TSN, CTV and CTV Two are Canada's home of football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our schedules for this week's playoff games below, and stay on this page each week for updated broadcast schedules. The NFL Lives Here.



2018-19 NFL Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET/PT) Network Thursday, September 6 Falcons vs. Eagles 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, September 9 Jaguars vs. Giants 1pm/10am TSN2 Sunday, September 9 Chiefs vs. Chargers 4pm/1pm TSN2 Sunday, September 9 Bears vs. Packers 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, September 10 Jets vs. Lions 7:10pm/4:10pm TSN Monday, September 10 Rams vs. Raiders 10:15pm/7:15pm TSN Thursday, September 13 Ravens vs. Bengals 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, September 16 Dolphins vs. Jets 1pm/10am TSN3/5 Sunday, September 16 Lions vs. 49ers 4pm/1pm TSN3/5 Sunday, September 16 Giants vs. Cowboys 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, September 17 Seahawks vs. Bears 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN1/5 (JIP onTSN4 at 8pm et) Thursday, September 20 Jets vs. Browns 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, September 23 Packers vs. Redskins 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, September 23 Chargers vs. Rams 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, September 23 Patriots vs. Lions 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, September 24 Steelers vs. Buccaneers 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN1/5 Thursday, September 27 Vikings vs. Rams 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, September 30 Browns vs. Raiders 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, September 30 Ravens vs. Steelers 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, October 1 Chiefs vs. Broncos 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, October 4 Colts vs. Patriots 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, October 7 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, October 7 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, October 7 Cowboys vs. Texans 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, October 8 Redskins vs. Saints 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, October 11 Eagles vs. Giants 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, October 14 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, October 14 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, October 14 Chiefs vs. Patriots 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, October 15 49ers vs. Packers 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, October 18 Broncos vs. Cardinals 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, October 21 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, October 21 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, October 21 Rams vs. 49ers 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, October 22 Giants vs. Falcons 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, October 25 Dolphins vs. Texans 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, October 28 TBD 1pm/10am TBD Sunday, October 28 TBD 4pm/1pm TBD Sunday, October 28 Saints vs. Vikings 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, October 29 Patriots vs. Bills 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, November 1 Raiders vs. 49ers 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, November 4 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, November 4 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, November 4 Packers vs. Patriots 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, November 5 Titans vs. Cowboys 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, November 8 Panthers vs. Steelers 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, November 11 TBD 1pm/10am TBD Sunday, November 11 TBD 4pm/1pm TBD Sunday, November 11 Cowboys vs. Eagles 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, November 12 Giants vs. 49ers 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, November 15 Packers vs. Seahawks 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, November 18 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, November 18 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, November 18 Steelers vs. Jaguars 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, November 19 Chiefs vs. Rams 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, November 22 Bears vs. Lions 12:30pm/9:30am TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 22 Redskins vs. Cowboys 4pm/1pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 22 Falcons vs. Saints 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, November 25 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, November 25 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, November 25 Packers vs. Vikings 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, November 26 Titans vs. Texans 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, November 29 Saints vs. Cowboys 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, December 2 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, December 2 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, December 2 49ers vs. Seahawks 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, December 3 Redskins vs. Eagles 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, December 6 Jaguars vs. Titans 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, December 9 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, December 9 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, December 9 Steelers vs. Raiders 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, December 10 Vikings vs. Seahawks 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Thursday, December 13 Chargers vs. Chiefs 7:30pm/4:30pm TSN/CTV2 Saturday, December 15 Browns vs. Broncos TBD TSN Saturday, December 15 Texans vs. Jets TBD TSN Sunday, December 16 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, December 16 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, December 16 Eagles vs. Rams 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, December 17 Saints vs. Panthers 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Saturday, December 22 TBD TBD TBD Saturday, December 22 TBD TBD TBD Sunday, December 23 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, December 23 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, December 23 Chiefs vs. Seahawks 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Monday, December 24 Broncos vs. Raiders 8:15pm/5:15pm TSN Sunday, December 30 TBD 1pm/10am TSN Sunday, December 30 TBD 4pm/1pm TSN Sunday, December 30 TBD 7pm/4pm TSN/CTV2 Saturday, January 5 Wild Card TBD TBD Saturday, January 5 Wild Card TBD TBD Sunday, January 6 Wild Card TBD TBD Sunday, January 6 Wild Card TBD TBD Saturday, January 12 Divisional Playoff TBD TBD Saturday, January 12 Divisional Playoff TBD TBD Sunday, January 13 Divisional Playoff TBD TBD Sunday, January 13 Divisional Playoff TBD TBD Sunday, January 20 Conference Championship TBD TBD Sunday, January 20 Conference Championship TBD TBD Sunday, January 27 Pro Bowl TBD TBD Sunday, February 3 Super Bowl LIII TBD TBD