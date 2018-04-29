A 14-car accident with 22 laps remaining at Talladega Superspeedway eliminated many top drivers Sunday afternoon.

Jimmie Johnson's car drifted low into traffic to trigger the wreck. Among those collected were Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Johnson was able to continue the race and said his Chevrolet spun after he felt like he'd been hit in the rear left corner of the car.

Paul Menard was involved in the accident and knocked out of the race. He had scored the first stage victory of his career by winning the second segment.

Joey Logano was the only Team Penske driver to make it through the accident without damage. Five-time Talladega winner Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney both suffered damage.

Logano would go on to capture first place, his first win since April 30th of last year and his third career victory at Talladega.