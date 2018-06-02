NOTE: Teams must submit a final 23-man roster by June 4

Brazil (CONMEBOL) - Manager: Tite

Embedded Image
Roberto Firmino

BRAZIL

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  Alisson  25  Roma (SERA) 
GK  Cassio  30  Corinthians (BRA) 
GK  Ederson  24  Manchester City (EPL) 
DF  Thiago Silva 33  PSG (LIG1) 
DF  Miranda  33  Inter (SERA) 
DF  Pedro Geromel 32  Gremio (BRA) 
DF  Filipe Luis  32  Atletico Madrid (LIGA) 
DF  Marcelo  30  Real Madrid (LIGA) 
DF  Marquinhos  24  PSG (LIG1) 
DF  Danilo 26  Manchester City (EPL) 
DF  Fagner 28  Corinthians (BRA) 
MF Casemiro  26  Real Madrid (LIGA) 
MF  Renato Augusto 30  Beijing Sinobo Guoan (CHN) 
MF  Philippe Coutinho  25  Barcelona (LIGA) 
MF  Paulinho  29  Barcelona (LIGA) 
MF  Fernandinho  33  Manchester City (EPL) 
MF  Fred  25  Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 
MF  Willian  29  Chelsea (EPL) 
FW  Douglas Costa  27  Juventus (SERA) 
FW  Gabriel Jesus  21  Manchester City (EPL) 
FW  Neymar 26  PSG (LIG1) 
FW  Roberto Firmino  26  Liverpool (EPL) 
FW  Taison  30  Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 

Costa Rica (CONCACAF) - Manager: Oscar Ramirez 

Embedded Image
Keylor Navas

COSTA RICA

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  Keylor Navas  31  Real Madrid (LIGA) 
GK  Patrick Pemberton  36  Alajuelense (COS) 
GK  Leonel Moreira  28  Herediano (COS) 
DF  Johnny Acosta  34  Rionegro Aguilas (COL) 
DF  Giancarlo Gonzalez  30  Bologna (SERA) 
DF  Cristian Gamboa  28  Celtic (SPL) 
DF  Bryan Oviedo  28  Sunderland (ENG1) 
DF Oscar Duerte  28  Espanyol (LIGA) 
DF  Francisco Calvo  25   Minnesota United (MLS)
DF  Kendall Waston  30  Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) 
DF  Ronald Matarrita  23  New York City (MLS) 
DF  Ian Smith 20  Norrkoping (SWE) 
MF  Celso Borges  30  Deportivo (LIGA) 
MF  Christian Bolanos  34  Saprissa (COS) 
MF  Randall Azofeifa  33  Herediano (COS) 
MF  Yeltsin Tejeda  26  Lausanne-Sport (SWI) 
MF  David Guzman 28  Portland Timbers (MLS) 
MF  Rodney Wallace  29  New York City (MLS) 
MF  Daniel Colindres 33  Saprissa (COS) 
FW  Bryan Ruiz 32  Sporting (POR) 
FW  Joel Campbell 25   Real Betis (LIGA)
FW  Marco Urena  28  Los Angeles (MLS) 
FW  Johan Venegas 29  Saprissa (COS) 

Serbia (UEFA) - Manager: Mladen Krstajic

 

Embedded Image
Nemanja Matic

SERBIA

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  Vladimir Stojkovic 34 Partizan (SER) 
GK  Marko Dmitrovic  26  Eibar (LIGA) 
GK  Predrag Rajkovic  22  Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 
DF  Antonio Rukavina  34  Villarreal (LIGA) 
DF  Dusko Tosic  33  Guangzhou (CHN) 
DF  Nikola Milenkovic  20  Fiorentina (SERA) 
DF  Milos Veljkovic  22  Werder Bremen (BUN) 
DF  Branislav Ivanovic  34  Zenit (RUS) 
DF  Aleksandar Kolarov  32  Roma (SERA) 
DF  Milan Rodic  27  Red Star (SER) 
DF  Uros Spajic  25  Krasnodar (RUS) 
MF  Andrija Zivkovic  20  Benfica (POR) 
MF  Dusan Tadic 29  Southampton (EPL) 
MF  Nemanja Radonjic  22  Red Star (SER) 
MF  Luka Milivojevic  27  Crystal Palace (EPL) 
MF  Filip Kostic  25  Hamburg (2BUN) 
MF  Marko Grujic  22  Liverpool (EPL) 
MF  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic  23  Lazio (SERA) 
MF  Nemanja Matic  29  Manchester United (EPL) 
MF  Adem Ljajic 26  Torino (SERA) 
FW  Aleksandar Prijovic  28  PAOK (GRE) 
FW  Aleksandar Mitrovic  23  Newcastle (EPL) 
FW  Luka Jovic  20  Eintracht (BUN) 

Switzerland (UEFA) - Manager: Vladimir Petrovic

Embedded Image
Granit Xhaka

SWITZERLAND (PRELIMINARY SQUAD)

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK Yann Sommer  29  Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN) 
GK  Roman Burki  27  Borussia Dortmund (BUN) 
GK  Gregor Kobel  20  Hoffenheim (BUN) 
GK  Yvon Mvogo  23  RB Leipzig (BUN) 
DF  Stephan Lichsteiner  34  Juventus (SERA) 
DF  Johan Djourou  31  Antalyaspor (TUR) 
DF  Ricardo Rodriguez  25  Milan (SERA) 
DF  Fabian Schar 26  Deportivo (LIGA) 
DF  Michael Lang  27  Basel (SWI) 
DF  Francois Moubandje  27  Toulouse (LIG1) 
DF  Silvan Widmer  25  Udinese (SERA) 
DF  Manuel Akanji 22  Borussia Dortmund (BUN) 
DF  Nico Elvedi  21  Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN) 
MF  Valon Behrami  33  Udinese (SERA) 
MF  Xherdan Shaqiri  26  Stoke City (CHA) 
MF  Gelson Fernandes  31  Eintracht (BUN) 
MF  Blerim Dzemali  32  Bologna (SERA) 
MF  Granit Xhaka  25  Arsenal (EPL) 
MF  Steven Zuber 26  Hoffenheim (BUN) 
MF  Remo Freuler  26  Atalanta (SERA) 
MF  Denis Zakaria  21  Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN) 
MF  Edimilson Fernandes  22  West Ham (EPL) 
FW  Haris Seferovic  26  Benfica (POR) 
FW  Josip Drmic  25  Borussia Monchengladbach (BUN) 
FW  Breel Embolo  21  Schalke (BUN) 
FW  Mario Gavranovic 28 Dinamo (CRO) 

 

 