports manager Jeramy McIntyre via livestream.

Twelve teams from North America (4), Europe (4), China (2), Latin America (1) and Asia-Pacific (1) will now be included in the world championship finals. The Asia-Pacific contingent will come from Australia/New Zealand, Korea or Taiwan.

North American and European teams will compete throughout the year in online events - arena cups and community events - to earn points and qualify for regionals. The other four teams will qualify through regional cup events.

McIntyre said that the goal is for more competition throughout the season leading up to the regional events. There will also be $6,000 prize pools for official Blizzard Cup events.

The 12 finalists competing at the world championship will be fighting for a piece of a $280,000 prize pool.

WoW's newest expansion, Legion, was released in August.