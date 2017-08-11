TORONTO — Caroline Wozniacki defeated top-ranked Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in women's quarter-final play at the Rogers Cup.

The match was completed over five hours after its scheduled start time due to wet weather at Aviva Centre.

Wozniacki, the sixth seed from Denmark, dropped the first three games but rebounded to take the opening set by serving out at love.

Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, was playing her first tournament as world No. 1.

Wozniacki spent 67 weeks as the world's top-ranked player in 2010 and 2011 but her ranking slipped over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Three more quarter-finals were scheduled for later in the day, including an evening match between defending champion Simona Halep of Romania and Caroline Garcia of France.