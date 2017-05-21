Their bulging disabled list has the Toronto Blue Jays shuffling the roster more than any ball club in baseball these days.

This weekend has been no exception and the moves were headlined once again by Aaron Sanchez’s problematic middle finger.

After worrying about the 24-year-old’s workload all of last season, the focus in 2017 has shifted to managing and overcoming recurring blister issues that cropped up during Friday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles, eventually landing the right-hander on the disabled list for the third time this season.

The Blue Jays thought they had snuffed out the problem with a procedure to shave down his fingernail, but that didn’t work and he’ll be forced to reboot yet again.

Now they’re searching for more answers.

“If we don’t get rid of it, then it’ll probably linger forever,” manager John Gibbons said.

The injuries and roster turnover have Gibbons mixing and matching in a number of areas as the club awaits the returns of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (calf).

--

ROTATION

Sanchez’s third trip to the DL in five weeks once again throws a depleted rotation into major flux, but two off-days sandwiched around a two-game series in Milwaukee will provide some relief.

Joe Biagini and Marcus Stroman will each be afforded an extra day of rest and take the mound Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Milwaukee, which would then set up Marco Estrada to pitch the opener of a 10-game homestand Friday against the Texas Rangers.

Mike Bolsinger, who pitched into the sixth inning Saturday in Baltimore, but allowed two home runs and five walks on his way to giving up four earned runs, will get his fourth start in a Blue Jays uniform Saturday, before Biagini closes out the series against the Rangers and Stroman opens up a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Then it gets interesting.

Francisco Liriano, who was eligible to come off the DL on Sunday but wasn’t ready, is expected to throw Tuesday and could be ready for a rehab assignment on the weekend, which might have him on track to return from his left-shoulder inflammation against the New York Yankees on the first weekend in June.

Meanwhile, J.A. Happ (left elbow) pitched in an extended spring training game Saturday and reported no problems, but his return date is still up in the air.

--

CATCHER

Russell Martin returning from nerve irritation in his left shoulder is a huge boost for the lineup, but 26-year-old Luke Maile was solid defensively during Martin’s absence and he hit his first home run of the season Thursday.

With just three hits in 43 at-bats heading into Sunday’s series finale in Baltimore, Maile’s slash line is ugly, but he’s also had luck go against him with a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .057.

Mike Ohlman, who had two hits in nine at-bats since being called up May 8 when Martin was first placed on the DL, was designated for assignment.

Having Martin back allowed Gibbons to get creative with his lineup Sunday, giving the veteran his second start of the season at third base.

--

OUTFIELD

Kevin Pillar served his two-game suspension and returned to his usual centre-field outpost Saturday, but it wasn’t at the expense of Anthony Alford, who was called up Friday from Double-A New Hampshire.

Instead, Dwight Smith Jr., a left-handed hitter, was sent back to Triple-A Buffalo, allowing Alford to stick around for now as a right-handed complement to lefty Ezequiel Carrera.

Another notable development was Dalton Pompey’s return to the field in an extended spring game last week, marking his first action since suffering a concussion in the World Baseball Classic.

The 24-year-old isn’t eligible to come off the 60-day DL until late June, but there may still be a role waiting for him when he’s ready to go.

-

BULLPEN

Claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on May 5, Cesar Valdez took Sanchez’s spot on the pitching staff, as the Jays have once again elected to go with a short bench and a nine-man bullpen.

Valdez posted a 9.64 ERA in four appearances with the A’s, before debuting for the Blue Jays on Saturday in Baltimore and throwing a scoreless frame.

The well-travelled, 32-year-old righty faces an uphill battle to stay on the roster long, especially with the activation of Tulowitzki and Donaldson on the horizon.