Hockey Canada has announced that 109 of the country's top young players are invited to participate in a pair of virtual camps with Canada's National Women's Program.

Fifty players (eight goaltenders, 16 defencemen and 26 forwards) are attending the BFL CANADA National Women's Development Team summer camp, where they will meet weekly until athletes return to university in the fall.

Fifty-nine players (nine goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 30 forwards) are attending the BFL CANADA National Women's Under-18 summer camp where they will meet weekly until the 2021 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship, which is expected to be held from Jan. 5-12 in Sweden.

The U18 roster includes three players who won silver at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women's Championship (Eve Gascon, Sarah Paul, Sarah Wozniewicz), with another five as part of the development roster (Anne Cherkowski, Kendall Cooper, Nicole Gosling, Ashley Messier, Ann-Frederik Naud).

"It is important to recognize the accomplishment of these athletes being identified in our program at the under-18 and development level; they are a big part of our future moving forward," said Gina Kingsbury, director of women’s national teams with Hockey Canada. "The virtual sessions taking place allow us to connect and educate our athletes on their development. We are also trying to take advantage of this opportunity to connect our next-gen athletes with our current senior athletes, creating a strong tie between generations of our program."

Hockey Canada also announced the coaching staff for Canada's National Women's U18 team for the 2020-21 season.

Howie Draper, who has led Canada to gold (2019) and silver (2020) at the U18 women's world championship, returns as head coach.

He will be joined assistant coaches Alison Domenico, a women's hockey assistant coach at Providence College, Tara Watchorn, who was an assistant at the 2020 U18 women's worlds, and goaltending coach Gord Woodhall, who was part of the medal-winning staffs in 2019 and 2020.

National Camp Roster Name Pos Shoots/Catches Hometown Team Ava Boutilier G L/G Charlottetown, P.E.I./Î.-P.-É. University of New Hampshire (HE) Raygan Kirk G L/G Ste. Anne, Man. Robert Morris University (CHA) Madelyn McArthur G L/G St. Catharines, Ont. Boston College (HE) Halle Oswald G L/G Sanford, Man. University of Alberta (CW) Mahika Sarrazin G L/G Gatineau, Que./Qc Limoilou (CEGEP) Corinne Schroeder G L/G Elm Creek, Man. Boston University (HE) Kate Stuart G L/G Chiiliwack, B.C./C.-B. Boston University (HE) Kendra Woodland G L/G Kamloops, B.C./C.-B. University of New Brunswick (AUS) Ashton Bell D R/D Deloraine, Man. University of Minnesota Duluth (WCHA) Zoe Boyd D L/G Caldeon, Ont. Quinnipiac University (ECAC) Andriana Calderone D L/G Kirkland, Que./Qc Boston University (HE) Megan Carter D L/G Milton, Ont. Northeastern University (HE) Kendall Cooper D R/D Burlington, Ont. Quinnipiac University (ECAC) Jessica DiGirolamo D L/G Mississauga, Ont. Syracuse University (CHA) Nicole Gosling D L/G London, Ont. Clarkson University (ECAC) Alexie Guay D L/G Magog, Que./Qc Boston College (HE) Brooke Hobson D L/G Prince Albert, Sask. Northeastern University (HE) Olivia Knowles D R/D Campbell River, B.C./C.-B. University of Minnesota (WCHA) Maggie MacEachern D L/G Brooklin, Ont. Colgate University (ECAC) Stephanie Markowski D R/D Edmonton, Alta./Alb. Clarkson University (ECAC) Ashley Messier D R/D Wilcox, Sask. Cornell University (ECAC) Avery Mitchell D L/G Pickering, Ont. Clarkson University (ECAC) Kate Reilly D R/D Richmond, B.C./C.-B. Quinnipiac University (ECAC) Willow Slobodzian D L/G Clavet, Sask. Cornell University (ECAC) Lexie Adzija F/A L/G St. Thomas, Ont. Quinnipiac University (ECAC) Kassy Betinol F/A R/D Okotoks, Alta./Alb. University of Minnesota Duluth (WCHA) Anne Cherkowski F/A R/D Vernon, B.C./C.-B. University of Minnesota (WCHA) Maggie Connors F/A L/G St. John’s, N.L./T.-N.-L. Princeton University (ECAC) Claire Dalton F/A R/D Toronto, Ont. Yale University (ECAC) Gabrielle David F/A R/D Drummondville, Que./Qc Clarkson University (ECAC) Kristin Della Rovere F/A R/D Caledon East, Ont. Harvard University (ECAC) Rosalie Demers F/A L/G Blainville, Que./Qc Colgate University (ECAC) Emmy Fecteau F/A L/G Saint-Odilon, Que./Qc Concordia University (RSEQ) Sarah Fillier F/A R/D Georgetown, Ont. Princeton University (ECAC) Chloé Gendreau F/A R/D Sherbrooke, Que./Qc Champlain-Lennoxville (CEGEP) Julia Gosling F/A L/G London, Ont. St. Lawrence University (ECAC) Émilie Lavoie F/A L/G Beloeil, Que./Qc Édouard-Montpetit (CEGEP) Emma Maltais F/A L/G Burlington, Ont. Ohio State University (WCHA) Brooke McQuigge F/A L/G Bowmanville, Ont. Clarkson University (ECAC) Ann-Frédérik Naud F/A R/D Joliette, Que./Qc John Abbott College (CEGEP) Brette Pettet F/A R/D Kentville, N.S./N.-É. University of Wisconsin (WCHA) Gabrielle Plourde F/A R/D Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Que./Qc Limoilou (CEGEP) Amélie Poiré-Lehoux F/A R/D Plessisville, Que./Qc Édouard-Montpetit (CEGEP) Amy Potomak F/A R/D Aldergrove, B.C./C.-B. University of Minnesota (WCHA) Danielle Serdachny F/A R/D Edmonton, Alta./Alb. Colgate University (ECAC) Grace Shirley F/A R/D Saskatoon, Sask. University of Wisconsin (WCHA) Sophie Shirley F/A R/D Saskatoon, Sask. University of Wisconsin (WCHA) Alexa Vasko F/A L/G St. Catharines, Ont. Mercyhurst University (CHA) Audrey-Anne Veillette F/A R/D Drummondville, Que./Qc Université de Montréal (RSEQ) Daryl Watts F/A L/G Toronto, Ont. University of Wisconsin (WCHA)