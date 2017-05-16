New York Yankees president Randy Levine's tune on Dellin Betances sounds very different today than it did back in February.

With Aroldis Chapman on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and the 29-year-old setup man assuming the closer's role, Levine believes Betances will succeed.

“He’s going to do great,” Levine told FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman. “He’s ready. I have full confidence he’ll do a great job.”

Following Betances's acrimonious arbitration ruling in February which ruled in favour of the Yankees, Levine disparaged the New York City native's credentials.

“"Five million dollars goes to elite closers," Levine said at the time, as Betances received a $3 million salary, rather than the $5 million he sought. "Pitchers who pitch the ninth inning and have a lot of saves. Dellin didn’t have that record. He never did. It’s like me saying, 'I’m not the president of the Yankees, I’m an astronaut.' I’m not an astronaut and Dellin Betances is not a closer.”

Levine defended his earlier remarks.

“That was arbitration, based on the past," Levine said. "But he’s ready to do it now.”

Betances is 3-1 with a 0.75 earned run average and WHIP of 1.333 in 12.0 innings pitched over 14 appearances this season.

The Yankees (22-13) sit atop the American League East, a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. The open a series with the Kansas City Royals (16-21) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night.