Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers touched down in Regina on Tuesday and spoke to the media ahead of the 109th Grey Cup.

"Do we feel like an underdog? Sure we feel like an underdog," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've felt like an underdog all year. I think we're just two teams that are playing good football. And I think it's going to be a good game, and that's what I'm most excited about."

Bethel-Thompson's head coach, Ryan Dinwiddie, touched on approaching the game with an underdog mindset.

"I think we're an underdog," Dinwiddie said. "Anytime you're playing the back-to-back Grey Cup champs, and what they've done this year; they're a good football club. And to be the best you have to beat the best. I think the pressure is on them, not necessarily on us."

As for the nerves that may come with playing in the Grey Cup, Dinwiddie said there are none for his team.

"I think sometimes the media makes it sound like it's bigger than it is. This is what you do it for. The big games are the fun ones. [If] you let the nerves get into it and you're worried about the outcome, you're usually not going to put [forth] your best performance. We just have to go out there and win a football game."

While the Argonauts may feel like the underdog, their performances in recent weeks have shown they are not a team the Blue Bombers should take lightly. Bethel-Thompson and the Boatmen enter Sunday's winner-takes-all game having won eight of their last 10 games, with the 34-year-old Bethel-Thompson passing for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their 34-27 Eastern Final win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Finishing the regular season with 4,731 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, Bethel-Thompson set a new single-season high in passing yards, throwing for 700 more yards than his previous best set back in 2019 when he had 4,024. The fifth-year Argo also passed two-time Grey Cup champion Doug Flutie for fourth on the franchise's all-time passing yards list in Week 12 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"The whole reason to play football at this time is to play against the best," said Bethel-Thompson on the upcoming game against the Bombers. "They've been, for the last three years, the best team in this league. It would be sweet (to win) and that's why we're here. We want to play the best players on the biggest stage, at their best and beat them, and that's what we feel like we're ready for."

While the Grey Cup stage is not new to Bethel-Thompson, having won a ring as Ricky Ray's understudy in 2017 over the Calgary Stampeders, it's his first Grey Cup as a starter.

"It's what quarterbacks are measured by, right?" Bethel-Thompson said to the media about his legacy. "I mean we're, we're highly scrutinized. We're really just representations of how well our team is playing in so many fashions. But we're measured on making the right plays at the right time to get your team in a position to win a championship, that's what the whole quarterback position is about. The vindication of quarterbacks are measured by championships. If I want to consider myself a good quarterback, then I better win some championships.

"I guess you could say that I'm excited more than anything. I don't think of legacy. I don't think of anything long-term. The reward for hard work is more hard work. So I get to go watch film this week and prepare to play a football game and that's the most exciting part."

Bethel-Thompson's former rival-turned-teammate Ja'Gared Davis spoke on what it's like playing in the big game.

"You always want to play against the best," said the 32-year-old former Tiger-Cat. "This is always the time you want to put your best foot forward and why not try to beat the best and be the best when you're going against the best."

While content, Davis placed emphasis on the fact the job is not done yet.

"We've done what it takes to get here, this was our goal at the beginning of the season," said Davis. "At training camp, when we all set out what's our goals and aspirations? What [are] we trying to accomplish? And we have one more task at hand to try and check the box."

Sunday will see Davis play in his sixth consecutive Grey Cup. The Crockett, Tex., native reached it three seasons in a row with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-18) winning the 106th Grey Cup in 2018 over the Ottawa Redblacks. Davis went to back-to-back Grey Cups with the Tiger-Cats (2019,2021) before signing with the Argonauts in the off-season.

His mindset: don't let the game get too big

"It's just a game," said Davis. "Regardless of what game it is, it's just a game...you just have to go do the little things. It's the little that always make the biggest difference at the end of the game."

Coming off the plane sporting his Grey Cup rings, Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill talked about what they mean to him.

"Having these rings on means a lot," said the 34-year-old three-time Grey Cup champion. "There's so many stories that go into just one ring. there's so much pain, sacrifice, blood, sweat, tears, everything. Not just myself, my teammates, family; there's a lot that goes into this."

"These are very, very hard to come by. There's a lot of great players who have played in this league and never won one. [I'm] very fortunate to be here for an opportunity for my fourth."

While the outside noise can be loud amid the pursuit of a third straight Grey Cup, Bighill remains locked in and focused solely on Sunday.

"We're focused on what we always focus on: the details of playing the best game that we can and trying to play the perfect game...When the dust is settled after the last whistle, we can then talk then about what the aftermath may or may not be."

A Grey Cup champion with the Redblacks in 2018, Greg Ellingson is excited about the possibility of adding another ring to his name.

"I think that's why you sign with any team is the chance to have the opportunity to be here," said the 33-year-old. "You work all year so you get to this point. So at this point, kind of the same thing: just 1-0 this week."

A free-agent signing by the Blue Bombers, the Tampa, Fla., native spent time with the Tiger-Cats (2012-13), Redblacks (2015-18) and, most recently, the Edmonton Elks (2019, 2021) but talked about how different it has been playing for the Bombers.

"This year has definitely the hardest-working team that I think I've been a part of. And of all the teams that I [have been on] Ottawa and Hamilton, the teams that I have had there, there are great locker rooms. That's something that every team is going to say about the guys in that locker room. It's a special group and, and that's no different here. But I think in comparison to the other teams that I've been on, this is by far the hardest-working group that I've been around."

That hard work is what Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea believes got them back to a third straight Grey Cup, which doesn't change now.

"The one message for the players tonight will be, 'find a way to get back to that process.' Those little things that you do on a regular basis you're gonna have to find time, create time for those things and don't skip them over."