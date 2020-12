World Series & Christmas Regatta Event Date Time (ET) Network America's Cup World Series - Day 1 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App America's Cup World Series - Day 2 Thursday, December 17, 2020 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App America's Cup World Series - Day 3 Friday, December 18, 2020 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Christmas Regatta Saturday, December 19, 2020 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App

Prada Cup Event Date Time (ET) Network Round Robin Thursday, January 14, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Round Robin Friday, January 15, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Round Robin Saturday, January 16, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day* Sunday, January 17, 2021 - - Reserve Day Monday, January 18, 2021 - - Round Robin Thursday, January 21, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Round Robin Friday, January 22, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Round Robin Saturday, January 23, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day Sunday, January 24, 2021 - - Reserve Day Monday, January 25, 2021 - - Semifinals Thursday, January 28, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Semifinals Friday, January 29, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Semifinals Saturday, January 30, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Semifinals Monday, February 1, 2021 9pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day Tuesday, February 2, 2021 - - Reserve Day Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - - Finals Friday, February 12, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Finals Saturday, February 13, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day Monday, February 15, 2021 - - Finals Tuesday, February 16, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - - Finals Thursday, February 18, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Finals Friday, February 19, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Finals Saturday, February 20, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Finals Sunday, February 21, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day Monday, February 22, 2021 - - Reserve Day Tuesday, February 23, 2021 - - America's Cup Event Date Time (ET) Network Races 1 & 2 Friday, March 5, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Races 3 & 4 Saturday, March 6, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Day Monday, March 8, 2021 - - Races 5 & 6 Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Races 7 & 8** Thursday, March 11, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Races 9 & 10** Friday, March 12, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Races 11 & 12** Saturday, March 13, 2021 10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Race 13** Sunday, March 14, 2021 11pm TSN.ca/TSN App Reserve Days March 15 - 20 - -

*Note, in case of delays Reserve Days may be enacted. Otherwise will not be used

** If necessary; winner is first to 7 points