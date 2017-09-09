Yankees allow one hit in win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aroldis Chapman earned his first save since being removed as closer to finish a one-hitter in the New York Yankees' 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Tyler Austin hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning for the wild card-leading Yankees.

Texas' only hit was a run-scoring double in the fifth inning off Luis Severino, who went seven innings in his first no-decision since July 15 at Boston.

Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his team-leading 17th save in 21 chances and first since Aug. 15. David Robertson (7-2) had a strikeout in a perfect eighth.

Chase Headley drove in two runs without a hit — a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and a bases-loaded walk for a 3-1 lead in the ninth.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner had a shutout while pitching into the eighth inning for just the second time this season, but left after hitting Todd Frazier with the first pitch of the eighth.

Alex Claudio gave up a single to pinch-hitter Matt Holliday, putting Frazier at third with no outs and setting up Headley's sacrifice fly an out later.

Claudio (4-2) allowed four singles among eight batters he faced. Frazier was hit by a pitch again in the ninth by Ricky Rodriguez, who allowed Austin's go-ahead hit and Headley's walk.

Nicholas' double into the right-field corner scored Will Middlebrooks from first base. Middlebrooks was the only runner past second against Severino.

Aaron Judge walked in the second inning to tie the major league rookie record of 106 by Cleveland's Les Fleming in 1942.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius was back in the lineup after fouling a pitch off a foot Friday and leaving the game early.

Rangers: CF Carlos Gomez rolled his right ankle on a swing in his first at-bat and left the game. He missed a month in May and June with a hamstring strain and was on the 10-day disabled list last month to have a cyst removed behind his right shoulder. ... C Robinson Chirinos had a sore left hamstring but probably would have been out of the lineup anyway with a day game after a night game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Rookie LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-7, 4.14 ERA) will make his 26th start on an extra day of rest. He hasn't won since July 25 against Cincinnati, a span of six starts.

Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (6-5, 5.09) pitches on seven days' rest. He is 3-0 in five starts against the Yankees.

