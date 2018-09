2018 Davis Cup - Canada vs. Netherlands (at Toronto)

World Group Playoff - Canada vs. Netherlands at Toronto (indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Sep. 14 Singles No. 1 - Singles No. 2 - Sep. 15 Doubles - Sep. 16 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Reverse Singles No. 2 -

Best-of-five series tied 0-0

Canada roster: Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniel Nestor, Frank Dancevic (captain)

Netherlands roster: Robin Haase, Scott Griekspoor, Thiemo De Bakker, Jean-Julien Rojer, Matwe Middelkoop, Paul Haarhuis (captain)

Winner remains in World Group for 2019

World Group, First Round - Canada vs. Croatia at Osijek (indoor clay courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Feb. 2 Singles No. 1 - Pospisil vs. Coric Croatia wins 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Singles No. 2 - Shapovalov vs. Galovic Canada wins 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 Feb. 3 Doubles - Nestor/Pospisil vs. Dodig/Skugor Croatia wins 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 Feb. 4 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Shapovalov vs. Coric Croatia wins 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Reverse Singles No. 2 - Polansky vs. Galovic -

Croatia wins series 3-1

Canada roster: Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Peter Polansky, Daniel Nestor, Frank Dancevic (player/captain)

Croatia roster: Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Viktor Galovic, Franko Skugor, Ivan Dodig, Zeljko Krajan (captain)

Croatia advances to World Group quarter-finals in April.

Canada to play World Group Playoff in September.

World Group, Playoff - Canada vs. India at Edmonton (indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Sep. 15 Singles No. 1 - Schnur vs. Ramanathan India wins 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 Singles No. 2 - Shapovalov vs. Bhambri Canada wins 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-1 Sep. 16 Doubles - Nestor/Pospisil vs. Bopanna/Raja Canada wins 7-5, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 Sep. 17 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Shapovalov vs. Ramanathan Canada wins 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 Reverse Singles No. 2 - Schnur vs. Bhambri India wins 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Canada wins series 3-2

Canada roster: Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Daniel Nestor, Martin Laurendeau (captain)

India roster: Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mahesh Bhupathi (captain)

Canada advances to World Group first round in February.

India is relegated to zonal group qualifying for 2018.

World Group, First Round - Canada vs. Great Britain at Ottawa (indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Feb. 3 Singles No. 1 - Shapovalov vs. Evans Britain wins 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Singles No. 2 - Pospisil vs. Edmund Canada wins 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(3) Feb. 4 Doubles - Nestor/Pospisil vs. Murray/Inglot Britain wins 7-6(1), 6-7(3), 7-6(3), 6-3 Feb. 5 Reverse Singles No. 1 - Pospisil vs. Evans Canada wins 7-6(3), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) Reverse Singles No. 2 - Shapovalov vs. Edmund Britain wins 6-3, 6-4, 2-1, defaulted

Great Britain wins series 3-2

Canada roster: Peter Polansky, Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Daniel Nestor, Martin Laurendeau (captain)

Great Britain roster: Daniel Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray, Dominic Inglot, Leon Smith (captain)

Great Britain advances to World Group quarter-finals in April.

Canada to play World Group Playoff in September.

World Group, Playoff - Canada vs. Chile at Halifax (Indoor hard courts) DATE MATCH-UP RESULT Sep. 16 Singles No. 1 - Dancevic vs. Garin Canada wins 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 Singles No. 2 - Pospisil vs. Jarry Canada wins 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 Sep. 17 Doubles - Pospisil/Shamasdin vs. Podlipnik-Castillo/Jarry Canada wins 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) Sep. 18 Rev. Singles No. 1 - Shapovalov vs. Garin Canada wins 7-6(5), 6-4 Rev. Singles No. 2 - Dancevic vs. Lama Canada wins 6-4, 6-4

Canada wins series 5-0

Canada roster: Frank Dancevic, Vasek Pospisil, Adil Shamasdin, Denis Shapovalov, Martin Laurendeau (captain)

Chile roster: Christian Garin, Nicolas Jarry, Gonzalo Lama, Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Nicolas Massu (captain)

Canada advances to World Group first round in 2017.

Chile is relegated to Americas Zone Group I qualifying for 2017.