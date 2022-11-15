Keep updated on all of the news, notes and more this week ahead of Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts with TSN.ca's Grey Cup Daily.

Argonauts, Blue Bombers meet in 109th Grey Cup after impressive seasons

Winners of their respective divisions in 2022, the Toronto Argonauts take on the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina for the first time since 1950.

Following a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2021 Eastern Final, the Argonauts bolstered their offence with the free-agent signings of former Winnipeg native and Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris along with former Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks.

With a combined 21 seasons of CFL experience and numerous accolades, the two brought their veteran experience into BMO Field in Week 2 against the Montreal Alouettes.

The 35-year-old Harris became the Argos' bell cow, racking up 87 yards on 18 carries, while Banks, 34, acclimated himself with the Double Blue faithful for the first time, reeling in three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in his Argos debut.

The Argonauts outlasted the Alouettes 20-19 after David Cote missed a 21-yard field goal attempt wide right.

Though they were riding high, the Argos dropped back-to-back games. First in Week 3 against Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions to the tune of 44-3 and the following week to the Blue Bombers 23-22.

The Argonauts' Week 6 win (30-24) over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Wolfville, N.S., as part of Touchdown Atlantic sparked a hot streak as they would win again the following week in Regina. That game saw Harris surpass 10,000 career yards and became the first Canadian running back to reach the milestone.

Week 8 saw the Argos lose to the Ottawa Redblacks before rebounding in Week 9 in the first of four games in five weeks against the Ticats.

Adversity struck just one week later at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton when Harris suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which at the time was suspected to be season-ending.

The Argonauts continued onward, winning seven of their next 10 games and claimed first place in the East Division, securing home field throughout the playoffs. Along the way, the Double Blue saw the ascension of Ottawa native Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

The 25-year-old finished the 2022 campaign fifth in receptions (81), sixth in receiving yards (1,101), first in yards after the catch (483) and tied for seventh in touchdown receptions (5). A product of Wilfred Laurier University, Gittens led all Canadian receivers in yards and receptions and is only the fourth Canadian pass-catcher to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season in the last decade. His efforts saw him named alongside Rourke for the league's Most Outstanding Canadian.

Harris returned for the Argonauts' Eastern-Final bout with the Alouettes, where he and Gittens scored touchdowns to help lead them past the Als 34-27 and reach the Grey Cup for the first time since 2017.

In Winnipeg, fresh off their second Grey Cup title in a row, the void Harris' departure left was filed by fellow Winnipeg native Brady Oliveira.

At 25-years-old and in his third season with the Bombers, the backfield was now Oliveira's.

Alongside quarterback Zach Collaros, Brady and the Blue Bombers began with nine straight wins with their sights set on a 10th that would match the 1960 Blue Bombers’ start. The Blue Bombers led until late in the fourth quarter when Dominique Davis tied the game with a one-yard QB sneak. The game would need overtime, where Marc Liegghio’s 37-yard field goal attempt hit the upright, resulting in their first loss of the season.

The Blue Bombers cruised through Weeks 12-14 before Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw for 327 yards and five touchdowns, handing the Blue Bombers their second loss of the season.

Week 18 saw the Blue Bombers' third and final loss of the season when they fell to the Rourke-less Lions 40-32.

The Blue Bombers and Lions met again weeks later in the Western Final with Rourke returning from a Lisfranc injury and back under centre. After outlasting BC 28-20 and advancing to the Grey Cup, Winnipeg looks to become the first team since Edmonton (1978-82) to three-peat.



Collaros good to go for Grey Cup

After suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's Western Final against the BC Lions, there is no concern over the availability of Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros for the 109th Grey Cup on Nov. 20 against the Toronto Argonauts, TSN's football insider Dave Naylor reports.

Hearing there is no concern over @ZCollaros7 availability for the Grey Cup game.#CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 14, 2022

The 34-year-old did not finish the Western Final after his ankle was caught under a Lions' defender during an attempt to scramble late in the fourth quarter.

Collaros attempted to come out with the Bombers' offence for their next series, but could not. Backup Dru Brown replaced Collaros and finished the game. Collaros finished 14 of 20 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown.

The reigning Most Outstanding Player and 108th Grey Cup's Most Valuable Player told TSN's Farhan Lalji postgame that his ankle was okay.



Grey Cup Arrives

Ahead of the 109th Grey Cup championship from Mosaic Stadium between the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts (Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT on the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App), the Grey Cup trophy arrived in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Monday.

Via a Canadian Armed Forces escort, the Grey Cup touched down at 15 Wing Moose Jaw with colonel Jonathan Bouchard, commander of 15 Wing, and Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie welcoming the arrival of the iconic trophy.

Grey Cup touches down in Regina ahead of Grey Cup CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie touched down in Regina ahead of a week of festivities leading up to the Grey Cup and he spoke about how great it is to be able to celebrate for a week leading up to the final between the Blue Bombers and Argonauts.

"It's exciting, obviously," said Ambrosie following the arrival of the Grey Cup trophy.

"Regina, this has been a delayed Grey Cup. And the fact that we're gonna have a full-blown festival in this beautiful city and beautiful province, words can't express how much we're looking forward to the weekend. We've got a good matchup: Winnipeg (Blue Bombers) against Toronto (Argonauts) – two very good teams. I think the week will be great, and then we'll end with a great Grey Cup game. Everyone's excited."

Sunday's game will mark the fourth time the Grey Cup has been played in Regina and the first time it will be played at Mosaic Stadium. Previously, the most recent Grey Cup to be held in Regina was the 101st CFL championship in 2013 between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the now-demolished Taylor Field.