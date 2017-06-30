EASTBOURNE, England — Novak Djokovic advanced to his third final of 2017 by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 at the Eastbourne International on Friday.

The top-seeded Djokovic has not dropped a set in three matches at the grass-court event, which he is playing for the first time in a bid to rediscover some form ahead of Wimbledon.

He will next play either second-seeded Gael Monfils or seventh-seeded Richard Gasquet, who meet in an all-French second semifinal match later Friday.

Djokovic won the Qatar Open in January in his first event of 2017 but his only other final since was in Rome, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets in May.

In the women's tournament, Caroline Wozniacki played through an abdominal injury to beat Heather Watson 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 and advance to a final against Karolina Pliskova, who got a walkover after Johanna Konta pulled out of their semifinal match because of a spine injury.

The seventh-ranked Konta had a hard fall near the end of her win over top-ranked Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

It jeopardizes Konta's participation at Wimbledon, where she is seeded No. 6 and was drawn to play Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round on Monday.

"We made the decision based on the fact I'm still quite sore through my thoracic spine," the British player said. "Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

"I didn't sleep too well but I heard that's normal. It just didn't feel quite right. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we'll see."

Many fans would have arrived at Eastbourne hoping for Konta and Watson to set up an all-British final. In the end, neither made it.

Wozniacki got pegged back by Watson, ranked No. 126, after comfortably taking the first set and needed treatment while trailing 5-2 in the second set.

The sixth-seeded Dane's big-match experience told in the key moments of the third set, and she reached her fourth final of the year when Watson netted a forehand on Wozniacki's second match point.

"It could have gone both ways, honestly," said Wozniacki, the 2009 champion at Eastbourne. "I got a little lucky today."

Wozniacki said playing back-to-back matches Thursday — as organizers played catch-up with the schedule after rain delays early in the week — contributed to her injury.

"I've played seven sets in a day and half," she said. "I'm just happy to be through to the final."