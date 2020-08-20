TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.

 

National Broadcast Schedule

Date Matchup Time (ET) Network
Thursday, Sept. 10 Texans at Chiefs TBA CTV/TSN
Sunday, Sept. 13 Cowboys at Rams TBA TSN/CTV2
Monday, Sept. 14 Steelers at Giants TBA TSN 
Monday, Sept. 14 Titans at Broncos TBA TSN