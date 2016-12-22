TORONTO - From 16-year-old Canadian Penny Oleksiak’s record-breaking Olympic debut and Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl retirement to the Chicago Cubs’ long-awaited World Series victory, TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE: YEAR IN REVIEW recaps an unforgettable year in sports by unveiling its highly anticipated list of the year’s Top 10 sports stories as selected by a panel of TSN hosts, analysts, reporters, and producers, this Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Darren Dutchyshen and Jennifer Hedger, the #1 sports story of 2016 will be announced during TSN’s annual Christmas Eve tradition. Along with counting down the Top 10 stories of 2016, the SPORTSCENTRE: YEAR IN REVIEW also unveils the year’s Top 10 highlights, lowlights, and sound bites, as well as a special year-end tribute to the legends who passed away in 2016: Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, and Gordie Howe.

TSN’s signature annual recap special has a new sponsor this year, with The Keg Steakhouse & Bar signing on as sponsor of SPORTSCENTRE: YEAR IN REVIEW.

SPORTSCENTRE’s Top 10 sports stories of 2016 (listed in no set order):