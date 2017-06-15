​Yahoo Esports is closing up shop as of June 16, Yahoo head of esports media Travis Gafford announced Wednesday.

The move comes as Verizon caps off a $4.5 billion buyout of Yahoo. Verizon intends to merge its properties with many Yahoo-owned sites to create a company called Oath.

Gafford cited Oath as one of the many factors for the closure of Yahoo Esports.

"As Yahoo Sports becomes part of Oath, they are focusing on aligning with the new company strategy and are focused on growing the Yahoo Sports brand," Gafford said in a statement posted on Yahoo Esports.

Gafford also thanked the efforts of the staff in his statement.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to all the individuals at Yahoo who decided to make esports an initiative at the company," he said. "From the folks who presented and approved the idea, to the engineers and project managers who built the site, and the Yahoo Sports team who hired the first few members of what would become our media team.

"All of them invested their long hours, passion, and endless creativity into this endeavor,” he said. “If I have a chance to work alongside any of them again in the future, I will take it in a heartbeat. You’ll be hard pressed to find better women and men for positions in this industry."

Yahoo Esports went live in March 2016.