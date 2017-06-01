Only twice in Major League Baseball history has a rookie captured the Most Valuable Player award, Fred Lynn in 1975 with the Boston Red Sox and Ichiro in 2001 with the Seattle Mariners.

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge has thrust himself on the scene in 2017 and is making a legitimate bid to add himself to that prestigious list.

With perennial American League MVP candidate and two-time winner Mike Trout on the sidelines for the next six to eight weeks following thumb surgery, there is room in the race and the 6’7’’ slugger has muscled his way into the conversation.

Judge currently leads the junior circuit with 17 home runs, one more than Oakland Athletics outfielder Khris Davis. These aren’t wall scrapers either, as his most recent blast went 431 feet and left the park at 111.6 MPH.

In fact, you don’t have to look hard or far to find Judge’s name on any of the American League leaderboards as he is currently tied for fourth in RBIs, tied for the lead in runs, fifth in average as well as sitting second in on base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

He trails only Trout among position players with a 3.1 WAR, the injured Angels superstar posted a 3.4 before being injured.

The Linden, California native has also been getting it done with the leather, including a diving catch on a deep fly ball off the bat of Evan Longoria on May 21st that Statcast rated as having a 26% catch probability.

Also helping Judge’s case is the fact that he’s the centrepiece of a resurgent Yankees team that was supposed to be making strides in their rebuild. Instead, they’ve cast aside the notion of being in the pack and currently lead the American League East.

While the Yankees have been hot, two players that are part of the hottest and best team in the League could be front and centre in the MVP race to steal Judge’s thunder.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been an MVP in waiting since his breakout season in 2014. Last year he finished third in balloting, after capturing his second batting title.

Currently, Altuve is currently batting .319 with seven homers and 29 RBIs while continuing to shine as one of the best middle men in the game. He is sixth in WAR among position players with a 2.5.

Altuve’s name is sure to remain in the middle of this conversation, but teammate Carlos Correa, his double play partner, might be having an even better season.

In 48 games, the Astros shortstop has hit nine homers and driven in 34 with a .316 average and .390 on base percentage.

His WAR is slightly lower at 2.3, but he is playing a more defensively valuable position.

Correa is already earning headlines in his young career as last month he became the 4th fastest shortstop to 50 career home runs.

Only Nomar Garciaparra, Ernie Banks and Alex Rodriguez reached the 50 home run plateau faster.

If a pitcher is going to capture the award, keep an eye on Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who is off to a 6-2 start with a 2.77 ERA and a League leading 110 strikeouts.

The Red Sox will be in the playoff race all season, keeping Sale’s name in the conversation if he continues to pitch at that level.

Lastly, Trout should not be counted out, as prior to his injury he was well out ahead of the pack two months into the season.

At the time of his injury he was leading the league in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, runs, and WAR.

If he’s able to hit the ground running on his return, there might just be enough time for him to re-enter the conversation.