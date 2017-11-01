Tonight's final clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium marks the 39th Game 7 in World Series history. Take a look at some of the most memorable do-or-die games ever played in the Fall Classic.

The Very First - Pirates 8, Tigers 0 (Oct. 16, 1909)

In today's game, pitching on three days of rest is seen as the shortest amount of rest a hurler needs to be ready to perform for a big game. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Babe Adams did one better. On just two days of rest, the 27-year-old threw nine scoreless innings, allowing just six hits and a walk to give Pittsburgh its first ever World Series championship. His Game 7 dominance was a common theme in the series:

Babe Adams in the 1909 World Series Earned Runs Innings Pitched Hits Strikeouts Game 1 (W - 4-1) 1 9 6 2 Game 5 (W - 8-4) 3 9 6 8 Game 7 (W - 8-0) 0 9 6 1

The Curse of the Billy Goat - Tigers 9, Cubs 3 (Oct. 10, 1945)

In Game 4 of the 1945 World Series, a fan tried to bring a goat into Wrigley Field before he was turned away since no animals were allowed in the park. "The Cubs ain't gonna win no more," the fan proclaimed. "The Cubs will never win a World Series so long as the goat is not allowed in Wrigley Field." In Game 7, the Tigers scored five runs in the first thanks to a bases-clearing double by catcher Paul Richards. Hal Newhouser pitched nine for the Tigers, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.

Bill Mazeroski Wins It - Pirates 10, Yankees 9 (Oct. 13, 1960)

This game marked the only Game 7 walk-off home run in World Series history. Heading into the bottom half of the eighth, the Yankees led the Pirates 7-4 before Pittsburgh rallied for five to take a two-run advantage. New York would storm back with a pair of their own in the ninth, setting the stage for some drama in the bottom half. Second baseman Bill Mazeroski led it off and won it for the Pirates with a long ball. The 23-year-old wasn't known for his power (only 11 regular season homers), but was able to come through at the right time and provide one of the most memorable moments in baseball history.

The Big Red Machine - Reds 4, Red Sox 3 (Oct. 22, 1975)

This was another rough moment in Red Sox postseason history. Boston held a three-run lead before Cincinnati scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and a game-winning single by Joe Morgan in the ninth to clinch the Reds their third World Series championship, leaving the faithful at Fenway Park stunned.

The Game After Buckner - Red Sox 5, Mets 8 (Oct. 27, 1986)

Everybody remembers the 1986 World Series for Bill Buckner's ninth-inning error in Game 6. But that would have all been forgotten if they had managed to hold on to a Game 7 lead just a few days later. Boston was making their first Fall Classic appearance since blowing a three-run lead in the final game of the 1975 World Series against Cincinnati. Eleven years later, they found themselves in a similar position. Up 3-0 in the sixth, the Mets stormed back with eight runs over their final three innings thanks to three RBIs by Keith Hernandez and a home run by Darryl Strawberry. More heartbreak for the BoSox.

Morris Goes 10 - Twins 1, Braves 0 (Oct. 27, 1991)

If you like pitching duels, this game was for you. Braves starter John Smoltz, a 24-year-old in 1991, went 7 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on six hits. Jack Morris, 32, was better. The native of Saint Paul, Minnesota was cruising through nine and with the game headed to extras, manager Tom Kelly decided to send him out there one more time. Morris sat down the Braves' 9-1-2 hitters in order in the 10th and watched from the bench as pinch hitter Gene Larkin drove in Dan Gladden in the bottom half to win the franchise's third World Series title. Morris' line: 10 innings pitched, seven hits, eight strikeouts and no earned runs.

Marlin Miracle - Marlins 3, Indians 2 (Oct. 26, 1997)

The Florida Marlins won their first championship in team history in the most dramatic way possible - a walk-off hit at home. Fan favourite Craig Counsell came up big in the ninth with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to tie it then would later score the winner a few innings later thanks to a hit by Edgar Renteria to send Florida into a state of euphoria. It was also the last time Cleveland appeared in the World Series before 2016.

Taking Out Rivera - Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2 (Nov. 4, 2001)

Perhaps the best World Series ever played. Arizona, playing in its first Fall Classic in franchise history, took the first two games at home before the series headed to the Bronx where the intensity turned up a few notches. The Yanks edged out a victory in Game 3 before performing dramatic back-to-back extra inning walk-offs - including game-tying ninth inning homers in each - to take the lead in the series. The D-Backs blew the Yankees out in Game 6, setting the stage for a storybook ending to the series. Up a run with three outs left, New York called upon closer Mariano Rivera (owner of 50 saves in the regular season) in the ninth in hopes of a fourth straight title. After a single, error and bunt, Tony Womack came to the plate and smacked a double down the right field line to tie the game. Next, Craig Counsell (remember him?) was hit by a pitch to load the bases with only one away. Luis Gonzalez, maybe their best hitter, hit a soft liner up the middle that was more than enough to score the winning run from third and give Arizona the title. New York wouldn't win again until 2009.

Momentum from Game 6 - Cardinals 6, Rangers 2 (Oct. 28, 2011)

It's probably safe to say, the momentum David Freese and the St. Louis Cardinals gained from a dramatic Game 6 (being down to their final strike twice before Freese walked it off in extras) helped considerably in their Game 7 triumph. Even when the Rangers scored two runs in the first, the Cards came back right away to tie it in the bottom half. From there, Chris Carpenter calmed and pitched six strong inning en route to the championship.

Happy Madison - Giants 3 Royals 2 (Oct. 29, 2014)

The first Game 7 in World Series comes full circle with the latest as both had spectacular pitching performances. Madison Bumgarner had already won Games 1 and 5 in the Fall Classic when Ned Yost called his number again in Game 7. This time it would in the closer's role...in the fifth inning. Bumgarner allowed no runs on two hits over five innings (the longest save in playoff history) as the Giants won their third World Series in five years. Bumgarner won the MVP for his efforts. Pure dominance.

Breaking The Curse - Cubs 8 Indians 7 (Nov. 2, 2016)

It wasn't easy, but the Chicago Cubs finally shattered their 108-year World Series drought last season with an epic Game 7 victory over the Cleveland Indians. After being down 3-1 in the series, the Cubs battled back to force a Game 7 in Cleveland. The Cubs found themselves up 6-4 with two outs in the eighth inning. Up came the light hitting Rajai Davis, facing Cubs fireball-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman. Davis shocked the baseball world and sent Progressive Field into an absolute frenzy when he hit a two-run home run that barely cleared the left field wall. Cubs fans everywhere were dumbfounded by the realization that they could truly be cursed. With the score tied after nine innings, the game was delayed nearly for 20 minutes due to a rain. After the delay, Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist hit a RBI double in the 10th which turned out to be the winner. After a wait that seem like an eternity, Cubs fans could finally rejoice.

A look forward to tonight's contest and what to expect (Stats courtsey of TSN's Kevin Gibson):

- This will be the 39th World Series winner-take-all game all-time (home team is 19-19 in previous 38).

- Eight of the last nine teams to force a World Series Game 7 at home went on to win the series. The only exception over that span was the 2014 Royals (lost to Giants).

- This marks the first time that back-to-back World Series have gone to Game 7 since 2001 and 2002.

- This will be the first-ever World Series Game 7 at Dodgers Stadium. It’s the third-oldest active stadium in MLB and this is the 9th World Series at the venue.

- The Dodgers have never won a winner-take-all World Series at home. They’re 0-2 all time. This is their first World Series winner-take-all game since 1965.

Dodgers at Home in Winner-Take-All World Series Games

1956 vs. Yankees - Lost

1952 vs, Yankees - Lost

- This will be the 3rd winner-take-all World Series game between 100-win teams, and first since 1931, when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Athletics.

Winner-Take-All World Series Game - Between 100-Win Teams All Time

1931 - Athletics @ Cardinals

1912 - Giants @ Red Sox

Bold = Winner

This will be the second straight series that the Astros play a Game 7. They’re the fourth team to play multiple Game 7s in postseason history, but only the 1985 Royals won both.

Played Multiple Game 7s in Single Postseason

1991 Braves - Lost

1987 Cardinals - Lost

1986 Red Sox - Lost

1985 Royals - Won

Astros: won ALCS Game 7 this season

FROM ELIAS: Yu Darvish will be the 3rd pitcher to start a winner-take-all World Series game after playing for a different team earlier in the season.