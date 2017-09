Greer believes Lynch will be an 1000 yard rusher

The Indianapolis Colts are without three key starters as they open their NFL season at the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Andrew Luck is recovering from shoulder surgery and when he will return is uncertain. Center Ryan Kelly (foot) and cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) also are sidelined.

Indy is missing CB Pierre Desir, G Ian Silberman, WR Chester Rogers and DT Grover Stewart as well.

Los Angeles deactivates QB Brandon Allen, S Marqui Christian, LB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal, C J.J. Dielman, DT Quinton Jefferson, and OL Aaron Neary. All-Pro DT Aaron Donald also is inactive the team says he's not at the Coliseum after ending his holdout Saturday.

Also, Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls will miss the season opener against the Packers. He is inactive after being a full participant in practice despite an ankle injury.

That should mean more carries for Eddie Lacy, who is making his debut with the Seahawks after four seasons with Green Bay. Also out for Seattle are RB J.D. McKissic, FS Tedric Thompson, SS Delano Hill, LB Michael Wilhoite, G Jordan Roos and T Isaiah Battle.

The Packers will be without starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga after he was listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury.

Also inactive for Green Bay are CB Josh Hawkins, RB Aaron Jones, CB Lenzy Pipkins, G Lucas Patrick, DT Montravius Adams and DT Quinton Dial.

___

Raiders-Titans

The Tennessee Titans are starting veteran wide receiver Eric Decker against Oakland, though rookie Corey Davis is active.

The fifth pick overall in April's draft, Davis did not play in the preseason and is making his NFL debut against the Raiders. But coach Mike Mularkey chose to go with Decker, signed after the New York Jets cut him, in the opening lineup.

Tennessee is starting rookie Adoree Jackson, the 18th pick overall out of Southern California, at cornerback. LeShaun Sims is out with an injured groin.

The Raiders have scratched cornerback Gareon Conley after the rookie struggled with shin splints. The 24th pick overall out of Ohio State has yet to play in a game for Oakland.

___

Steelers-Browns

Pittsburgh starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree is out with a shoulder injury. Also sitting will be QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Austin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, OTs Jerald Hawkins and OT Matt Feller, and DT Daniel McCullers.

Cleveland is without top overall pick Myles Garrett, who Garrett sustained a sprained ankle during practice Wednesday and is expected to miss several games. Also, quarterback Cody Kessler is inactive as Kevin Hogan will back up rookie DeShone Kizer. Kessler started eight games last season as a rookie. Other Browns inactives: WR Reggie Davis, OLs Marcus Martin and Zach Banner, DLs T.Y. McGill and DL Caleb Brantley.

___

Eagles-Redskins

Philadelphia makes inactive CB Rasul Douglas, WR Shelton Gibson, CB Dexter McDougle, DE Steven Means, RB Donnell Pumphrey, DT Elijah Qualls and G Chance Warmack.

For Washington, unavailable are RB Mack Brown, CB Joshua Holsey, S Josh Harvey-Clemons, G Tyler Catalina, T T.J. Clemmings, DL Anthony Lanier II, and TE Jeremy Sprinkle.

___

Jaguars-Texans

Jacksonville deactivates RB T.J. Yeldon, DB Jalen Myrick, DB Calvin Pryor, LB Blair Brown, OL Josh Walker, OL Williams Poehls, and DL Michael Bennett.

Houston is already without suspended WR Jaelen Strong, and WR Will Fuller is out with a broken collarbone. Also inactive for the Texans are RB Alfred Blue, CB Treston Decoud, G Kyle Fuller, T Julien Davenport, DE Carlos Watkins, and OLB Ufomba Kamalu.

___

Falcons-Bears

Out for Atlanta are WR Nick Williams, S Sharrod Neasman, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Jordan Tripp, G Sean Harlow, and OT Austin Pasztor.

Chicago's inactives are veteran QB Mark Sanchez; starting CB Prince Amukamara and G Kyle Long, both with ankle issues; WRs Markus Wheaton and Tre McBride III; RB Taquan Mizzell; and DL John Jenkins.

___

Jets-Bills

New York has deactivated WR Jeremy Kerley, who signed a one-year deal Tuesday to return to the Jets after being cut by the 49ers. Also inactive are QB Bryce Petty, CB Derrick Jones, S Rontez Miles, G Dakota Dozier, TE Neal Sterling, and TE Jordan Leggett.

Buffalo is sitting WR Kaelin Clay, CB Greg Mabin, LB Tanner Vallejo, G Vladimir Ducasse, OT Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, and DL Jerel Worthy.

___

Ravens-Bengals

Baltimore is without CBs Sheldon Price and Jaylen Hill, LB Tim Williams, DT Willie Henry, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, and DEs Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.

Cincinnati is missing top draft pick WR John Ross, sidelined with a knee issue, and S Shawn Williams, Gs Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman, WR Josh Malone, TE C.J. Uzomah, and DT Christian Ringo.

___

Cardinals-Lions

Arizona has made inactive starting LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), along with QB Blaine Gabbert, OL Will Holden, T Ulrick John, DL Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams, and LB Scooby Wright. Nkemdiche, a 2016 first-round pick, has a calf problem.

Not playing for Detroit are WR Jared Abbrederis, RB Tion Green, G Zac Kerin, Ts Storm Norton and T Corey Robinson, CB Teez Tabor and RB Zach Zenner. Starting DE Ziggy Ansah is active despite a balky knee.

___

