2019: Raptors Rewind: Raptors look to take series lead against Magic in Game 3

We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 3 Sunday night on Sportsnet starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From Kawhi Leonard calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

April 19, 2019 – Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 3 – Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

After the Orlando Magic shocked the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 1 to open up their playoff series, it had Raptors fans nervous heading into the next game.

However, any concern was quickly erased as the Raptors took charge in Game 2 and demonstrated why they were one of the best teams in the NBA in 2018-19.

The Raptors turned in a dominant performance as they defeated the Magic 111-82 to even the series. And more importantly, Toronto received a combined 59 points from their two best players.

After 25 points in his first playoff game as a Raptor, Kawhi Leonard cranked it up a notch in Game 2 as he poured in 37 points with four assists, four rebounds and two steals.

"(It was) just all of us buying in," Leonard said to the Canadian Press post-game. "Just wanting to come out and win this game. We didn't feel like we played our best basketball in Game 1, and just wanted to protect home court — really, that's it."

Kyle Lowry had a rough outing in Game 1, recording zero points. For Game 2, Lowry was himself again with 22 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

"He was big-time tonight," Nurse told CP. "That's him at his finest tonight. He was charging up the floor, pushing the ball, passing, shooting, driving, kicking, made steals, hands on everything, rebounded. He was doing it all.

"Really happy for him."

Pascal Siakam also continued to make a difference offensively in Game 2. After 25 points in the opening game, he chipped in with 19 and Serge Ibaka also added 13 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Magic guard DJ Augustin had a big game in Game 1 with 25 points but was held to just nine in Game 2. Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 20 points on this night.

With the series now tied and heading to Orlando, would the Raptors take the lead in Game 3?