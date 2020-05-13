With the COVID-19 global pandemic putting a halt to most sports - including curling - for the foreseeable future, TSN will deliver classic curling matches every Sunday night to help fill the granite void. Check out the preview for this Sunday's games featuring the 2016 Continental Cup and the 2017 Roar of the Rings.

It’s a mixed bag this weekend on TSN’s Sunday Sweeps as you can relive a classic final day from the 2016 Continental Cup as well as the gold-medal games from the 2017 Roar of the Rings in Ottawa when Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe punched their tickets to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Sunday Sweeps Broadcast Schedule

1pm ET on TSN1, TSN Direct – 2016 Continental Cup: Final Skins Game

6pm ET on TSN3, TSN Direct – 2017 Roar of the Rings Men’s Final: Kevin Koe vs. Mike McEwen

9pm ET on TSN3, TSN Direct - 2017 Roar of the Rings Women’s Final: Chelsea Carey vs. Rachel Homan

Heading into the final draw of the 2016 Continental Cup, Team North America and Team World were tied at 22.5 points, each needing to reach the 30.5 mark to capture the title.

A total of 15 points were available as the final three skins games would determine the champion, airing Sunday at 1pm ET on TSN1.

Late in the evening, North America led 29.5-26 and had a chance to finish off their opponents with a miss by Scottish skip Eve Muirhead. The 2013 world champion came up clutch to pick up a point against Jennifer Jones to keep Team World’s hope alive.

Then Kevin Koe missed a game-winning shot against Sweden’s Niklas Edin that would have given North America the championship.

Still, Team World had life.

However, seconds later, the flurry of action climaxed when 2010 Olympic champ John Morris made a takeout to edge Norway’s Torger Nergard in a mixed skins game, giving North America the dramatic victory.

The final score was 30.5-29.5 after Edin bettered Koe in a meaningless draw to the button to determine that match. The win marked the fourth straight time Canada/North America defeated Europe/World at the Continental Cup.

"I've never been a part of something like that, a championship that was so close," said Morris. "It was pretty electric in there, pretty cool to be a part of."

Continental Cup of Curling: Skins Competition - Rd. 2 For the first time in the 12-year history of the Continental Cup both teams were deadlocked heading into the final round of competition and it was Team North America that prevailed by a final score of 30.5 to 29.5.

Over a year later, the best curlers in Canada converged at the Canadian Tire Centre in the nation’s capital for the 2017 Roar of the Rings Olympic trials.

On the women’s side, Rachel Homan and her rink of out of the Ottawa Curling Club had the pressure of being the hometown team on them all week.

Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle got off to a slightly shaky start with an 8-4 loss to Chelsea Carey in the opening draw. Any early nerves were quickly eradicated, however, as the foursome proceeded to reel off eight straight, including beating rivals Team Jones in the round-robin finale and semi-final, to set up a rematch with Team Carey in the final.

Carey, Cathy Overton-Clapham, Jocelyn Peterman and Laine Peters went undefeated in the round robin and got a bye straight to the gold-medal final, a game you can relive Sunday at 6pm ET on TSN3 and TSN Direct.

Must See: Homan to represent Canada at Olympics Chelsea Carey needs to make a double takeout with her final rock in the 10th end, but it doesn't have enough as Rachel Homan and her team will represent Canada at the upcoming Olympics.

Solid shooting by Homan’s crew and some early misses by Team Carey led to back-to-back steals to open the game. Homan scored the first deuce in the sixth end to take a 5-2 lead before Carey answered back with a pair of her own in the next end.

Team Homan led 6-4 without hammer heading into the 10th and final end. There they limited Team Carey to just a single, good enough to claim victory at the Olympic trials and earn a trip to Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"That game was won on inches here and there," Homan said. "I'm just really proud of my team for sticking with it and battling through."

On the men’s side of the draw, Kevin Koe’s Alberta squad of Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert earned a bye to the final after going 7-1 in the round robin.

They had a date with Winnipeg’ Team Mike McEwen after their skipper shot the lights out to defeat defending Brier champion Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador in the semis, 6-4.

The gold-medal game, airing Sunday at 9pm ET on TSN1 and TSN Direct, was a rematch of the 2017 Brier semi-final, a game Koe won by scoring a deuce in the 10th before stealing a single in the extra end.

Must See: Koe's draw sends them to the Olympics Kevin Koe needs a draw to the four foot and his brushes drag it right there to defeat Mike McEwen and earn their chance to represent Canada at the upcoming Olympics.

The final was tied 6-6 coming home with Koe having the all-important hammer. With the last shot of the game, the then 42-year-old skip needed a piece of the four-foot with McEwen sitting a pair in the eight-foot after a well-played end. With the help of his sweepers, the cool, calm and collected Koe made no mistake and sent his team out of the Glencoe Club in Calgary to the Winter Olympics.

"What a game, we beat a great team," Koe said. "It came down to last shot and I'm glad we had last rock. I honestly wasn't sure it was going to make it but what sweeping by the boys."

McEwen shot a blistering 95 per cent in the game. A short time later, Team McEwen announced they would be parting ways after an 11-year run together.

Koe and Homan both finished off the podium at the Olympics, the first time in history Canada has failed to medal in curling.