12 teams open virtual off-season programs
Twelve NFL teams will begin their virtual off-season programs today, while the other 20 teams will open in a week. Of the 12 teams, only three - the Bills, Colts, and Patriots - will begin virtual workouts today, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patritos, New York Giants, and Washington will all begin their off-season work virtually today.
The other nine teams will begin classroom work, but no physical training today, per Pelissero.