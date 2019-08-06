TSN, CTV and CTV Two are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.

National Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Game Time Network Thursday, August 15 Raiders vs. Cardinals 7pm TSN2 Sunday, August 18 Saints vs. Chargers 4pm TSN4 Sunday, August 18 Seahawks vs. Vikings 8pm TSN4/5 Monday, August 19 49ers vs. Broncos 7pm TSN Thursday, August 22 Raiders vs. Packers (Winnipeg, MB) 8pm TSN Friday, August 23 Bills vs. Lions 8pm TSN Sunday, August 25 Steelers vs. Titans 8pm TSN