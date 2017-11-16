1h ago
Young Leafs lead the pack in TSN Hockey's U-24 Core Four ranking
Play the role of an NHL general manager for one second and ponder: If you could select one team’s core of four players or prospects under the age of 24 to build around and chase a Stanley Cup, which team would you pick?
That is the genesis of TSN Hockey’s Core Four Under 24 rankings.
Young players, particularly under the age of 21, are dominating the NHL in ways never before seen. Balancing that impact, along with projecting the future impact of prospects, with the opinion and input of NHL scouts, front offices and analytics staff, are what made the exercise a challenge.
The second edition of Core Four Under 24 also offers a glimpse of the direction each core is heading. Some players aged out, now being older than 24 as of Oct. 1, 2017, while other franchises were able to completely overhaul their core with the help of the draft. Others were simply passed by.
Here are the rankings, with each player slotted according to perceived strength:
THE CORE FOUR
1. Toronto Maple Leafs
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Auston Matthews, C
|20
|Toronto
|16
|10
|9
|19
|2. Morgan Rielly, LD
|23
|Toronto
|19
|3
|13
|16
|3. William Nylander, RW
|21
|Toronto
|19
|3
|10
|13
|4. Mitch Marner, RW
|19
|Toronto
|19
|2
|11
|13
Last Year: Second (+1)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: A potential perennial 50-goal scorer, an anchor and leader on the blueline and two crafty and quick wingers who can read and think the game as well as any young players. The Maple Leafs narrowly edged the team with TSN Hockey’s consensus preseason No. 1 player based on the completeness and depth of their entry. Plus, the gap between Matthews and McDavid – force of nature versus freak of nature – seems to be narrowing by the week.
2. Edmonton Oilers
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Connor McDavid, C
|20
|Edmonton
|18
|9
|13
|22
|2. Leon Draisaitl, C/W
|22
|Edmonton
|14
|5
|9
|14
|3. Darnell Nurse, LD
|22
|Edmonton
|18
|0
|4
|4
|4. Jesse Puljujarvi, RW
|19
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|0
|1
Last Year: First (-1)
Aged Out: Oscar Klefbom
Scoop: There is no recency bias here. The Oilers may be off to a slow start, but McDavid has the same number of points this season as he did at the same juncture last season. He’s still the best player not named Sidney Crosby in the NHL – and certainly with Draisaitl forms the NHL’s most lethal scoring tandem. Edmonton doesn’t know what it’s getting yet out of Puljujarvi, and while Nurse has continued to progress this season, his game is also still a work in progress.
3. Winnipeg Jets
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Patrik Laine, RW
|19
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|4
|13
|2. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW
|20
|Winnipeg
|17
|8
|4
|12
|3. Jacob Trouba, RD
|23
|Winnipeg
|17
|0
|6
|6
|4. Kyle Connor, RW/LW
|20
|Winnipeg
|12
|4
|4
|8
Last Year: Third (NC)
Aged Out: Mark Scheifele
Scoop: Even without Scheifele, more than one NHL front office member made the case for the Jets to be ranked No. 1. After a sluggish start, Laine is lighting the lamp again, and Ehlers is living up to his $42 million contract extension. Meanwhile, Trouba is taking all the tough assignments and chewing up big minutes.
4. Columbus Blue Jackets
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Zach Werenski, LD
|20
|Columbus
|19
|5
|6
|11
|2. Seth Jones, RD
|23
|Columbus
|19
|3
|9
|12
|3. Alexander Wennberg, C
|23
|Columbus
|18
|1
|8
|9
|4. Pierre Luc-Dubois, C
|19
|Columbus
|19
|2
|2
|4
Last Year: Seventh (+3)
Aged Out: Brandon Saad (also traded)
Scoop: Werenski and Jones are not only the two best defencemen under 24, but they may also be the best defensive pair in the NHL – the perfect complement of silky skating, smarts and skill. With Wennberg and Dubois, there simply wasn’t enough room for Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano.
THE NEXT FIVE
5. Tampa Bay Lightning
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G
|23
|Tampa Bay
|15
|13-1-0
|2.32
|.930
|2. Mikhail Sergachev, LD
|19
|Tampa Bay
|18
|4
|8
|12
|3. Brayden Point, C
|21
|Tampa Bay
|18
|7
|10
|17
|4. Cal Foote, RD
|18
|Kelowna (WHL)
|20
|5
|12
|17
Last Year: Fifth (NC)
Aged Out: Nikita Kucherov
Scoop: Vasilevskiy is the youngest starting goaltender in the NHL. Point is already inside the Top 50 in points. And Sergachev, rapidly trending toward a top-two defenceman, may turn out to be Steve Yzerman’s best acquisition yet.
6. Boston Bruins
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. David Pastrnak, RW
|21
|Boston
|17
|10
|7
|17
|2. Charlie McAvoy, RD
|19
|Boston
|17
|1
|7
|8
|3. Brandon Carlo, RD
|20
|Boston
|17
|0
|4
|4
|4. Anders Bjork, LW
|21
|Boston
|16
|3
|6
|9
Last Year: 14th (+8)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: Since 2010, Pastrnak is one of only three players (McDavid and Steven Stamkos) with a 70-point season under his belt before his 21st birthday. McAvoy is an elite talent. But what’s equally impressive about Boston’s entry is the group that didn’t make the cut in Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic.
7. Arizona Coyotes
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Clayton Keller, C
|19
|Arizona
|20
|11
|6
|17
|2. Max Domi, LW
|22
|Arizona
|20
|1
|9
|10
|3. Christian Dvorak, C
|21
|Arizona
|20
|2
|8
|10
|4. Jakob Chychrun, LD
|19
|Arizona
Last Year: 15th (+8)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: If – and it is a big if – Calder Trophy front-runner Clayton Keller turns out to be Patrick Kane lite, the argument could be made to push the Coyotes even higher. Remember, it is Keller – not Kane or Matthews or Phil Kessel – who holds the U.S. National Development Team scoring record. The future is bright in the desert, as hard as it may be to believe now, with Brendan Perlini, Dylan Strome and Christian Fischer also still growing.
8. Calgary Flames
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Sean Monahan, C
|23
|Calgary
|18
|8
|8
|16
|2. Matthew Tkachuk, LW
|19
|Calgary
|18
|4
|9
|13
|3. Adam Fox, RD
|19
|Harvard (NCAA)
|5
|0
|6
|6
|4. Mark Jankowski, C
|23
|Calgary
|10
|3
|1
|4
Last Year: Fourth (-4)
Aged Out: Johnny Gaudreau, Dougie Hamilton
Scoop: Monahan and Tkachuk are “money in the bank” players – you know what you’re getting out of them. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Filip Forsberg are the only Core Four players with more points than Monahan over the last three seasons. Sam Bennett, still trying to find his game, didn’t make the cut while Juuso Valimaki and Tyler Parsons fell just short of the list.
9. New Jersey Devils
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Nico Hischier, C
|18
|New Jersey
|17
|3
|11
|14
|2. Will Butcher, LD
|22
|New Jersey
|17
|0
|13
|13
|3. Jesper Bratt, LW
|19
|New Jersey
|17
|5
|8
|13
|4. Damon Severson, RD
|23
|New Jersey
|16
|2
|4
|6
Last Year: 27th (+18)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: No team soared higher than the Devils, who are officially out of purgatory now, as one of two teams to add three new core players year-over-year. Hischier has lived up to every expectation as the No. 1 pick, and Bratt and Butcher have been nothing short of revelations as two diamond-in-the-rough finds.
THE WILD CARD
10. Vancouver Canucks
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Bo Horvat, C
|22
|Vancouver
|18
|7
|7
|14
|2. Brock Boeser, RW
|20
|Vancouver
|15
|5
|10
|15
|3. Elias Pettersson, C
|19
|Vaxjo (SHL)
|16
|6
|12
|18
|4. Thatcher Demko, G
|21
|Utica (AHL)
|7
|4-2-1
|1.85
|.939
Last Year: 21st (+11)
Aged Out: Ben Hutton
Scoop: The Canucks are the true wild card of the Core Four, because unlike the other teams in the Top 10, half of their entry is based on projection. But with Peterson lighting up the Swedish Hockey League and a potential No. 1 netminder in Demko, we’ll take that bet. They’d join Boeser, who is already a point-per-game player and a natural born leader at centre in Horvat ready to take over for the Sedins.
THE BEST OF THE REST
11. Florida Panthers
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Aleksander Barkov, C
|22
|Florida
|17
|6
|13
|19
|2. Aaron Ekblad, RD
|21
|Florida
|17
|3
|5
|8
|3. Mike Matheson, LD
|23
|Florida
|16
|0
|3
|3
|4. Henrik Borgstrom, C
|20
|Denver (NCAA)
|9
|11
|6
|17
Last Year: Sixth (-5)
Aged Out: Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck
Scoop: Barkov is building off of one of the best seasons no one talked about last year, when he collected 52 points in 61 games for the Panthers. Injuries haven’t helped, but Barkov is already on the NHL’s most complete centres.
12. Philadelphia Flyers
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Ivan Provorov, LD
|20
|Philadelphia
|18
|2
|6
|8
|2. Nolan Patrick, C
|19
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|2
|3
|3. Travis Konecny, RW
|20
|Philadelphia
|18
|2
|5
|7
|4. Travis Sanheim, LD
|21
|Philadelphia
|15
|0
|2
|2
Last Year: 10th (-2)
Aged Out: Sean Couturier, Shayne Gostisbehere
Scoop: When it’s all said and done, it will be interesting to see which defenceman had the better career between Provorov and Werenski, the seventh and eighth overall picks in 2015. Provorov hasn’t gotten the fanfare, but he is nipping at Werenski’s heels. He’s already the Flyers’ No. 1 defenceman, playing nearly 25 minutes a night, but more importantly he is closing in on being a true No. 1 league-wide.
13. Pittsburgh Penguins
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Matt Murray, G
|23
|Pittsburgh
|15
|10-4-0
|2.98
|.903
|2. Jake Guentzel, LW
|23
|Pittsburgh
|20
|5
|5
|10
|2. Olli Maatta, LD
|23
|Pittsburgh
|20
|2
|8
|10
|4. Daniel Sprong, RW
|20
|W-Barre/Scranton (AHL)
|13
|9
|5
|14
Last Year: 16th (+3)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: There are five Stanley Cup rings between Pittsburgh’s Core Four - and Murray, Guentzel and Maatta weren’t just along for the ride. They were helping drive the bus.
14. Buffalo Sabres
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Jack Eichel, C
|19
|Buffalo
|18
|5
|11
|16
|2. Rasmus Ristolainen, RD
|23
|Buffalo
|13
|0
|5
|5
|3. Alex Nylander, RW
|19
|Rochester (AHL)
|4. Sam Reinhart, RW
|22
|Buffalo
|18
|3
|5
|8
Last Year: Eighth (-6)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: Any core with the talent and hate for losing like Eichel has is one to build around. But if the Sabres have proven anything, it’s that he doesn’t have enough help around him. A healthy Alex Nylander would be a fine start.
15. Nashville Predators
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Filip Forsberg, LW
|23
|Nashville
|17
|9
|8
|17
|2. Eeli Tolvanen, RW
|18
|Helsinki (KHL)
|27
|14
|11
|25
|3. Dante Fabbro, RD
|19
|Boston U (NCAA)
|12
|3
|3
|6
|4. Kevin Fiala, LW
|21
|Nashville
|16
|1
|8
|9
Last Year: 20th (+5)
Aged Out: Viktor Arvidsson
Scoop: No player, not Vladimir Tarasenko nor Artemi Panarin, has done what Tolvanen is doing in the KHL as an 18-year-old for Jokerit season with 1.04 points per game. With Forsberg, Fiala, Fabbro and then Colton Sissons and Juuse Saros already making dents in the NHL, the Predators are well covered at all positions.
16. Carolina Hurricanes
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Jaccob Slavin, D
|23
|Carolina
|16
|2
|3
|5
|2. Sebastian Aho, C/LW
|20
|Carolina
|16
|1
|10
|11
|3. Brett Pesce, RD
|23
|Carolina
|13
|0
|1
|1
|4. Tuevo Teravainen, C/LW
|23
|Carolina
|16
|6
|7
|13
Last Year: 12th (-4)
Aged Out: Victor Rask
Scoop: Where would a second Carolina core of Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Martin Necas and Janne Kuokkanen rank? Lindholm plays the most minutes among Carolina forwards, Hanifin is still learning on the job and Necas and Kuokkanen are can’t-miss prospects. Meanwhile, Aho is quietly tied for 10th among second year post-draft players in goals (25) with Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel.
17. New York Rangers
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Igor Shestyorkin, G
|21
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|19
|15-1-3
|1.55
|.941
|2. Brady Skjei, LD
|23
|NY Rangers
|19
|2
|3
|5
|3. Pavel Buchnevich, RW
|22
|NY Rangers
|19
|8
|8
|16
|4. Lias Andersson, C/W
|19
|Frolunda (SHL)
|13
|3
|3
|6
Last Year: 11th (-6)
Aged Out: Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Jimmy Vesey
Scoop: Shestyorkin is the heir apparent to King Henrik Lundqvist’s Manhattan throne and he’ll be pushing for it before Hank’s contract is up in 2021. The 2014 fourth-round pick has a .939 save percentage in his last 63 KHL games for St. Petersburg, including five playoff starts.
18. Colorado Avalanche
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Nathan MacKinnon, C
|22
|Colorado
|16
|5
|10
|15
|2. Mikko Rantanen, RW
|21
|Colorado
|16
|5
|8
|13
|3. Cale Makar, LD
|19
|UMass-Amherst (NCAA)
|11
|1
|5
|6
|4. Tyson Jost, C
|19
|Colorado
|6
|1
|1
|2
Last Year: 17th (-1)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: There isn’t much to not like about the Avalanche core, not with Makar and Jost on the way to being true impact players. Joe Sakic has made the Avs’ picks count and he added first, second and third-round picks for Duchene, as well as Samuel Girard and Vladislav Kamenev.
19. Anaheim Ducks
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Hampus Lindholm, LD
|23
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|2
|5
|2. Brandon Montour, RD
|23
|Anaheim
|18
|5
|4
|9
|3. Sam Steel, C
|19
|Regina (WHL)
|16
|5
|14
|19
|4. Nick Ritchie, LW
|21
|Anaheim
|15
|2
|4
|6
Last Year: Ninth (-10)
Aged Out: John Gibson, Rickard Rakell
Scoop: No organization fell further in the Core Four rankings than Anaheim year-over-year, but graduating Gibson and Rakell will leave a mark. The problem is that when Lindholm and Montour age out next season, it gets thin in a hurry for the Ducks after Steel and Jacob Larsson.
20. Montreal Canadiens
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Jonathan Drouin, C
|22
|Montreal
|18
|3
|9
|12
|2. Alex Galchenyuk, LW
|23
|Montreal
|19
|4
|3
|7
|3. Artturi Lehkonen, LW
|22
|Montreal
|18
|2
|3
|5
|4. Victor Mete, LD
|21
|Montreal
|19
|0
|3
|3
Last Year: 13th (-7)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: Drouin is tied for the team lead in points, which is no small feat given the expectations thrust upon him in the Montreal mecca. The Habs still seem to have no idea what they’re getting from Galchenyuk on a nightly basis. Mete stunned many with his jump to the NHL, but the ceiling doesn’t appear to be all that high for him and Lehkonen.
21. New York Islanders
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Mathew Barzal, C
|20
|NY Islanders
|17
|3
|11
|14
|2. Ilya Sorokin, G
|22
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|19
|12-5-2
|1.78
|.916
|3. Anthony Beauvillier, C/LW
|20
|NY Islanders
|13
|2
|2
|4
|4. Josh Ho-Sang, RW
|21
|NY Islanders
|7
|1
|4
|5
Last Year: 25th (+4)
Aged Out: Ryan Strome (also traded)
Scoop: Watch Barzal on a nightly basis and it’s not a stretch to say he has that rare bring-you-out-of-your-seat ability. He is shifty on his skates and he’s tough to defend, making him look like a star in the making. Sorokin could also be the Islanders’ long-awaited answer in net.
22. Minnesota Wild
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Kirill Kaprizov, LW
|20
|CSKA Moscow (KHL)
|24
|13
|15
|28
|2. Luke Kunin, C/RW
|19
|Minnesota
|14
|2
|2
|4
|3. Joel Eriksson Ek, C
|20
|Minnesota
|17
|1
|2
|3
|4. Matt Dumba, RD
|23
|Minnesota
|17
|0
|7
|7
Last Year: 18th (-4)
Aged Out: Jonas Brodin
Scoop: Kaprizov could well be a lower-case Nikita Kucherov for the Wild. He is one of just nine KHL players averaging better than a point per game this season ¬– as a 20-year-old. U.S. World Junior star Jordan Greenway, who didn’t make the cut, is also a top-notch prospect.
23. Ottawa Senators
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Thomas Chabot, LD
|20
|Belleville (AHL)
|10
|2
|3
|5
|2. Logan Brown, C
|19
|Windsor (OHL)
|8
|8
|7
|15
|3. Colin White, C
|20
|Belleville (AHL)
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4. Cody Ceci, RD
|23
|Ottawa
|16
|2
|1
|3
Last Year: 23rd (NC)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: The big win for Pierre Dorion in acquiring Matt Duchene is that he was able to keep all of his top five prospects ¬– Chabot, Brown, White, Filip Chlapik and Christian Jaros – in the organization. The bet is Chabot will be making a dent on the Sens’ blueline before the end of the season.
24. Vegas Golden Knights
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Shea Theodore, LD
|22
|Vegas
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2. Cody Glass, C
|18
|Portland (WHL)
|18
|10
|20
|30
|3. Nick Suzuki, C/RW
|18
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|18
|10
|21
|31
|4. Erik Brannstrom, LD
|18
|HV71 Jonkoping (SHL)
|18
|0
|4
|4
Last Year: NR
Aged Out: None
Scoop: The Golden Knights are one of two teams with just one current NHL player in their core, but that is to be expected for a first-year expansion entry. Smooth skating Shea Theodore is a solid pillar to build a defence around and GM George McPhee and Co. did well with first-round picks Glass (No. 6 overall), Suzuki (13) and Brannstrom (15).
25. Detroit Red Wings
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Dylan Larkin, C/LW
|21
|Detroit
|19
|3
|15
|18
|2. Anthony Mantha, RW
|23
|Detroit
|19
|10
|9
|19
|3. Andreas Athanasiou, C
|23
|Detroit
|9
|4
|2
|6
|4. Michael Rasmussen, C
|18
|Tri-City (WHL)
|14
|7
|10
|17
Last Year: 22nd (-3)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: It took until he was 23, but Mantha is showing this season why the Red Wings bet on him in the first round in 2013. He is tied for sixth in the NHL in goals, already approaching last season’s high of 17, while Larkin is rebounding to look more like the impact rookie we saw in 2015-16.
26. St. Louis Blues
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Jordan Kyrou, C
|19
|Sarnia (OHL)
|18
|17
|25
|40
|2. Robby Fabbri, C/LW
|21
|St. Louis
|3. Tage Thompson, C/LW
|20
|San Antonio (AHL)
|11
|4
|2
|6
|4. Robert Thomas, C
|18
|London (OHL)
|16
|15
|10
|25
Last Year: 19th (-7)
Aged Out: Colton Parayko
Scoop: Take your pick of centres to one day suit up for the Blues: Kyrou, Thompson or Thomas. It’s an embarrassment of riches down the middle for Doug Armstrong.
27. Chicago Blackhawks
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Nick Schmaltz, C
|21
|Chicago
|15
|3
|7
|10
|2. Alex DeBrincat, RW
|19
|Chicago
|19
|7
|5
|12
|3. Ryan Hartman, RW
|23
|Chicago
|18
|4
|6
|10
|4. Dylan Sikura, C
|22
|Northeastern (NCAA)
|8
|6
|8
|14
Last Year: 28th (+1)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: DeBrincat is putting the puck in the net with the Blackhawks just like he did for the Erie Otters in the OHL. Hartman is a 20-goal scorer. Schmaltz has been a better winger than centre. But will any of those three players be real difference makers for the Hawks?
28. Dallas Stars
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Miro Heiskanen, LD
|18
|Helsinki (SM Liiga)
|11
|7
|4
|11
|2. Esa Lindell, LD
|23
|Dallas
|18
|4
|3
|7
|3. Radek Faksa, C
|23
|Dallas
|17
|3
|4
|7
|4. Riley Tufte, LW
|19
|Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|12
|5
|3
|8
Last Year: 29th (+1)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: Heiskanen is the diamond find of Jim Nill’s expedition across Europe for a No. 1 defenceman. The 2017 third overall pick is incubating nicely in the Finnish Elite League, already a point-per-game defenceman amongst men.
29. Los Angeles Kings
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Adrian Kempe, LW
|21
|Los Angeles
|17
|7
|4
|11
|2. Kale Clague, RD
|19
|Brandon (WHL)
|17
|10
|21
|31
|3. Gabe Vilardi, C/RW
|18
|Los Angeles
|4. Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C
|18
|Spokane (WHL)
|18
|8
|13
|21
Last Year: 30th (+1)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: After finishing as last season’s Final Four, 11th overall pick Vilardi and second rounder Anderson-Dolan certainly helped restock the Kings’ barren prospect cupboard. Kempe is blossoming at the NHL level and Clague has the highest points-per-game average (1.82) among CHL defencemen.
30. Washington Capitals
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Andre Burakovsky, RW
|22
|Washington
|9
|1
|3
|4
|2. Ilya Samsonov, G
|20
|Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|16
|6-5-1
|2.77
|.912
|3. Jakub Vrana, RW
|21
|Washington
|19
|4
|3
|7
|4. Tom Wilson, RW
|23
|Washington
|15
|2
|3
|5
Last Year: 24th (-6)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: The Capitals are one of six teams to keep last year’s Core completely intact. But that’s not necessarily a good thing, with none of Washington’s four tracking to be truly elite talent in the NHL.
THE FINAL FOUR
31. San Jose Sharks
|Player
|Age
|2017-18
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1. Timo Meier, RW
|20
|San Jose
|15
|1
|2
|3
|2. Tomas Hertl, C
|24
|San Jose
|16
|3
|7
|10
|3. Josh Norris, C
|18
|Michigan (NCAA)
|10
|2
|5
|7
|4. Kevin Labanc, RW
|21
|San Jose
|14
|3
|4
|7
Last Year: 26th (-5)
Aged Out: None
Scoop: It’s getting late early for Meier, the ninth-overall pick in 2015, who hasn’t proven to be an impact player in 49 NHL games. In fact, Hertl is San Jose’s only hit among the Sharks’ four first-round picks since 2011, a trend Norris is hoping to reverse.
