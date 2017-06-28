Gaming platform FACEIT and the X Games are joining forces to create the Rocket League Invitational, a three-day event with $75,000 on the line.

The tournament from July 14-16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota will be streamed on ESPN3 and other platforms to be named later.

“The X Games and ESPN have done a great job of bringing attention to nontraditional sports over the years,” Psyonix sports operations manager Josh Watson stated in the official announcement. “Adding esports and Rocket League to that lineup is something we at Psyonix are very excited about. We can’t wait to bring this competition to a whole new audience.”

Rocket League will become the first esports competition in X Games’ history as it continues to attract attention from mainstream media. Last week, FACEIT and NBC announced a $100,000 tournament that will be aired on broadcast television, beginning in July and culminating at the end of August.