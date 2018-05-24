NUREMBERG, Germany — Two-time champion Kiki Bertens rallied to beat Mona Barthel of Germany 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the Nuremberg Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Bertens fought back after losing the opening set to the 122nd-ranked Barthel, and the Dutch player next faces Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium.

Also in the second round, Alison Riske defeated Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 for a match against the sixth-seeded Sorana Cirstea.

Katerina Siniakova and Johanna Larsson both advanced to the semifinals. The eighth-seeded Siniakova beat Fanny Stollar of Hungary 7-5, 6-4, and Larsson rallied to beat Kristyna Pliskova 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in their respective quarterfinals.

The day's schedule was disrupted by rain, leading organizers of the clay-court tournament to offer spectators half-price tickets for Friday.