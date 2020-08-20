6h ago
2020-21 NFL Broadcast Schedule
TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.
TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.
National Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|Texans at Chiefs
|TBA
|CTV/TSN
|Sunday, Sept. 13
|Cowboys at Rams
|TBA
|TSN/CTV2
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Steelers at Giants
|TBA
|TSN
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Titans at Broncos
|TBA
|TSN