PHILADELPHIA — Jason Zucker scored his sixth goal in three games and Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves for his second straight shutout to give the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Zucker has scored Minnesota's last six goals, extending his team record when he banked in a rebound off Brian Elliott 1:06 into the third period.

Zucker scored Minnesota's goals in a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Wednesday night, then scored three times in the third period Thursday night in a 3-0 victory at Montreal that saw Dubnyk make a season-high 41 saves.

Dubnyk kept Minnesota in it with several strong saves through two scoreless periods and then withstood Philadelphia's late charge with an extra skater as the Wild finished a 2-2 trip.

Elliott stopped 26 shots and the Flyers were blanked for the fourth time this season.

After killing off the final 34 seconds of a power play to start the third period, Minnesota's Matt Dumba flubbed a shot that took an odd carom off the end boards. Zucker recovered the puck to the left of the crease and stuffed a shot past Elliott for his ninth goal, adding to the 25-year-old's remarkable week and memorable month.

Zucker's wife, Carly, gave birth to a boy Oct. 27.

Elliott and Dubnyk traded impressive saves through two periods in the first of consecutive games between the teams.

Elliott made a sliding stick stop on Mikko Koivu's short-handed attempt early, and Dubnyk kept Philadelphia off the board despite a 12-5 edge on shots in the first period.

Dubnyk made consecutive glove saves early in the second period, including on Sean Couturier's one-timer. Elliott responded by robbing Marcus Foligno, and the game opened up late in the second period with each goalie thwarting good chances.

Dubnyk, who last allowed a goal early in the third period Wednesday against Toronto, earned his 26th career shutout.

NOTES: Flyers C Nolan Patrick, who missed his eighth straight game with a suspected concussion, could practice Monday, GM Ron Hextall said. ... Flyers D Andrew MacDonald (upper body) is expected to practice Monday. ... Wild backup G Alex Stalock rejoined the team after a two-game absence for the birth of his daughter. ... Flyers F Jakub Voracek took two penalties, including a holding call with 3:49 left.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Tuesday night at Minnesota.

___

