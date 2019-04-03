TORONTO (April 3, 2019) – The world’s best women’s hockey players meet in Espoo, Finland for TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the 2019 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. With an expanded field of teams from 10 countries hitting the ice, TSN drops the puck on the tournament on Thursday, April 4 when Team Canada takes on Team Switzerland live at 9 a.m. ET on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5.

TSN delivers all of Team Canada and Team USA’s preliminary round games, including the renewal of the biggest rivalry in women’s hockey when the two teams meet on Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The rivalry is the subject of ON THE LINE, the final instalment of TSN’s acclaimed documentary series ENGRAVED ON A NATION, airing Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on TSN.

TSN’s comprehensive tournament coverage continues with the medal round, culminating with the bronze and gold medal games. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all the action live on TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN’s full broadcast schedule is available here.

Calling every Team Canada game is play-by-play commentator Rod Black alongside analyst and IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist Cheryl Pounder. Hosting TSN’s coverage are IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP medallist and Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme and SPORTSCENTRE anchor Laura Diakun. Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford and Olympic medallist Lori Dupuis join as analysts for TSN’s studio coverage of the tournament.

TSN Radio stations across Canada deliver live coverage of select games from the tournament, with TSN 1040’s Blake Price delivering the call and decorated national team veteran Carla MacLeod providing game analysis. TSN Radio’s coverage can also be live streamed on each station’s official website, on the TSN app, and on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

The 2019 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP is the 19th since the tournament’s inception in 1990. Canada’s National Women’s Team has appeared in every world championship Gold Medal Game, winning 10 gold medals (1990, 1992, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, and 2012) and seven silver (2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017).