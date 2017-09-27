A New York Yankees fan was ejected during Tuesday's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays for yelling out pitch locations.

The fan was thrown out during the eighth inning of the Yankees' 6-1 win. He yelled out the location of at least one pitch while catcher Gary Sanchez was at the plate.

Home plate umpire Dan Bellino stopped the game after Sanchez took a ball for a full count with the Yankees up 4-1 with two runners on base. Bellino walked back towards where the fan was sitting and instructed security to kick the fan out.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos said after the game the fan was yelling in Spanish when pitches were "outside."

"That was not professional. If you come to the game, you're asked to enjoy the game,'' Ramos said, per ESPN. "Everybody's supposed to see the ball and just react with pitches ... so to me, it's like cheating.''

Yankees manager Joe Girardi backed the umpire's decision to eject the fan.

"Someone in the stands was yelling out location for one or two pitches when Gary was up," Girardi explained. "Rightfully so - that shouldn't happen - they were removed from the park.

Girardi said he's heard of fans tipping pitches in other cities, but this was the first time he'd experienced it at Yankee Stadium.

Sanchez fouled off the 3-2 pitch to stay alive and then hit a single to score Ronald Torreyes.