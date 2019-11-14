Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick will hold a workout on Saturday and 11 NFL teams will attend, the NFL announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the NFL announced that representatives from Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington will all be at the workout.

"With two days remaining until the workout, we expect additional teams to commit." the statement reads.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills.

Video of the workout and interview will be taken and sent to all 32 teams, including head coaches and general managers.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the same year that the Milwaukee native began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

In the fall of 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league. The league's request to dismiss the case was denied, but before it went to trial, Kaepernick withdrew the grievance after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL.

A second-round pick out of Nevada in 2011, Kaepernick led the Niners to the 2012 NFC Championship. The team would go on to lose Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.