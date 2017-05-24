NEW YORK — Yankees centre fielder Jacoby Ellsbury left Wednesday night's game against Kansas City with a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the centre-field wall while catching Alcides Escobar's fly ball on Luis Severino's opening pitch.

Ellsbury was down for an extended period and was checked by a New York trainer. He remained in centre for the rest of the first inning, did not come to bat in the bottom half and was replaced by Aaron Hicks starting the second.