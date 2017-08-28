New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge will be getting a couple of days off according to his manager Joe Girardi.

Judge is out of the starting lineup for Monday’s game against the American League Central leading Cleveland Indians and could see additional time off this week.

Judge is hitting .179 with seven homers and 65 strikeouts since the All-Star break when he appeared to be the front runner for not only the Rookie of the Year award but the AL MVP.

Aaron Hicks will get the start in right field for the Yankees, while shortstop Didi Gregorius slides into the cleanup spot in the order.