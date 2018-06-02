Jun 2, 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup: Group E rosters
TSN.ca Staff
NOTE: Teams must submit a final 23-man roster by June 4
Brazil (CONMEBOL) - Manager: Tite
BRAZIL
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Alisson
|25
|Roma (SERA)
|GK
|Cassio
|30
|Corinthians (BRA)
|GK
|Ederson
|24
|Manchester City (EPL)
|DF
|Thiago Silva
|33
|PSG (LIG1)
|DF
|Miranda
|33
|Inter (SERA)
|DF
|Pedro Geromel
|32
|Gremio (BRA)
|DF
|Filipe Luis
|32
|Atletico Madrid (LIGA)
|DF
|Marcelo
|30
|Real Madrid (LIGA)
|DF
|Marquinhos
|24
|PSG (LIG1)
|DF
|Danilo
|26
|Manchester City (EPL)
|DF
|Fagner
|28
|Corinthians (BRA)
|MF
|Casemiro
|26
|Real Madrid (LIGA)
|MF
|Renato Augusto
|30
|Beijing Sinobo Guoan (CHN)
|MF
|Philippe Coutinho
|25
|Barcelona (LIGA)
|MF
|Paulinho
|29
|Barcelona (LIGA)
|MF
|Fernandinho
|33
|Manchester City (EPL)
|MF
|Fred
|25
|Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
|MF
|Willian
|29
|Chelsea (EPL)
|FW
|Douglas Costa
|27
|Juventus (SERA)
|FW
|Gabriel Jesus
|21
|Manchester City (EPL)
|FW
|Neymar
|26
|PSG (LIG1)
|FW
|Roberto Firmino
|26
|Liverpool (EPL)
|FW
|Taison
|30
|Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Costa Rica (CONCACAF) - Manager: Oscar Ramirez
COSTA RICA
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Keylor Navas
|31
|Real Madrid (LIGA)
|GK
|Patrick Pemberton
|36
|Alajuelense (COS)
|GK
|Leonel Moreira
|28
|Herediano (COS)
|DF
|Johnny Acosta
|34
|Rionegro Aguilas (COL)
|DF
|Giancarlo Gonzalez
|30
|Bologna (SERA)
|DF
|Cristian Gamboa
|28
|Celtic (SPL)
|DF
|Bryan Oviedo
|28
|Sunderland (ENG1)
|DF
|Oscar Duerte
|28
|Espanyol (LIGA)
|DF
|Francisco Calvo
|25
|Minnesota United (MLS)
|DF
|Kendall Waston
|30
|Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS)
|DF
|Ronald Matarrita
|23
|New York City (MLS)
|DF
|Ian Smith
|20
|Norrkoping (SWE)
|MF
|Celso Borges
|30
|Deportivo (LIGA)
|MF
|Christian Bolanos
|34
|Saprissa (COS)
|MF
|Randall Azofeifa
|33
|Herediano (COS)
|MF
|Yeltsin Tejeda
|26
|Lausanne-Sport (SWI)
|MF
|David Guzman
|28
|Portland Timbers (MLS)
|MF
|Rodney Wallace
|29
|New York City (MLS)
|MF
|Daniel Colindres
|33
|Saprissa (COS)
|FW
|Bryan Ruiz
|32
|Sporting (POR)
|FW
|Joel Campbell
|25
|Real Betis (LIGA)
|FW
|Marco Urena
|28
|Los Angeles (MLS)
|FW
|Johan Venegas
|29
|Saprissa (COS)
Serbia (UEFA) - Manager: Mladen Krstajic
SERBIA
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Vladimir Stojkovic
|34
|Partizan (SER)
|GK
|Marko Dmitrovic
|26
|Eibar (LIGA)
|GK
|Predrag Rajkovic
|22
|Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
|DF
|Antonio Rukavina
|34
|Villarreal (LIGA)
|DF
|Dusko Tosic
|33
|Guangzhou (CHN)
|DF
|Nikola Milenkovic
|20
|Fiorentina (SERA)
|DF
|Milos Veljkovic
|22
|Werder Bremen (BUN)
|DF
|Branislav Ivanovic
|34
|Zenit (RUS)
|DF
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|32
|Roma (SERA)
|DF
|Milan Rodic
|27
|Red Star (SER)
|DF
|Uros Spajic
|25
|Krasnodar (RUS)
|MF
|Andrija Zivkovic
|20
|Benfica (POR)
|MF
|Dusan Tadic
|29
|Southampton (EPL)
|MF
|Nemanja Radonjic
|22
|Red Star (SER)
|MF
|Luka Milivojevic
|27
|Crystal Palace (EPL)
|MF
|Filip Kostic
|25
|Hamburg (2BUN)
|MF
|Marko Grujic
|22
|Liverpool (EPL)
|MF
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|23
|Lazio (SERA)
|MF
|Nemanja Matic
|29
|Manchester United (EPL)
|MF
|Adem Ljajic
|26
|Torino (SERA)
|FW
|Aleksandar Prijovic
|28
|PAOK (GRE)
|FW
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|23
|Newcastle (EPL)
|FW
|Luka Jovic
|20
|Eintracht (BUN)
Switzerland (UEFA) - Manager: Vladimir Petrovic
SWITZERLAND (PRELIMINARY SQUAD)
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Yann Sommer
|29
|Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN)
|GK
|Roman Burki
|27
|Borussia Dortmund (BUN)
|GK
|Gregor Kobel
|20
|Hoffenheim (BUN)
|GK
|Yvon Mvogo
|23
|RB Leipzig (BUN)
|DF
|Stephan Lichsteiner
|34
|Juventus (SERA)
|DF
|Johan Djourou
|31
|Antalyaspor (TUR)
|DF
|Ricardo Rodriguez
|25
|Milan (SERA)
|DF
|Fabian Schar
|26
|Deportivo (LIGA)
|DF
|Michael Lang
|27
|Basel (SWI)
|DF
|Francois Moubandje
|27
|Toulouse (LIG1)
|DF
|Silvan Widmer
|25
|Udinese (SERA)
|DF
|Manuel Akanji
|22
|Borussia Dortmund (BUN)
|DF
|Nico Elvedi
|21
|Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN)
|MF
|Valon Behrami
|33
|Udinese (SERA)
|MF
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|26
|Stoke City (CHA)
|MF
|Gelson Fernandes
|31
|Eintracht (BUN)
|MF
|Blerim Dzemali
|32
|Bologna (SERA)
|MF
|Granit Xhaka
|25
|Arsenal (EPL)
|MF
|Steven Zuber
|26
|Hoffenheim (BUN)
|MF
|Remo Freuler
|26
|Atalanta (SERA)
|MF
|Denis Zakaria
|21
|Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN)
|MF
|Edimilson Fernandes
|22
|West Ham (EPL)
|FW
|Haris Seferovic
|26
|Benfica (POR)
|FW
|Josip Drmic
|25
|Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN)
|FW
|Breel Embolo
|21
|Schalke (BUN)
|FW
|Mario Gavranovic
|28
|Dinamo (CRO)