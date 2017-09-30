ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders leading receiver Michael Crabtree is doubtful to play this week against Denver because of a chest injury.

The Raiders announced Saturday that Crabtree had been downgraded from questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos. Crabtree got hurt last Sunday in Washington and missed Friday's practice. He had been limited earlier in the week.

Crabtree has 13 catches for 170 yards and a team-high three touchdowns through three games but is coming off his worst performance of the season when he and Amari Cooper were each held to one catch in the Raiders' 27-10 loss at Washington last week.

Crabtree has played in all 35 regular-season games since signing with Oakland in 2015.

