Free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson has reportedly decided where he will continue his career. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that barring a breakdown in the final negotiations between Jackson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is where the 30-year-old Jackson will play next.

Former Washington WR DeSean Jackson expects to sign with Tampa assuming no breakdown in final negotiations,... https://t.co/brYefpKUUq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Regarded as one of the best deep ball receiving options in the NFL, Jackson should complement the talented offensive nucleus the Bucs already have with third-year quarterback Jameis Winston and 2016 Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans. Schefter mentions in his report that Winston played a role in bringing Jackson to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will be the third team that, Jackson who's entering his 10th season in the league, has played for. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his career.