X-rays on the wrist of Devon Travis came back negative, said Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after the second baseman was forced to leave Sunday's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees early following getting hit by a Luis Severino pitch in the seventh inning.

X-rays came back negative on Devon Travis. "We'll just see how he feels," John Gibbons said. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 4, 2017

Ryan Goins came in to play second for Travis to start the next inning.

The 26-year-old Travis is hitting .257 with five home runs and 24 RBIs over 49 games with the Jays in 2017, his third year with the club.

Gibbons also announced catcher Russell Martin remains day-to-day with neck soreness. Martin sat out all four games of the Yankees series.