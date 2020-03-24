We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 5 Tuesday night on Sportsnet at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first-ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

April 23, 2019 – Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 5 – Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Fortunes turned quickly for the Toronto Raptors after dropping the opening game of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic last spring.

Following three consecutive victories, including a 107-85 thumping in Game 4, the Raptors had an opportunity to eliminate Orlando on home court and advance to the second round for a fourth straight season.

After a grind-it-out victory in Game 3, the Raptors really turned things around in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

A healthy Kawhi Leonard, who had previously been battling a cold, led all scorers with 34 points with Pascal Siakam chipping in 16.

After the victory, Leonard spoke about how happy he was to return to the game after missing almost the entire prior season due to an injury.

"It was a down year for me. I love to play the game, and being injured is no fun . . . you just want to be out there on the floor with your teammates, feel that team spirit, chemistry, and just trying to focus on one goal," Leonard told the Canadian Press. "And that's something I was missing, just being out, sitting out — that's why it's a blessing this year just to be on the floor and be able to play, regardless of what the outcome is."

The bench came to play in Game 4 as well with Norman Powell scoring 16 points and Serge Ibaka adding 13.

"When you have good teammates with good chemistry guys tend to step up," Leonard said. "That is how you win games in the playoffs. It is not a one-man team, we all did it collectively through the whole year."

Head coach Nick Nurse praised his team’s defence over the past three games following the win.

"In Games 2, 3 and 4 we've gone out there and really guarded," Nurse said. "That is who we are, are becoming, need to become, need to be each and every minute of each and every game — and done it pretty well three games in a row."

Despite being in the driver’s seat, Game 5 would be another test for the Raptors. Would they stomp on the Magic’s neck and put them away for good, or would they allow them to steal a game on their home court to push the series to a sixth game? The latter was a common trend for past versions of the Raptors.