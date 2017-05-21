MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United gave four players their first Premier League starts and a youthful team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on the final day of the season on Sunday.

One of the debutants — Josh Harrop — scored the opening goal in the 15th minute and Paul Pogba added the second in the 19th as United signed off its league campaign with a win before playing in the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Aged 16 years, 263 days, Angel Gomes became the club's youngest ever player in the Premier League when he came on as a late substitute for Wayne Rooney. Gomes was also the first Premier League player to have been born in the 21st century.

United finished in sixth place — out of the top four for the third time in four years since the retirement of manager Alex Ferguson — but can still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Pogba, the world's most expensive player, was one of the few star players to be handed a start by United manager Jose Mourinho after missing the previous two games following the death of the player's father. Pogba pointed to the sky after scoring his goal.

Pogba was substituted just before halftime.

United's starting lineup had an average age of 22 years, 284 days. The other debutants were Joel Pereira, Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell.