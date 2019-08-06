2h ago
2019-20 NFL Broadcast Schedule
TSN, CTV and CTV Two are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.
National Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Game Time
|Network
|Thursday, August 15
|Raiders vs. Cardinals
|7pm
|TSN2
|Sunday, August 18
|Saints vs. Chargers
|4pm
|TSN4
|Sunday, August 18
|Seahawks vs. Vikings
|8pm
|TSN4/5
|Monday, August 19
|49ers vs. Broncos
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, August 22
|Raiders vs. Packers (Winnipeg, MB)
|8pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 23
|Bills vs. Lions
|8pm
|TSN
|Sunday, August 25
|Steelers vs. Titans
|8pm
|TSN